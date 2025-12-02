ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, the teenager. A creature of mystery, powered by Wi-Fi and an inherent disdain for everything you think is cool. Asking them what they want for the holidays is a mission destined for failure, an interrogation that usually ends with a single, non-committal grunt and the classic "I dunno."

This leaves you, the well-meaning gift-giver, in a cold sweat, terrified of buying the one thing that will be declared "cringe" the second you leave the room. Fear not. We’ve done the dangerous reconnaissance work for you, so you can get ready to earn the coveted, non-ironic "thank you."