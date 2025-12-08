“Mother Nature Said ‘Not Today’”: Blizzard Stops MIL From Making Last-Minute Changes To Wedding
It’s common for parents to pay for their children’s weddings. According to The Knot Real Weddings Study, the couple pays about 48% of the wedding expenses, and the parents cover the remaining 52%. But there’s a downside to letting parents pay for your wedding: they might feel entitled to plan the wedding to their liking.
This woman’s mother-in-law planned to arrive at the wedding venue so she could change the decorations. She and her husband even took a 12-hour drive with six boxes’ worth of decorations. However, Mother Nature sided with the newlyweds and served the in-laws a winter storm that stopped them in their tracks.
A couple’s in-laws drove for 12 hours to change the wedding decorations to the MIL’s liking
However, Mother Nature said, “Nope,” and stopped them from making it in time
“If I could go back in time, I’d turn down their ‘support’ and elope,” the bride added
Commenters called out the MIL for her crazy behavior: “That’s so entitled and rude!”
"I love snow. So romantic." Yeah, snow can look beautiful when first fallen, covering the world that before had become a wet, grey sludge and creating a new, prickling freshness in the air. It lightens up the world as sunlight reflects on it, instead of being absorbed by fog and barren trees. Beyond that, the real snow means a lot of hard work, cold hands and feet and soar backs, roads that are blocked and objects that have to be dug out and when it starts to melt, it's slippery sludge mingled with mud, that finds it's way into anything. Yeah, I have a love/hate situation with snow.
