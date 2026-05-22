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Every bride and groom deserves to have the wedding of their dreams. After all, it’s their special event, and nobody should upstage them at least on that day, right? Sadly, some people lack the common sense to understand this basic thing, as all they care about is getting attention.

Even this mother-in-law shamelessly wore a purple gown to a pink-and-black-themed wedding. Obviously, the bride was furious, so she planned to alter the woman’s look in the wedding pictures. However, the mother-in-law threw a fit over it, sparking wild wedding drama…

More info: Reddit

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It’s really wild how some people love to be the center of attention at someone else’s wedding

Image credits: wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

During her wedding, the poster wanted the bridal party to stick to a black-and-pink theme, so everyone got their dresses accordingly

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Image credits: ASphotofamily / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Her mother-in-law also said she was following the colors, but she lied as the woman showed up in a purple ball gown, which shocked the bride

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The frustrated poster clarified that she would be changing her mother-in-law’s look in the wedding pictures, which triggered the woman

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Image credits: meepx3meep

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The mother-in-law retorted that they were paying the photographer, but the poster didn’t budge and refused to let her ruin the wedding

In today’s wedding drama, the original poster (OP) is the bride who lost it at her mother-in-law. The bride wanted the photos to be cohesive, so she asked the bridal party to stick to the wedding’s black-and-pink theme. In fact, she even helped her and the groom’s family to pick up the dresses, but the mother-in-law said she would purchase hers with friends.

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Well, during rehearsal, the woman said that she was wearing the wedding colors, but reality turned out to be something else. As the bride was getting ready for the big event, the woman showed up in a royal purple ball gown and heavy makeup. Even her husband had worn a matching tie, and OP was fuming but controlled herself from further ruining things.

However, her anger came tumbling out while she was taking pictures, and she commented that her parents-in-law were “sticking out like big, sore purple thumbs.” Her mother-in-law soon accosted her about it, but the bride said that she was going to alter her in the pictures. Lo and behold, it angered the women so much that she started ranting about how they were paying for the photos.

The truth was that they paid only for the photographer and the rehearsal dinner, while OP’s parents paid for 70% of the wedding. Also, the woman tended to draw attention to herself and felt she had a say in decisions, as she was the mother of the groom. However, the bride quickly snubbed her, saying that no matter what, she was going to alter the pictures, and walked away.

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Image credits: vasilij33 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Stats reveal that Americans were expected to spend an average of $36,000 on a wedding in 2025, up $3,000 from the previous year. Remarkably, nearly three-quarters of surveyed couples spent more than they’d originally budgeted, though 95% admitted it was worth it. When someone is spending that kind of money, obviously, they have a few expectations.

After all, it was her wedding, and OP had only one demand from the wedding party. Besides, being a bride is already very demanding. Researchers emphasize that the sheer number of decisions a person makes for the wedding can be overwhelming. Moreover, the pressure of wanting everything to be perfect can bring about extreme stress for the bride and groom.

The last thing she needed was the attention-seeking shenanigans her mother-in-law pulled. Studies highlight that such behavior can stem from low self-esteem, jealousy, loneliness, or a psychiatric condition, and it can become extreme or dramatic. Also, if it’s caused by mental health issues or Narcissistic Personality Disorder, it can push people away or strain relationships.

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Netizens were pretty quick to jump to the conclusion that the woman was a narcissist. After all, she felt zero remorse about what she did, and lashed out by bringing up that they had paid for the photos. Do you agree with the Redditors’ verdict? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you handle the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens didn’t waste any time in calling out the attention-seeking mother-in-law, as many claimed that she had done it all on purpose

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