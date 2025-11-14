“Why She Dressed Up As A Wasp Nest?”: Michelle Yeoh’s Outfit At Premiere Triggers Meltdown Online
Michelle Yeoh showed up to the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good with a look so unexpected that fans needed a minute to process it.
The 63-year-old actress was seen walking the yellow brick road carpet at Universal Studios Singapore on Thursday, November 13, alongside co-stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum, and director Jon M. Chu.
- Michelle Yeoh showed up to the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good with a look so unexpected.
- She was dressed in an Iris Van Herpen Fall 2025 Haute Couture Biolume corset gown.
- During the premiere, an attacker was captured lunging at Ariana Grande and grabbing her in front of her stunned co-stars.
- “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You,” he later wrote online.
The premiere caused quite a stir after an attacker, who goes by the name Pyjama Man, charged onto Ariana.
Michelle Yeoh showed up to the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good with an unexpected look
Image credits: michelleyeoh_official
Michelle Yeoh shed her black locks for a blond and medium brown bob for the Singapore premiere.
She was dressed in an Iris Van Herpen Fall 2025 Haute Couture Biolume corset gown, which almost made the actress look otherworldly.
The gown was designed to create a fluid, rippling structure, which left netizens divided, asking, “Wasn’t Halloween last week?”
Image credits: wickedmovie
Some asked, “Why is she giving honey comb?” while others called the dress “absolutely incredible. Need this in a museum.”
It “looks alien,” one said.
Another wrote, “Nice Beehive dress.”
“The dress is like a honeycomb and she’s the qween Bee,” read one comment online
Image credits: michelleyeoh_official
Image credits: thetiddyman
“I can’t tell if i like this or not. she kinda looks like a paper lantern decoration,” one said.
“It’s kinda so hideous that i love it,” another quipped.
“She always shines bright like a star,” said one fan.
“That dress is truly hideous,” another said.
“Why she dressed up as a wasp nest?” asked one social media user
Image credits: VRAI Magazine
Image credits: MidnightCherry4
Image credits: MisterMetaX
“Honestly… I can’t even focus on the dress’s shape, the fabric is insane,” one said. “That almost cage-like netting texture looks like it took ages to construct, it’s so dramatic!”
“This dress is scary,” one said.
Another agreed, saying, “This kinda freaks me out a little.”
Image credits: michelleyeoh_official
Image credits: soleiljpg
Image credits: ItsForMegan
Michelle plays Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Shiz University, in the two-part film adaptation.
She and her co-star Cynthia Erivo were caught off guard when they witnessed an attacker lunge at Ariana while posing for photos and interacting with fans.
Stars were caught off guard when an attacker lunged at an unsuspecting Ariana Grande
Image credits: wickedmovie
Image credits: RobJL2
The man was identified as Johnson Wen, who goes by the name Pyjama Man and has a reputation for crashing celebrity events.
He left Katy Perry stunned when he jumped on stage during a June show and, in August, he caused a scene at The Weeknd’s show before security personnel escorted him off stage.
Image credits: pyjamamann
During the Thursday premiere of Wicked: For Good, Johnson was captured jumping over the barricade and charging at an unsuspecting Ariana.
He grabbed the Side to Side singer, prompting Cynthia to intervene before security led him away.
Johnson Wen, who goes by the name Pyjama Man and has a reputation for crashing celebrity events
Image credits: TheCinesthetic
The brazen fan shared a clip of the incident on his Instagram and wrote, “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.”
Such moments are likely to be extremely jarring for Ariana, who has spoken about her trauma from the tragic Manchester Arena attack during her 2017 concert.
Image credits: TheCinesthetic
A man, identified as Salman Abedi, ended the lives of 22 people and left over 1,000 others injured after detonating an improvised explosive device.
The device exploded near the ticket office outside the May 22, 2017, concert as the show was coming to an end.
“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” Ariana told British Vogue in 2018.
“I’ve always had anxiety,” the singer said. “ … when I got home from tour [in September 2017] it was the most severe I think it’s ever been”
View this post on Instagram
“ … I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience, like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry,” the Positions singer continued.
Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about dealing with anxiety, especially after her 2017 tour.
Image credits: pyjamamann
“I think a lot of people have anxiety, especially right now … My anxiety has anxiety,” she said.
“I’ve always had anxiety. I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour [in September 2017] it was the most severe I think it’s ever been,” she added.
“That looks completely ridiculous, don’t kid yourself,” read one comment online
Image credits: U_y_a__i
Image credits: CootDilute
Image credits: duakybynez
Image credits: f1stanboy
Image credits: DisBeforeAfter
Image credits: Pop_Recall
Image credits: TomZohar
Image credits: baejoovelvet
Image credits: ayeitsJOE_x
Image credits: callmeceline3
Image credits: VaughanLJ
Image credits: antman_k
Image credits: sitcomythri
Image credits: ifiwerearoy
Image credits: John22Does
Image credits: Blkchn_Benzos
Image credits: ElenaR596089
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
"Fashion is a form of ugliness so intolerable that we have to alter it every six months" - Oscar Wilde.
I think the entire 'high fashion' industry could die and the rest of us would be completely unaffected.
Fashion industry brings in billions a year to the economy. Nevermind the influence on society and culture. So I think we would be very affected.Load More Replies...
"Fashion is a form of ugliness so intolerable that we have to alter it every six months" - Oscar Wilde.
I think the entire 'high fashion' industry could die and the rest of us would be completely unaffected.
Fashion industry brings in billions a year to the economy. Nevermind the influence on society and culture. So I think we would be very affected.Load More Replies...
27
3