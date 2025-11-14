Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Why She Dressed Up As A Wasp Nest?”: Michelle Yeoh’s Outfit At Premiere Triggers Meltdown Online
Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, sparking online reactions and fashion discussions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Why She Dressed Up As A Wasp Nest?”: Michelle Yeoh’s Outfit At Premiere Triggers Meltdown Online

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Yeoh showed up to the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good with a look so unexpected that fans needed a minute to process it.

The 63-year-old actress was seen walking the yellow brick road carpet at Universal Studios Singapore on Thursday, November 13, alongside co-stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum, and director Jon M. Chu.

Highlights
  • Michelle Yeoh showed up to the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good with a look so unexpected.
  • She was dressed in an Iris Van Herpen Fall 2025 Haute Couture Biolume corset gown.
  • During the premiere, an attacker was captured lunging at Ariana Grande and grabbing her in front of her stunned co-stars.
  • “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You,” he later wrote online.

The premiere caused quite a stir after an attacker, who goes by the name Pyjama Man, charged onto Ariana.

RELATED:

    Michelle Yeoh showed up to the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good with an unexpected look

    Michelle Yeoh posing at premiere in a striking outfit resembling a wasp nest, sparking an online meltdown.

    Michelle Yeoh posing at premiere in a striking outfit resembling a wasp nest, sparking an online meltdown.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: michelleyeoh_official

    Michelle Yeoh shed her black locks for a blond and medium brown bob for the Singapore premiere.

    She was dressed in an Iris Van Herpen Fall 2025 Haute Couture Biolume corset gown, which almost made the actress look otherworldly.

    The gown was designed to create a fluid, rippling structure, which left netizens divided, asking, “Wasn’t Halloween last week?”

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a dramatic wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, triggering reactions and a meltdown online.

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a dramatic wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, triggering reactions and a meltdown online.

    Image credits: wickedmovie

    Some asked, “Why is she giving honey comb?” while others called the dress “absolutely incredible. Need this in a museum.”

    It “looks alien,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Nice Beehive dress.”

    “The dress is like a honeycomb and she’s the qween Bee,” read one comment online

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, featuring a textured, layered dress and statement jewelry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, featuring a textured, layered dress and statement jewelry.

    Image credits: michelleyeoh_official

    Close-up of tripe pieces on a wooden board with a knife, resembling textures of a wasp nest pattern.

    Close-up of tripe pieces on a wooden board with a knife, resembling textures of a wasp nest pattern.

    Image credits: thetiddyman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I can’t tell if i like this or not. she kinda looks like a paper lantern decoration,” one said.

    “It’s kinda so hideous that i love it,” another quipped.

    “She always shines bright like a star,” said one fan.

    “That dress is truly hideous,” another said.

    “Why she dressed up as a wasp nest?” asked one social media user

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a brown wasp nest-inspired gown at a premiere, posing with palm trees and lights in the background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a brown wasp nest-inspired gown at a premiere, posing with palm trees and lights in the background.

    Image credits: VRAI Magazine

    Twitter user commenting on Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, sparking an online meltdown.

    Twitter user commenting on Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, sparking an online meltdown.

    Image credits: MidnightCherry4

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, sparking an online meltdown and mixed reactions.

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, sparking an online meltdown and mixed reactions.

    Image credits: MisterMetaX

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Honestly… I can’t even focus on the dress’s shape, the fabric is insane,” one said. “That almost cage-like netting texture looks like it took ages to construct, it’s so dramatic!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This dress is scary,” one said.

    Another agreed, saying, “This kinda freaks me out a little.”

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit with layered textured fabric and a strapless bodice at a premiere event.

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit with layered textured fabric and a strapless bodice at a premiere event.

    Image credits: michelleyeoh_official

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere causing an online meltdown.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere causing an online meltdown.

    Image credits: soleiljpg

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Michelle Yeoh’s outfit at a premiere resembling a wasp nest.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Michelle Yeoh’s outfit at a premiere resembling a wasp nest.

