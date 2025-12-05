Person Starts Their Wedding On Time, It Offends Their Chronically Late Parents Who Miss 75% Of It

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
“Being on time” is one of those concepts that is nowhere near as easy to understand as it might seem. In some places, if you show up “on time” to an event, it won’t even have started. Context is everything. But some folks have the particular misfortune of having to deal with a family that just won’t respect deadlines and schedules at all.
A man asked the internet if he was “wrong” for starting his own wedding on time. How can this be an issue? Well, his parents, who were perpetually late, thought he would pause his own wedding so they could show up, and ended up infuriated to learn that he had simply ordered it go ahead without them.
Being late can cause friction and arguments, which are never good for relationships
Close-up of couple's hands showing wedding rings as a person starts their wedding on time while parents are chronically late.
Common courtesy states that a wedding ceremony shouldn’t start more than 15 minutes after the time on the invitation, so guests should arrive well before the listed hour to be in their seats when the music starts.
But if people are running late, etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau thinks they should join the event discreetly and not bring undue attention to themselves.
While we can appreciate the Redditor’s parents for trying their best not to interrupt, it’s difficult to understand why they blamed him for not waiting for them.
Blais Comeau says you shouldn’t eat up all the attention at the reception with epic accounts of your harrowing journey or bring down the couple in any other way; it’s their day!
Whether you missed 10 minutes or an hour, she suggests you make the most of the time that’s left and forget all the challenges that led you to that point.
Instead of confronting their son, the parents could’ve just raised a toast to him and his new wife, stepped onto the dance floor, and smiled for the pictures. After all, they did make it.
Virtually everyone who has read his story said the man did nothing wrong
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a person starting their wedding on time, offending their chronically late parents.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a person for starting their wedding on time despite chronically late parents missing most of it.
Comment highlighting chronic lateness as disrespect and praising person who starts wedding on time.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a wedding started on time, offending chronically late parents who missed most of it.
Reddit comment discussing a person starting their wedding on time despite chronically late parents missing most of it.
Text post from user Legitimate-Stage1296 sharing frustration about chronically late in-laws ruining family events.
Screenshot of a discussion about a person starting their wedding on time, offending their chronically late parents who miss most of it.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing chronically late parents for missing most of the wedding that started on time.
Comment discussing the impact of a person starting their wedding on time and offending chronically late parents.
Comment about person starting their wedding on time while their chronically late parents miss most of the event due to tardiness.
Comment about a person starting wedding on time, offending chronically late parents who miss most of the event.
Text post describing chronically late in-laws missing events and offending a person who starts their wedding on time.
Comment discussing a person starting their wedding on time while their chronically late parents miss most of it.
Comment discussing offense taken by chronically late parents who miss most of a wedding that started on time.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising perfect e*******n by person starting wedding on time despite chronically late parents.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.
