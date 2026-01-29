Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Discovers MIL Tried To Get Officiant To Leave, Not Realizing Bride Is Officiant’s Employer
Bride and groom holding hands during outdoor wedding ceremony with officiant reading from a book in background.
Entitled People, Relationships

Bride Discovers MIL Tried To Get Officiant To Leave, Not Realizing Bride Is Officiant’s Employer

Every newly married person hopes that they’ll have pleasant in-laws who’ll make them feel like they’re part of the family. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for some people who might end up having to deal with toxic in-laws instead.

This became the reality of one woman who was set to get married to her fiancé, only to find out that his cunning mother tried to prejudice their officiant against them. What the mother-in-law didn’t know was that her future daughter-in-law actually owned the small business employing the officiant.

More info: Reddit

    It can be extremely difficult to deal with overbearing relatives, especially if they think what they are doing is right

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The bride-to-be shared that she had inherited a small business which employed five officiants, and that nobody actually knew about her being the owner

    Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the future mother-in-law got to know who the couple’s officiant was, she tried to convince the woman to cancel on them by spreading lies about her daughter-in-law

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Since the poster’s company employed the officiant, she immediately got to know what her mother-in-law had done, and her fiancé decided to confront his mom

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The entitled mom tried to play the victim, and was shocked when her son told her that he would have to uninvite her from the wedding

    Image credits: Comfortable-Deer7732

    Despite trying to paint her future daughter-in-law as “sinful, rude, and disrespectful,” the older woman couldn’t understand why her son wasn’t taking her side

    It seems like from the start, the poster had made it clear to her future mother-in-law that there were four things about her wedding that she couldn’t mess with—the dress, the venue, the theme, and the officiant. Unbeknownst to the couple, the older woman felt that she knew better and tried to meddle in their wedding plans.

    When dealing with overbearing in-laws like this, experts state that it’s important to be patient and calm, as they might not even realize that they’re overstepping. The best way to get them to understand the error of their ways is to slowly start being assertive when they are crossing a line.

    Unfortunately, in this case, the mother-in-law decided to go behind the OP’s back to talk to her officiant. She tried to convince the other woman that her future daughter-in-law was sinful, rude, and disrespectful, which was why she shouldn’t go through with officiating the wedding.

    Although this might seem like an extreme case, many brides and grooms have had to deal with troublemaker relatives during their wedding planning. According to counselors, these kinds of situations can actually end up ruining relationships and cause people to feel angry, resentful, and even helpless.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Luckily for the poster, her future mom-in-law didn’t know that her officiant was actually her employee. That’s how the OP and her husband got the inside scoop on all the meddling that his mother had done. They then decided to confront her and do something about her troublesome behavior.

    The problem is that even when the man called his mom out on her mean actions, she refused to back down and tried to play the victim. She kept putting down his fiancée, which eventually led to the man getting frustrated and telling her that she wasn’t welcome at their wedding.

    In difficult situations like this, it might make sense to uninvite toxic relatives from your big day, but professionals explain that it’s important to really think the decision through first. When it comes to close family members, this kind of action can end up straining relationships in the long run, so it might help to give them some other kind of consequence, so that they learn a lesson, but still remain in your life.

    Obviously, the man still wanted to maintain the relationship with his mom, but he decided to stand up for his future wife instead. This must have come as a shock to the older woman, who might have then realized the impact of what she had done. Hopefully, knowing that she’s not invited to her son’s wedding helps her change her ways and do better.

    What do you think about the man’s decision, and do you think the couple could have dealt with the mother-in-law’s behavior in any other way? Do share your thoughts down below.

    Most folks sided with the poster and gave her suggestions on how to deal with her future mom-in-law

    Wedding

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Have the day you deserve" *mic drop*

    0
    0points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is it always mothers?

    0
    0points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because fathers don't want or need this kind of drama. (Some) MILs seem to have a hidden hormone that is triggered by their son getting married.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
