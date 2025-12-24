Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Couple Weirded Out By MIL’s Behavior Over Xmas Gifts, End Up Asking Her To Stop Giving Them At All
Senior woman holding red gift box smiling during Christmas celebration with family in cozy home setting
Family, Relationships

Couple Weirded Out By MIL’s Behavior Over Xmas Gifts, End Up Asking Her To Stop Giving Them At All

louise.p
Louise Pieterse BoredPanda staff
10

27

10

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, except for a spouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, while the memory of Grandma’s last gifts still hung in the air…

What is meant to be a magical time of the year, can so easily be overshadowed by competitive behaviour, Grinchy vibes, and just plain bad gifts. For one family, Grandma was guilty on all counts and ignited a holy holiday war of the ages.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    A bad Christmas gift is a holiday tradition, but this grandma took it to a whole new level

    Older woman smiling and holding a red gift box during a family Christmas gathering at home.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A mother-in-law’s gift-giving was less about generosity and more about competition

    Text post discussing family tensions about Christmas gifts and competition with grandma turning holidays into a weird contest.

    Text discussing a mother-in-law turning Christmas into a weird competition by ignoring family gift lists.

    Text screenshot showing a family member’s yearly gift struggles, highlighting grandma’s weird Christmas competition.

    Two rolled white towels tied with gold ribbons, placed on a bed, symbolizing holiday gift wrapping traditions.

    Image credits: Rodolpho Zanardo / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She also obsessively latched onto one idea, and she gifted the narrator towels for 6 straight years

    Text excerpt from a story showing a mother-in-law repeatedly gifting towels despite requests to stop.

    Text describing a competitive grandma turning Christmas gift-giving into a weird competition with Santa and family blocking her gifts.

    Text slide stating that annoyances can be dealt with as adults but are starting to affect kids, related to Grandma Christmas competition.

    Text excerpt about family Christmas morning traditions and a child's gift from Santa, highlighting grandma's unusual holiday competition.

    Young child playing on floor with dinosaur toys, capturing a playful moment related to grandma and Christmas gifts competition.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The final straw came when she was caught hiding her 3-year-old grandson’s favorite Santa toy to draw attention to her own

    Text describing a grandma turning Christmas into a weird competition with Santa, with family blocking her gifts.

    Alt text: Grandma turns Christmas into a weird competition, family blocks her gifts to keep peace during holiday celebrations.

    Text excerpt discussing family issues with Christmas gifts and avoiding problems related to grandma’s holiday competitions.

    Two children sitting by a Christmas tree, unwrapping a large festive gift during holiday celebrations.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The next year, the boy was so scared she’d take his toys, he hid them before she arrived

    Text excerpt discussing a family conflict where grandma turns every Christmas into a weird competition with Santa.

    Text excerpt discussing family tension during Christmas as grandma turns the holiday into a weird competition with Santa.

    Text post asking if they are wrong for telling their mother-in-law not to bring gifts to Christmas, highlighting Grandma and Christmas gift conflict.

    Image credits: Prudent-Caregiver-24

    The parents finally put their foot down and told her she was no longer allowed to bring gifts

    This MIL’s approach to Christmas was one of competitive, self-centered generosity. For years, she has demanded detailed gift lists, only to completely ignore them in favor of what she thinks her family should want. Her signature move is “latching” onto an idea and never letting go, a quirk that resulted in the family receiving new towels every Christmas for six consecutive years.

    This behavior, while annoying for the adults, crossed a serious line when it started to affect the kids. The war on Christmas began when her 3YO grandson was overjoyed with his new toy from Santa. The MIL, apparently jealous of a fictional character, tried to shove her own gifts in his face. When that didn’t work, she was caught literally hiding the Santa toy so he would be forced to play with what she brought instead.

    The next year, the damage was already done. The boy, now four, was seen proactively hiding his new Christmas toys before his grandmother arrived because he was afraid “Gramma will take them away.” Instead of showing a shred of self-awareness, the MIL then had the audacity to complain that he wasn’t “excited enough” about her gifts.

