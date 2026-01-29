Man Uses Mental Issues As An Excuse To Mistreat SIL, Kicked Out As His Behavior Is Purely Entitled

ADVERTISEMENT

Since we care about our relatives a lot, we often give them multiple chances even after they mess up. However, a person should also be wise enough to know where to draw the line and ensure that their side of the family never mistreats their spouse.

This man was aware of how entitled his younger brother was, yet he agreed to let him move into his house. It was a huge mistake as the guy shamelessly mistreated his wife, but one day, he took things too far. Scroll down to find out what the man did to his brother!

More info: Reddit

We tend to forgive our family’s mistakes, but sometimes, we should know when to draw the line

Man sitting on couch shows excited behavior, while a woman stands in the background in a home setting.

The poster allowed his toxic younger brother to move in with him and his wife for a month, but the guy just refused to leave, claiming he had mental health issues

Woman uses mental issues as excuse mistreating sister-in-law, showing entitled behavior in a modern kitchen setting.

The toxic guy also refused to pay bills, kept treating his sister-in-law like a maid, and constantly disturbed her when she was working

Man appears entitled and distant on phone while woman tries to calm him, illustrating mistreatment linked to mental issues.

He also stated that he didn’t consider her acting a career, so he refused to coordinate when she was working, but the poster had enough

Image credits: Interesting_Star4842

One day, when he made the poster’s wife cry, he finally kicked out his toxic brother, but he was surprised to face backlash from his other brothers

They say that you should never bite the hand that feeds you, but this phrase definitely eluded this guy, who was the original poster’s (OP) younger brother. Although the man was 32 years old, he had never lived alone and was extremely entitled as he got a lot of free passes from his father and grandfather. However, they also got sick of his behavior and kicked him out.

Well, he came begging to OP. The problem was, our guy knew exactly how things would turn out, yet he agreed to take him in for a month. That’s when the hell ride started for the poster’s wife. Her brother-in-law was an absolute menace and shamelessly treated her like a housemaid. He expected her to do all his chores since she was doing them for his brother.

The woman was into acting and got work every 6 months or so, but she was also busy with auditions and classes. However, this guy literally had no respect for her. He demanded she do his laundry, cook for him, and even disturbed her while she was working. The worst part was that OP worked during the day and his brother worked nights, so the poster wasn’t there to shut him up.

The guy never listened to his sister-in-law, and his reason for disturbing her was that he didn’t believe in her career. One day, he made her cry, and OP kicked him out in a fit of rage. Well, their other brothers accused him of being heartless, claiming that the guy had “mental health issues.” However, the poster felt he just used it as an excuse to act entitled and never got help when offered.

Two men sitting at a table looking upset and avoiding eye contact, displaying entitled and mistreating behavior.

When OP vented online, he got a harsh reality check from netizens. According to them, he wasn’t the jerk for kicking him out; rather, they called him out for housing him in the first place. The fact that he knew how toxic his brother was and still made his wife go through so much is honestly problematic. He should have pushed a boundary when the guy showed up.

Experts also stress that setting up healthy boundaries is key to personal well-being. They further elaborate that establishing them is also important for protecting emotional health, reducing conflict, and encouraging independence. The poster should have really thought of his wife before he decided to take in his brother.

Many netizens, just like OP, wondered whether he was using mental health issues as an excuse for acting entitled. After all, he refused to get help or work things through. Research emphasizes that people with a sense of entitlement have high demands, expect others to do things for them, act melodramatically, and lack gratitude. That sounds like him, but whatever the case, the guy definitely needs help.

Also, it was heartbreaking to see how he treated OP’s wife. Studies have shown that when women are forced into doing domestic chores, it can increase their level of stress and might spark mental health challenges. Well, it’s a good thing the poster finally decided that his wife had had enough and kicked his brother out. Better late than never, right?

What are your thoughts on the story? Feel free to drop them in the comments below!

Netizens said that he was right for kicking the guy out, but many slammed him for housing him in the first place

Screenshot of a forum conversation about a man mistreating his sister-in-law and being kicked out for entitled behavior.

Comment explaining how man uses mental issues as excuse to mistreat SIL and is kicked out for entitled behavior.

Comment showing disagreement with man using mental issues as excuse for mistreating SIL and being kicked out for entitled behavior.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man mistreating his sister-in-law and being kicked out for entitled behavior.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man's entitled behavior mistreating SIL and being kicked out.

Comment text on a white background about mistreatment and entitled behavior involving mental issues and SIL.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man using mental issues as an excuse to mistreat his sister-in-law.

Text comment on a forum about a man using mental issues as excuse for entitled behavior and mistreatment of sister-in-law.

Reddit comment explaining a man using mental issues as an excuse to mistreat SIL, highlighting entitled behavior and being kicked out.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man using mental issues as an excuse to mistreat his sister-in-law and being kicked out for entitled behavior.