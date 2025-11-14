“Why She Dressed Up As A Wasp Nest?”: Michelle Yeoh’s Outfit At Premiere Triggers Meltdown Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Yeoh showed up to the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good with a look so unexpected that fans needed a minute to process it.

The 63-year-old actress was seen walking the yellow brick road carpet at Universal Studios Singapore on Thursday, November 13, alongside co-stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum, and director Jon M. Chu.

She was dressed in an Iris Van Herpen Fall 2025 Haute Couture Biolume corset gown.

During the premiere, an attacker was captured lunging at Ariana Grande and grabbing her in front of her stunned co-stars.

“Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You,” he later wrote online.

The premiere caused quite a stir after an attacker, who goes by the name Pyjama Man, charged onto Ariana.

Michelle Yeoh shed her black locks for a blond and medium brown bob for the Singapore premiere.

She was dressed in an Iris Van Herpen Fall 2025 Haute Couture Biolume corset gown, which almost made the actress look otherworldly.

The gown was designed to create a fluid, rippling structure, which left netizens divided, asking, “Wasn’t Halloween last week?”

Michelle Yeoh wearing a dramatic wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, triggering reactions and a meltdown online.

Some asked, “Why is she giving honey comb?” while others called the dress “absolutely incredible. Need this in a museum.”

It “looks alien,” one said.

Another wrote, “Nice Beehive dress.”

“The dress is like a honeycomb and she’s the qween Bee,” read one comment online

Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, featuring a textured, layered dress and statement jewelry.

Close-up of tripe pieces on a wooden board with a knife, resembling textures of a wasp nest pattern.

“I can’t tell if i like this or not. she kinda looks like a paper lantern decoration,” one said.

“It’s kinda so hideous that i love it,” another quipped.

“She always shines bright like a star,” said one fan.

“That dress is truly hideous,” another said.

“Why she dressed up as a wasp nest?” asked one social media user

Michelle Yeoh wearing a brown wasp nest-inspired gown at a premiere, posing with palm trees and lights in the background.

Twitter user commenting on Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, sparking an online meltdown.

Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit at a premiere, sparking an online meltdown and mixed reactions.

“Honestly… I can’t even focus on the dress’s shape, the fabric is insane,” one said. “That almost cage-like netting texture looks like it took ages to construct, it’s so dramatic!”

“This dress is scary,” one said.

Another agreed, saying, “This kinda freaks me out a little.”

Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit with layered textured fabric and a strapless bodice at a premiere event.

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere causing an online meltdown.

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Michelle Yeoh’s outfit at a premiere resembling a wasp nest.

Michelle plays Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Shiz University, in the two-part film adaptation.

She and her co-star Cynthia Erivo were caught off guard when they witnessed an attacker lunge at Ariana while posing for photos and interacting with fans.

Stars were caught off guard when an attacker lunged at an unsuspecting Ariana Grande

Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest-inspired outfit at a premiere, walking the yellow carpet with companions.

Social media comment about a wasp nest inspired outfit causing an online meltdown at Michelle Yeoh’s premiere.

The man was identified as Johnson Wen, who goes by the name Pyjama Man and has a reputation for crashing celebrity events.

He left Katy Perry stunned when he jumped on stage during a June show and, in August, he caused a scene at The Weeknd’s show before security personnel escorted him off stage.

Young man pointing at a theater poster selfie, unrelated to Michelle Yeoh’s outfit or wasp nest premiere meltdown online.

During the Thursday premiere of Wicked: For Good, Johnson was captured jumping over the barricade and charging at an unsuspecting Ariana.

He grabbed the Side to Side singer, prompting Cynthia to intervene before security led him away.

Johnson Wen, who goes by the name Pyjama Man and has a reputation for crashing celebrity events

Crowd reacts at premiere as Michelle Yeoh's outfit resembling a wasp nest triggers online meltdown.

The brazen fan shared a clip of the incident on his Instagram and wrote, “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.”

Such moments are likely to be extremely jarring for Ariana, who has spoken about her trauma from the tragic Manchester Arena attack during her 2017 concert.

Michelle Yeoh at premiere wearing wasp nest inspired outfit, surrounded by crowd taking photos and videos.

A man, identified as Salman Abedi, ended the lives of 22 people and left over 1,000 others injured after detonating an improvised explosive device.

The device exploded near the ticket office outside the May 22, 2017, concert as the show was coming to an end.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” Ariana told British Vogue in 2018.

“I’ve always had anxiety,” the singer said. “ … when I got home from tour [in September 2017] it was the most severe I think it’s ever been”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pyjama Man (@pyjamamann)

“ … I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience, like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry,” the Positions singer continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about dealing with anxiety, especially after her 2017 tour.

Security restraining a fan on yellow carpet at movie premiere, highlighting Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest outfit controversy.

“I think a lot of people have anxiety, especially right now … My anxiety has anxiety,” she said.

“I’ve always had anxiety. I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour [in September 2017] it was the most severe I think it’s ever been,” she added.

“That looks completely ridiculous, don’t kid yourself,” read one comment online

Michelle Yeoh in dramatic wasp nest inspired outfit at premiere, featuring cage-like netting texture and intricate fabric design.

Tweet by Catador de Hoyos reacting to Michelle Yeoh’s premiere outfit resembling a wasp nest, sparking online meltdown.

Michelle Yeoh at premiere wearing wasp nest inspired outfit triggering online meltdown and fashion debates.

Michelle Yeoh at a premiere wearing a bold outfit resembling a wasp nest, sparking a meltdown online.

Michelle Yeoh at a premiere wearing a wasp nest-inspired outfit that sparked an online meltdown and reactions.

Michelle Yeoh wearing a unique wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere, sparking online reactions and discussions.

Tweet text about a wasp nest beehive, displayed on a social media platform like Twitter, with user interaction options.

Twitter post praising Michelle Yeoh’s bob hairstyle, highlighting her gorgeous look amid wasp nest outfit online reactions.

Tweet about Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest outfit at premiere, praising gown but critiquing pattern and texture causing itch.

Michelle Yeoh wearing a bold wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere causing an online meltdown.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at the premiere for being hideous.

Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest-inspired outfit at movie premiere sparks strong reactions and online meltdown among fans.

Michelle Yeoh wearing a bold outfit inspired by a wasp nest, sparking an online meltdown at the premiere event.

Michelle Yeoh wearing a wasp nest inspired outfit at a movie premiere, sparking a meltdown online.

Tweet reacting to Michelle Yeoh’s wasp nest inspired outfit at premiere, causing a meltdown online.

Michelle Yeoh at premiere wearing a bold wasp nest inspired outfit sparking online reactions and discussion.

Tweet by Elena R reacting to a controversial outfit at a premiere, mentioning the ugliest dress comment online.