    Having seen the magic of Christmas being destroyed for their son, the parents finally put their foot down. At Thanksgiving, they calmly informed the in-laws of a new rule: no more gifts from them. The MIL “lost it,” accusing them of “ruining her few Christmases left” and giving them the silent treatment. Now, the parents are being made to feel like the villains for trying to protect their son from his own gift-giving grandmother.

    Family celebrating Christmas with grandma in a festive living room, showing playful gift exchange and holiday competition.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The grandma’s bizarre gift-giving is now a personality trait but it is also classic “narcissistic gift-giving.” According to a study from NYIT, a narcissist’s gift is more about their own happiness than the recipient’s. They see gifts as a tool to show off, assert dominance, or, in this grandma’s case, compete for attention.

    Her need to “one-up” her daughter’s trip to Japan and her jealousy over a Santa toy are classic signs that her presents come with a whole lot of ego attached. This behavior also perfectly aligns with what Parents.com identifies as the “Competitive Grandparent.” This type of grandparent views their relationship with the grandkids as a contest, trying to outdo the parents with lavish gifts or by undermining their rules.

    By setting the “no gifts” rule, the parents are doing exactly what experts recommend: establishing a firm boundary to protect their children’s well-being. They weren’t trying to punish the granny, they were just protecting the magic of Christmas from her competitive tendencies. Their decision creates a space where the focus can be on family time and genuine connection, not on a high-stakes battle for their son’s affection.

    Do you agree with the parents or are they being holiday Scrooges? Tell us in the comments!

    She exploded, accusing them of ‘ruining Christmas,’ but the internet declared their new rule a holiday miracle

    Screenshot of online discussion about grandma turning Christmas gift-giving into a weird competition with Santa and family blocking her gifts.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing MIL overstepping by taking kids' toys, linked to grandma turning Christmas into a weird competition.

    Text post about family conflicts during Christmas involving grandma turning celebrations into competitions and gifts being blocked.

    Reddit comment discussing family Christmas gifting issues with grandma turning celebrations into a weird gift competition.

    Comment suggesting blocking grandma’s weird Christmas gift competition with Santa to avoid emotional blackmail.

    Comment discussing a grandma turning Christmas into a weird competition with Santa, with family blocking her gifts.

    Reddit comment expressing sympathy for a son and support for protecting kids from bad behavior during family conflicts.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing grandma turning Christmas into a weird competition with Santa and family blocking her gifts.

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MIL is going to do whatever it is she wants to do unless physically barred from the house The kid seems ok and savvy about how to handle Grandma, which makes me think this isn't just a Christmas problem, but that in general he's probably ok If you aren't going to cut MIL out, limit that time and accept she's awful. Make sure the kids feel loved and know she's ridiculous and wrong. But why you wouldn't just cut ties is a mystery

    7
    7points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MIL doesn't "love" giving gifts. What she loves is how good SHE gets to feel for giving what SHE thinks is the "perfect gift". She gets to feel smug, superior, and like the "World's Best MIL/Grandma" because (in her mind) HER gift is the most awesome and perfect. She's a narcissist. If one is uncertain, look to how OP mentioned that MIL had to brag about her OWN gifts after she found out about what OP gifted his wife, MIL's OWN DAUGHTER. If you can't just be happy/thrilled that your child's spouse got an awesome gift for your offspring and feel the need to show off what YOU got, then surprise: you're a narcissist! XD

    6
    6points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MIL ruining Xmas for everyone - stop inviting her that day - tell her she can come on boxing day or not at all.

    4
    4points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It sounds like OP is in the US (reference to Thanksgiving) and thus we don't have Boxing Day, per se, and most people have to work on that day as normal, as it's not a holiday. However, I'm still all for Grandma getting to see the kids on Boxing Day or not at all - OP and their spouse are probably working and the kids are at daycare/school - too bad, so sad! XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
