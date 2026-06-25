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Mothers-in-law often get a bad reputation, but some of them really deserve it because of how cruel and dismissive they are towards their daughters-in-law. I guess the concept of “live and let live” evades them somehow, and they end up creating unnecessary drama for their family.

Just look at this mother-in-law who was instructed to give insulin injections to her grandson with type 1 diabetes. Apparently, she felt that her daughter-in-law had made up these rules, so she ridiculed them. However, things escalated after the kid ended up in the hospital! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Some mothers-in-law are so toxic that they deserve all the bad reputation that comes their way

Image credits: artfolio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s 5-year-old son had type 1 diabetes, and the couple checked his blood sugar level three times a day before giving him insulin injections

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Image credits: drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Her husband was struggling with PTSD, and one day after their group therapy session, they dropped the kid off at his grandma’s house to have a quiet lunch

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Image credits: kay4yk / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Now, the poster’s mother-in-law was trained to give the insulin shots, but she whined about how the kid had gotten “thin” because of this and his diet

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster reiterated her instructions, and the couple left, but after returning home, things escalated as the child got nauseous and they rushed him to the ER

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Image credits: xb100 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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They were horrified to discover that the mother-in-law had lied about giving him the insulin shots by throwing away the syringes, but she finally confessed

Image credits: bigmamahug

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Fortunately, the doctors were able to save the little boy, but the frustrated parents removed the mother-in-law from their emergency contacts

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In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shared what happened with her son that terrified her. The 5-year-old kid had type 1 diabetes, and his blood sugar levels had to be checked three times a day before giving him insulin injections. His life was dependent on these shots, so the couple was always extra careful, as they lived in constant fear of hypoglycemia/hyperglycemia.

Also, the author’s husband had PTSD, and he was in recovery when the story’s plot thickened. The events kicked off after their group therapy session, when the couple wanted a quiet meal, so they dropped their son off at his grandma’s. Mind you, this woman was trained on how to give his insulin dose, and when he was diagnosed, she claimed it was because the couple stopped going to church.

Anyway, when she saw the kid, she whined that he had gotten thin and dismissed the doctor’s instructed diet. However, the child’s mom reiterated the instructions, but after returning, they noticed the little one looked sleepy. His condition got critical after going home, and they realized that the mother-in-law had not given him his shots, thinking the rules were made up by the poster.

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They rushed him to the ER and were frantic with worry, but the granny had the nerve to lie before admitting everything. Much to the couple’s relief, the doctors were able to save their son. However, they were horrified that the grandma had not taken the child’s condition seriously. After her ignorance and putting their son in danger, the couple ended up removing her from their emergency contacts.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Shocking enough, studies show that in 2025, there were an estimated 9.5 million people living with type 1 diabetes globally (compared to 8.4 million in 2021, a 13 % increase), with 1.0 million of these aged 0–14. However, experts emphasize that it has no cure. Treatment aims to manage blood sugar levels with insulin, diet, and lifestyle to prevent complications.

The grandma was definitely aware of this if she was monitoring everything when he was diagnosed, so she purposely dismissed the OP. A survey revealed that 60% of women admitted that the relationship with their female in-law caused them long-term unhappiness and stress. It claimed that conflict increased after the grandparent tried to influence and interfere after a grandchild’s birth.

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That’s exactly what happened here. In her haste to spite the author, she had no consideration for the kid or what it would do to her son struggling with PTSD. Research highlights that when such people are retraumatized in some way, it immediately launches them into their past. Also, it evokes feelings of powerlessness, grief, and pain, as though the traumatic experience is happening again.

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My heart goes out to the couple and how they must have been utterly terrified to see their son in this condition. Netizens felt that just removing the grandma from their emergency contact was not enough. They advised keeping the child away from her at all costs. Do you agree with them? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to jot them down in the comments!

Netizens didn’t hesitate to curse the grandma for endangering her grandson just to dismiss her daughter-in-law’s “rules”

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