Couple Weirded Out By MIL’s Behavior Over Xmas Gifts, End Up Asking Her To Stop Giving Them At All

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, except for a spouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, while the memory of Grandma’s last gifts still hung in the air…

What is meant to be a magical time of the year, can so easily be overshadowed by competitive behaviour, Grinchy vibes, and just plain bad gifts. For one family, Grandma was guilty on all counts and ignited a holy holiday war of the ages.

More info: Reddit

A bad Christmas gift is a holiday tradition, but this grandma took it to a whole new level

A mother-in-law’s gift-giving was less about generosity and more about competition

She also obsessively latched onto one idea, and she gifted the narrator towels for 6 straight years

The final straw came when she was caught hiding her 3-year-old grandson’s favorite Santa toy to draw attention to her own

The next year, the boy was so scared she’d take his toys, he hid them before she arrived

Text post asking if they are wrong for telling their mother-in-law not to bring gifts to Christmas, highlighting Grandma and Christmas gift conflict.

Image credits: Prudent-Caregiver-24

The parents finally put their foot down and told her she was no longer allowed to bring gifts

This MIL’s approach to Christmas was one of competitive, self-centered generosity. For years, she has demanded detailed gift lists, only to completely ignore them in favor of what she thinks her family should want. Her signature move is “latching” onto an idea and never letting go, a quirk that resulted in the family receiving new towels every Christmas for six consecutive years.

This behavior, while annoying for the adults, crossed a serious line when it started to affect the kids. The war on Christmas began when her 3YO grandson was overjoyed with his new toy from Santa. The MIL, apparently jealous of a fictional character, tried to shove her own gifts in his face. When that didn’t work, she was caught literally hiding the Santa toy so he would be forced to play with what she brought instead.

The next year, the damage was already done. The boy, now four, was seen proactively hiding his new Christmas toys before his grandmother arrived because he was afraid “Gramma will take them away.” Instead of showing a shred of self-awareness, the MIL then had the audacity to complain that he wasn’t “excited enough” about her gifts.

Having seen the magic of Christmas being destroyed for their son, the parents finally put their foot down. At Thanksgiving, they calmly informed the in-laws of a new rule: no more gifts from them. The MIL “lost it,” accusing them of “ruining her few Christmases left” and giving them the silent treatment. Now, the parents are being made to feel like the villains for trying to protect their son from his own gift-giving grandmother.

The grandma’s bizarre gift-giving is now a personality trait but it is also classic “narcissistic gift-giving.” According to a study from NYIT, a narcissist’s gift is more about their own happiness than the recipient’s. They see gifts as a tool to show off, assert dominance, or, in this grandma’s case, compete for attention.

Her need to “one-up” her daughter’s trip to Japan and her jealousy over a Santa toy are classic signs that her presents come with a whole lot of ego attached. This behavior also perfectly aligns with what Parents.com identifies as the “Competitive Grandparent.” This type of grandparent views their relationship with the grandkids as a contest, trying to outdo the parents with lavish gifts or by undermining their rules.

By setting the “no gifts” rule, the parents are doing exactly what experts recommend: establishing a firm boundary to protect their children’s well-being. They weren’t trying to punish the granny, they were just protecting the magic of Christmas from her competitive tendencies. Their decision creates a space where the focus can be on family time and genuine connection, not on a high-stakes battle for their son’s affection.

Do you agree with the parents or are they being holiday Scrooges? Tell us in the comments!

She exploded, accusing them of ‘ruining Christmas,’ but the internet declared their new rule a holiday miracle