    Image credits: ItsForMegan

    Michelle plays Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Shiz University, in the two-part film adaptation.

    She and her co-star Cynthia Erivo were caught off guard when they witnessed an attacker lunge at Ariana while posing for photos and interacting with fans.

    Stars were caught off guard when an attacker lunged at an unsuspecting Ariana Grande

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest-inspired outfit at a premiere, walking the yellow carpet with companions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest-inspired outfit at a premiere, walking the yellow carpet with companions.

    Image credits: wickedmovie

    Social media comment about a wasp nest inspired outfit causing an online meltdown at Michelle Yeoh’s premiere.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment about a wasp nest inspired outfit causing an online meltdown at Michelle Yeoh’s premiere.

    Image credits: RobJL2

    The man was identified as Johnson Wen, who goes by the name Pyjama Man and has a reputation for crashing celebrity events.

    He left Katy Perry stunned when he jumped on stage during a June show and, in August, he caused a scene at The Weeknd’s show before security personnel escorted him off stage.

    Young man pointing at a theater poster selfie, unrelated to Michelle Yeoh’s outfit or wasp nest premiere meltdown online.

    Young man pointing at a theater poster selfie, unrelated to Michelle Yeoh’s outfit or wasp nest premiere meltdown online.

    Image credits: pyjamamann

    During the Thursday premiere of Wicked: For Good, Johnson was captured jumping over the barricade and charging at an unsuspecting Ariana.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He grabbed the Side to Side singer, prompting Cynthia to intervene before security led him away.

    Johnson Wen, who goes by the name Pyjama Man and has a reputation for crashing celebrity events

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Crowd reacts at premiere as Michelle Yeoh's outfit resembling a wasp nest triggers online meltdown.

    Crowd reacts at premiere as Michelle Yeoh's outfit resembling a wasp nest triggers online meltdown.

    Image credits: TheCinesthetic

    The brazen fan shared a clip of the incident on his Instagram and wrote, “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.”

    Such moments are likely to be extremely jarring for Ariana, who has spoken about her trauma from the tragic Manchester Arena attack during her 2017 concert.

    Michelle Yeoh at premiere wearing wasp nest inspired outfit, surrounded by crowd taking photos and videos.

    Michelle Yeoh at premiere wearing wasp nest inspired outfit, surrounded by crowd taking photos and videos.

    Image credits: TheCinesthetic

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A man, identified as Salman Abedi, ended the lives of 22 people and left over 1,000 others injured after detonating an improvised explosive device.

    The device exploded near the ticket office outside the May 22, 2017, concert as the show was coming to an end.

    “It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” Ariana told British Vogue in 2018.

    “I’ve always had anxiety,” the singer said. “ … when I got home from tour [in September 2017] it was the most severe I think it’s ever been”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Pyjama Man (@pyjamamann)

    “ … I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience, like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry,” the Positions singer continued.

    Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about dealing with anxiety, especially after her 2017 tour.

    Security restraining a fan on yellow carpet at movie premiere, highlighting Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest outfit controversy.

    Security restraining a fan on yellow carpet at movie premiere, highlighting Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest outfit controversy.

    Image credits: pyjamamann

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think a lot of people have anxiety, especially right now … My anxiety has anxiety,” she said.

    “I’ve always had anxiety. I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour [in September 2017] it was the most severe I think it’s ever been,” she added.

    “That looks completely ridiculous, don’t kid yourself,” read one comment online

    Michelle Yeoh in dramatic wasp nest inspired outfit at premiere, featuring cage-like netting texture and intricate fabric design.

    Michelle Yeoh in dramatic wasp nest inspired outfit at premiere, featuring cage-like netting texture and intricate fabric design.

    Image credits: U_y_a__i

    Tweet by Catador de Hoyos reacting to Michelle Yeoh’s premiere outfit resembling a wasp nest, sparking online meltdown.

