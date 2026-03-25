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Whether it’s toxic masculinity or incel-like behavior, many unhinged men are seemingly less hesitant about flaunting their disrespect for women online. Things have gotten so out of hand that there are groups dedicated to calling them out.

The MenAndFemales subreddit is one of them. This growing community has a straightforward goal: to expose those who disparage women by calling them “females” and further denigrating them out of seeming bitterness, immaturity, or both.

Here are some of the posts from the page that stood out to us. Gents, hopefully, reading through these could make you cringe hard enough to avoid such conduct.