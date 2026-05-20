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A bridezilla is a subspecies that deserves its own entry in the scientific journals. The moment that ring slides onto her finger, something shifts deep in the brain, and a creature is unleashed upon the world that has no time for decency, logic, or the concept of other people having feelings. Farewell to manners. Farewell to reason. There is a wedding to plan, and everyone within a five-mile radius is now a resource.

One such creature got loose on a hospital ward and set her sights on a nurse who had absolutely no interest in being her man of honor. He said no. She did not process it. What she said six days later in that hallway is the reason HR got involved, and the internet has not stopped talking about it since.

More info: Reddit

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A bridezilla is a subspecies that emerges the moment the ring goes on, and good luck to everyone within shouting distance from that moment until the wedding

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A man came back from two weeks of vacation to find a coworker waiting with a gift bag and a very important question, and the word no did not seem to be in her vocabulary

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She demanded that he be her ‘man of honor,’ and she came with a laminated list of his responsibilities, despite him declining the role twice

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Image credits: Just_A_RN

He was sick, exhausted, and trying to get through a busy shift when she approached him again, and he finally asked her outright why it had to be him specifically

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Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Her answer revealed that she wanted a gay best friend on her arm for special events, calling herself a ‘self-respecting liberal woman’

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Image credits: lelia_milaya / Magnific (not the actual photo)

His actual best friend would not sit idly by, immediately reporting the bridezilla’s motives to their boss and HR

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Image credits: Just_A_RN

An emergency meeting was held, she was suspended pending investigation, and he went back to his lawyer to look into a cease and desist letter over a wedding invitation he never accepted

A nurse came back from two weeks of vacation to find a coworker waiting with a gift bag and a very important question. She wanted him to be her man of honor. He thanked her, said no, explained he would be much happier as a guest, and watched her entire demeanor change in real time. She told him he needed to think about it, and she would be back. His colleagues standing nearby were already trying not to laugh.

She came back the next day with a written list of his responsibilities as man of honor, handed it to him, and explained her vision for how things would go. He told her again that he was not doing any of it. She pivoted to asking if he had ever wanted to be part of something special. He told her he was already part of something special. He was a nurse. His boss appeared at exactly the right moment and redirected the situation.

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Things came to a head when she approached him again while he was already sick and exhausted and trying to get through a busy shift. He told her directly and firmly to drop it and leave him alone. She launched into it again, and he finally asked her outright why it was so important that it had to be him specifically. Her answer revealed everything. She wanted a gay best friend on her arm for special events. A token. An accessory.

His best friend took her straight to their boss and laid out everything that had been said. An emergency meeting was held the next day. The coworker was suspended pending investigation, and a transfer to another facility was being explored. He went back to his lawyer to look into a cease and desist letter. The gift bag, the planning list, and the hallway confrontation had taken less than a week to end a career at that hospital.

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Image credits: user25451090 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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This coworker’s worldview appears to have originated in the Stone Age. In 2010, Teen Vogue published a piece describing a gay BFF as the hot new accessory, which was ill-advised at the time and has aged approximately as well as chunky highlights and fat-shaming. That was fifteen years ago. Most people have done the work of recognizing why reducing a human being to a fashion statement is not a personality trait.

Beyond the deeply problematic reasoning, there is also the practical reality of what she was actually asking of someone she had known for six months. A survey estimated the cost of being a bridesmaid at upward of $1,700, and being the maid or man of honor is even more expensive and significantly more time-consuming. That is not something you ask of a coworker you barely know.

The role requires intimacy, trust, and a genuine investment in the couple’s happiness. You want your absolute best person beside you, not someone you ambushed in the break room with a gift bag. The Knot puts it simply: choosing your wedding party should follow the same instinct that brought you to your partner in the first place. In other words, follow your heart.

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Not the longest history, not the most convenient person, but the people you are genuinely confident you can depend on today, tomorrow, and for years to come. A colleague who happens to be gay that you have known for six months and selected specifically for aesthetic purposes does not meet that bar. The suspended employment status suggests the universe agreed.

How would you have responded to this outrageous demand? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The internet was furious in the comment section, warning the narrator about the harm this woman’s instability could do to him and their patients

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