    Tweet by Catador de Hoyos reacting to Michelle Yeoh’s premiere outfit resembling a wasp nest, sparking online meltdown.

    Image credits: CootDilute

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle Yeoh at premiere wearing wasp nest inspired outfit triggering online meltdown and fashion debates.

    Michelle Yeoh at premiere wearing wasp nest inspired outfit triggering online meltdown and fashion debates.

    Image credits: duakybynez

    Michelle Yeoh at a premiere wearing a bold outfit resembling a wasp nest, sparking a meltdown online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle Yeoh at a premiere wearing a bold outfit resembling a wasp nest, sparking a meltdown online.

    Image credits: f1stanboy

    Michelle Yeoh at a premiere wearing a wasp nest-inspired outfit that sparked an online meltdown and reactions.

    Michelle Yeoh at a premiere wearing a wasp nest-inspired outfit that sparked an online meltdown and reactions.

    Image credits: DisBeforeAfter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a unique wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere, sparking online reactions and discussions.

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a unique wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere, sparking online reactions and discussions.

    Image credits: Pop_Recall

    Tweet text about a wasp nest beehive, displayed on a social media platform like Twitter, with user interaction options.

    Tweet text about a wasp nest beehive, displayed on a social media platform like Twitter, with user interaction options.

    Image credits: TomZohar

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter post praising Michelle Yeoh’s bob hairstyle, highlighting her gorgeous look amid wasp nest outfit online reactions.

    Twitter post praising Michelle Yeoh’s bob hairstyle, highlighting her gorgeous look amid wasp nest outfit online reactions.

    Image credits: baejoovelvet

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest outfit at premiere, praising gown but critiquing pattern and texture causing itch.

    Tweet about Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest outfit at premiere, praising gown but critiquing pattern and texture causing itch.

    Image credits: ayeitsJOE_x

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a bold wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere causing an online meltdown.

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a bold wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere causing an online meltdown.

    Image credits: callmeceline3

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at the premiere for being hideous.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at the premiere for being hideous.

    Image credits: VaughanLJ

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest-inspired outfit at movie premiere sparks strong reactions and online meltdown among fans.

    Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest-inspired outfit at movie premiere sparks strong reactions and online meltdown among fans.

    Image credits: antman_k

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a bold outfit inspired by a wasp nest, sparking an online meltdown at the premiere event.

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a bold outfit inspired by a wasp nest, sparking an online meltdown at the premiere event.

    Image credits: sitcomythri

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere, sparking a meltdown online.

    Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere, sparking a meltdown online.

    Image credits: ifiwerearoy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reacting to Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at premiere, causing a meltdown online.

    Tweet reacting to Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at premiere, causing a meltdown online.

    Image credits: John22Does

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle Yeoh at premiere wearing a bold wasp nest inspired outfit sparking online reactions and discussion.

    Michelle Yeoh at premiere wearing a bold wasp nest inspired outfit sparking online reactions and discussion.

    Image credits: Blkchn_Benzos

    Tweet by Elena R reacting to a controversial outfit at a premiere, mentioning the ugliest dress comment online.

    Tweet by Elena R reacting to a controversial outfit at a premiere, mentioning the ugliest dress comment online.

    Image credits: ElenaR596089

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Ariana grande
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    3

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Fashion is a form of ugliness so intolerable that we have to alter it every six months" - Oscar Wilde.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the entire 'high fashion' industry could die and the rest of us would be completely unaffected.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fashion industry brings in billions a year to the economy. Nevermind the influence on society and culture. So I think we would be very affected.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Fashion is a form of ugliness so intolerable that we have to alter it every six months" - Oscar Wilde.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the entire 'high fashion' industry could die and the rest of us would be completely unaffected.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fashion industry brings in billions a year to the economy. Nevermind the influence on society and culture. So I think we would be very affected.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT