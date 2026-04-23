Who Is Michael Moore? Michael Francis Moore is an American filmmaker and author known for his incisive, often satirical, documentaries that tackle pressing social and political issues. He consistently uses his platform to challenge corporate power and government policies. His breakout moment arrived with the 1989 film Roger & Me, a compelling look at the economic impact of General Motors factory closures on his hometown. The film resonated widely, establishing Moore’s distinct voice and confrontational style.

Full Name Michael Francis Moore Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, English American, Scottish American Education Davison High School, University of Michigan-Flint, St. Paul’s Seminary Father Francis Richard Moore Mother Helen Veronica Wall Kids Natalie Moore

Early Life and Education At age 18, Michael Moore was elected to the Davison school board, marking his early engagement in civic affairs. He grew up in Flint, Michigan, in a working-class family where his father and grandfather worked for General Motors. Moore attended Davison High School, participating in drama and debate, and later spent a year at the University of Michigan-Flint before embarking on a career in journalism.

Notable Relationships Michael Moore was married to film producer Kathleen Glynn from 1991 until their divorce was finalized in 2014. Glynn often collaborated on his early projects. Moore has a daughter, Natalie Moore.

Career Highlights Michael Moore’s career is defined by groundbreaking documentaries, including the Academy Award-winning Bowling for Columbine, which explored gun violence in the US. His 2004 film Fahrenheit 9/11 became the highest-grossing documentary of all time, earning over $119 million at the American box office. Beyond filmmaking, Moore is a prolific author of best-selling books such as Stupid White Men and Here Comes Trouble. He also founded the Traverse City Film Festival, dedicated to showcasing independent cinema. Moore’s work also includes other impactful films like Sicko, which examines the American healthcare system, and Capitalism: A Love Story.