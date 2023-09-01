 Divorce Lawyer Tries To Milk Couple For Money, Gets Put In Her Place | Bored Panda
BoredPanda

Divorce Lawyer Tries To Milk Couple For Money, Gets Put In Her Place
32points
Relationships

Divorce Lawyer Tries To Milk Couple For Money, Gets Put In Her Place

Jonas Grinevičius and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Considering how much lawyers cost to consult, you’d think that they’d have your best interests at heart. Though there are plenty of professionals who will move mountains for their clients, other lawyers take their vows a little less seriously. Some, for instance, let their greed get the better of them.

Redditor u/mandolin2712 recounted the drama surrounding her divorce years ago. She told the r/MaliciousCompliance online group just how rude and unprofessional her ex-husband’s divorce lawyer was. Eventually, the author couldn’t bear it anymore and had to teach her a lesson in politeness. You’ll find the full story, along with the reactions from various internet users and actual lawyers, as you scroll down.

One of the signs of a bad lawyer is that they’ll try to drag out the case so they can bill you more

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how she decided to get back at a divorce lawyer who treated her incredibly rudely

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Image credits: mandolin2712

Good communication is an invaluable trait for a lawyer to have

From the way the author of the post phrased everything, it seems pretty clear that the divorce lawyer was avoiding finalizing the divorce for the sake of cash. She kept the divorce case going, taking on extra work for the sake of a greater payout.

Though it wasn’t u/mandolin2712 who had to pay her, the entire situation still drained her time and energy. It’s safe to say that this particular lawyer is a great example of what to avoid doing. Otherwise, your own clients might turn against you, adding more tedious work to your timetable with a few well-placed shuffles of the hundreds of pages of documents you requested.

Or as one Reddit user, who’s an actual lawyer, put it: “Solicitors have an obligation to provide due diligence, but we also have an obligation to act expeditiously and economically. I know too many lawyers who will do extra work just so they can charge more.”

Obviously, everyone wants to be represented by a lawyer who’s capable, communicates well, has their very best interests at heart, and tries to wrap everything up ASAP. The last thing you want is to have a person you hardly trust representing you. Especially someone who’s only eying your wallet with a greedy glint in their eyes.

Ideally, you want a representative who has your best interests at heart

‘Legal Reader’ points out that not all divorce lawyers are created equal. Ideally, you want a professional who actively listens to you. They’ll do their best to get to the bottom of your issues and to understand exactly what your situation is.

The very best solicitors will translate all the legalese and complex processes into easily understandable language so that you know what’s going on, too. Good lawyers will, at their very core, be ethical people and capable communicators. The more transparent and honest with you they are, the more you can trust them. It’s a comforting feeling, knowing that someone genuinely has your back and cares more than just about the money.

It also helps if your legal representative stays positive throughout your case. Even though they’re not therapists, they motivate you if you’re ever feeling anxious or down. Essentially, you don’t want anyone who’s outwardly depressed about the outcome before the case has even started.

You should avoid legal reps who overpromise and aren’t transparent about their fees

Divorce lawyers whom you may want to avoid will be unresponsive, lack punctuality, and will be hard to get in touch with. They’ll communicate poorly (if at all) and you’ll be begging them for updates about the case that might not even come.

Another bright neon red flag for lawyers is dealing with someone who isn’t transparent about their fees. As the ‘Doyle Law Group’ notes, “Unethical divorce lawyers will often rely on padding their hours, double billing, or failing to provide a detailed invoice in order to get more money out of their clients.”

Bad lawyers will overpromise, underdeliver, and then you’ll be left footing surprise bills.

On a more personal level, you want to have a representative who makes you feel calm, as opposed to anxious. If you’re constantly left confused and frustrated, it may be best to look for alternatives. There are plenty of great lawyers out there, after all, who can help you divorce amicably.

The author shared some more information in the comments of her post

The internet had mixed reactions to the story. Here’s what some people had to say

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Add your comment
Jayne
Jayne
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Post was not talking about divorce "a decade ago". The post on Reddit is 6 years old and talking about a divorce that occurred 4 years ago.

0
0points
reply
Jayne
Jayne
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Post was not talking about divorce "a decade ago". The post on Reddit is 6 years old and talking about a divorce that occurred 4 years ago.

0
0points
reply
