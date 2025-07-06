Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Upset SIL Took Her Daughter Away From Her, Taints His Son’s Birth Memory With A Tantrum
Young man holding his head with closed eyes, appearing upset and distressed over family conflict issues.
Couples, Family

Woman Upset SIL Took Her Daughter Away From Her, Taints His Son’s Birth Memory With A Tantrum

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming a new member into the family can be thrilling for everyone involved. Whether you’re going to be a parent, aunt, uncle or grandparent, having a little baby around to spoil is always a blessing. But not everyone needs to be involved with the actual birth.

One new father recently learned this lesson the hard way after his mother-in-law made his son’s birth all about her. Below, you’ll find the full story that he posted on Reddit asking for advice, as well as a conversation with Amy Morrison, Founder of Pregnant Chicken

RELATED:

    Nothing can take away from the excitement that new parents feel when their first child is born

    Image credits:  Brooke Cagle / Unspalsh (not the actual photo)

    But this man’s mother-in-law came extremely close to ruining the experience of his son’s birth

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Faruk Tokluoğlu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Swimming-Net-1799

    “Grandparents can be a great support during childbirth, but how much they’re involved really depends on what the parents are comfortable with”

    It’s no secret that the birth of their first child can be an extremely stressful experience for parents. The uncertainty of when exactly it will happen and the fear that everything may not go according to plan can be overwhelming.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to The Bump, common worries include not making it to the hospital in time, not being able to handle the pain, needing to have a C-Section, getting (or not getting) an epidural, having a long labor and experiencing delivery complications. Some parents even fear that they may go home with the wrong baby or accidentally drop their newborn. 

    Because it’s likely that both Mom and Dad’s minds will be racing during the entire experience, it’s important that everyone in the delivery room is being supportive and not adding additional stress to the situation.

    That means Grandma and Grandpa might need to stay outside in the waiting room until the baby has arrived. To learn more about this particular story, we reached out to parenting expert and Founder of Pregnant Chicken, Amy Morrison.

    Amy was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss just how involved grandparents should be during a child’s birth.   

    “Grandparents can be a great support during childbirth, but how much they’re involved really depends on what the parents are comfortable with,” she shared. “Having them around can provide emotional backup, but it might also lead to some unwanted advice or added pressure.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:  Olivie Strauss / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “Being present at someone’s birth is a privilege, not a right”

    “It often comes down to how healthy your relationship is long before the baby is born, which dictates how involved they should be,” Amy added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On that note, the expert says, “It’s really helpful for couples to talk about what kind of help they want from their parents ahead of time.”

    But if they’re worried about hurting their parents’ feelings, Amy says they can keep it friendly by showing appreciation for their parents’ willingness to help while gently sharing their own preferences. “Having a discussion before the baby is born also helps everyone talk about boundaries before they are crossed and things get heated,” she explained.

    And if the new parents don’t want their own mother or father in the delivery room, Amy noted that there are plenty of alternative ways for them to help out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Grandparents can definitely lend a hand by doing things like helping with chores, cooking meals, or looking after older siblings, which can be a huge relief for new parents without needing to be in the delivery room,” she shared. “Being present at someone’s birth is a privilege, not a right.”

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this father made the right choice by banning his mother-in-law from all future births? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here

    Later, the father responded to a couple of comments and shared more details about the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers assured the dad that he hadn’t done anything wrong, and some even said he should have been more harsh

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    5

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our first child spent a few weeks in the NICU after a traumatic birth combined with some other health issues. No one but the parents were allowed to visit (according to hospital rules) but somehow my father convinced a nurse to let him in. I was struggling to get our baby to latch and was half naked, exhausted and at the end of my rope and here comes my father who's famous for making everything about himself. I told my partner I just couldn't handle my Dad and he went running to head him off and got him turned around. My father was furious and 20+ years later still hasn't fully forgiven my partner. I didn't care then and I don't care now. My partner had my back and that's the way it should be. Who gets to see Mum and baby, when, where, and for how long should be 100% up to the parents.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of the best pieces of advice I got from our postpartum prep class was that I, as the husband and nonbirthing partner, am the gatekeeper. I am the one who enforces my wife's wishes for whatever is going to happen in the birthing room, to echo her and back her up if or when any changes arise to she gets heard properly, and to be the outward face of our family for the first few weeks. I kick people out when she looks tired, I say no when she doesn't have the strength to face others, and I facilitate what she needs. Her job is recovering and figuring out the first steps of motherhood. Making the space for her to do that - that's my job.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wife's mother is awful. The good news: the OP and his wife are on the same page about keeping her away from the next birth.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our first child spent a few weeks in the NICU after a traumatic birth combined with some other health issues. No one but the parents were allowed to visit (according to hospital rules) but somehow my father convinced a nurse to let him in. I was struggling to get our baby to latch and was half naked, exhausted and at the end of my rope and here comes my father who's famous for making everything about himself. I told my partner I just couldn't handle my Dad and he went running to head him off and got him turned around. My father was furious and 20+ years later still hasn't fully forgiven my partner. I didn't care then and I don't care now. My partner had my back and that's the way it should be. Who gets to see Mum and baby, when, where, and for how long should be 100% up to the parents.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of the best pieces of advice I got from our postpartum prep class was that I, as the husband and nonbirthing partner, am the gatekeeper. I am the one who enforces my wife's wishes for whatever is going to happen in the birthing room, to echo her and back her up if or when any changes arise to she gets heard properly, and to be the outward face of our family for the first few weeks. I kick people out when she looks tired, I say no when she doesn't have the strength to face others, and I facilitate what she needs. Her job is recovering and figuring out the first steps of motherhood. Making the space for her to do that - that's my job.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wife's mother is awful. The good news: the OP and his wife are on the same page about keeping her away from the next birth.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Family
    Homepage
    Trending
    Family
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Family Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT