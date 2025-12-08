Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Mother Nature Said ‘Not Today’”: Blizzard Stops MIL From Making Last-Minute Changes To Wedding
Military man and bride holding a bouquet, sitting in a car discussing wedding venue changes stuck in a storm.
Entitled People, Relationships

“Mother Nature Said ‘Not Today’”: Blizzard Stops MIL From Making Last-Minute Changes To Wedding

It’s common for parents to pay for their children’s weddings. According to The Knot Real Weddings Study, the couple pays about 48% of the wedding expenses, and the parents cover the remaining 52%. But there’s a downside to letting parents pay for your wedding: they might feel entitled to plan the wedding to their liking.

This woman’s mother-in-law planned to arrive at the wedding venue so she could change the decorations. She and her husband even took a 12-hour drive with six boxes’ worth of decorations. However, Mother Nature sided with the newlyweds and served the in-laws a winter storm that stopped them in their tracks.

    A couple’s in-laws drove for 12 hours to change the wedding decorations to the MIL’s liking

    Couple sitting in a car during a wedding, bride holding bouquet, reflecting mil demands and wedding venue changes stuck in storm.

    Image credits: Darya Sannikova / pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, Mother Nature said, “Nope,” and stopped them from making it in time

    Mother-in-law demands wedding venue changes but gets stuck in a storm preventing access to the site.

    Text excerpt from a mil demanding wedding venue changes and causing plans to be stuck in a storm.

    Text excerpt describing a military spouse demanding wedding venue changes and causing stress before the event.

    Text excerpt from a wedding venue planning discussion highlighting mil demands causing stress stuck in a storm of changes.

    Woman adjusting red floral centerpiece at wedding venue, highlighting mil demands and venue changes stuck in storm delays

    Image credits: ira_lichi / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about wedding venue preparation related to mil demands and wedding venue changes stuck in a storm situation.

    Bride and groom adjusting wedding venue plans indoors due to storm, highlighting mil demands for venue changes.

    Mother-in-law demands wedding venue changes as couple gets stuck due to freak winter storm delays.

    Text excerpt showing a humorous story about a couple stuck in a storm, leading to wedding venue changes.

    Cars stuck in snowy storm while military demands wedding venue changes cause delays on road at night.

    Image credits: polga2 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt from a story about a mil demanding wedding venue changes and being stuck in a storm before the event.

    Text message about mother-in-law demanding wedding venue changes and causing issues during the event setup.

    Bride’s mil demands wedding venue changes with storm causing delays and tensions over decorations and setup.

    Image credits: NewBet7377

    “If I could go back in time, I’d turn down their ‘support’ and elope,” the bride added

    Screenshot of a forum conversation discussing mil demands and wedding venue changes causing stress and conflict.

    Screenshot of a conversation about a mother-in-law demanding wedding venue changes and causing a storm.

    Text conversation about MIL demands and wedding venue changes causing family tensions and relationship challenges after a storm.

    Conversation about wedding venue demands and changes causing conflict, with mention of weddings stuck in a storm situation.

    Comments about mil demands wedding venue changes stuck storm showing appreciation for a memorable wedding despite challenges.

    Screenshot of a conversation about a mil demanding wedding venue changes and being stuck due to a storm.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about mil demands wedding venue changes causing stress and conflict stuck in a storm.

    Text conversation about mil demands wedding venue changes stuck storm with emotional family conflict before the ceremony.

    Red military personnel in uniform demanding wedding venue changes at a reception stuck in bad weather.

    Commenters called out the MIL for her crazy behavior: “That’s so entitled and rude!”

    Comment about a couple stuck in a storm with mil demands wedding venue changes, suggesting a snowy anniversary song.

    Comment reading Snow is magic on a gray background with a username madpeachiepie and engagement details below.

    Comment about wedding coordinator praised for handling mil demands and wedding venue changes during storm challenges.

    Comment expressing frustration about entitlement and rudeness after buying six boxes of decorating stuff, related to mil demands wedding venue changes stuck storm.

    Comment expressing gratitude for snow and a helpful wedding coordinator during a stressful wedding venue situation.

    Text comment on a white background discussing six boxes and expressing excitement, related to mil-demands wedding venue changes stuck storm.

    Screenshot of a comment praising nature and the wedding coordinator amid mil demands for wedding venue changes stuck in storm.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I love snow. So romantic." Yeah, snow can look beautiful when first fallen, covering the world that before had become a wet, grey sludge and creating a new, prickling freshness in the air. It lightens up the world as sunlight reflects on it, instead of being absorbed by fog and barren trees. Beyond that, the real snow means a lot of hard work, cold hands and feet and soar backs, roads that are blocked and objects that have to be dug out and when it starts to melt, it's slippery sludge mingled with mud, that finds it's way into anything. Yeah, I have a love/hate situation with snow.

