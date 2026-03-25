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Whether it’s toxic masculinity or incel-like behavior, many unhinged men are seemingly less hesitant about flaunting their disrespect for women online. Things have gotten so out of hand that there are groups dedicated to calling them out. 

The MenAndFemales subreddit is one of them. This growing community has a straightforward goal: to expose those who disparage women by calling them “females” and further denigrating them out of seeming bitterness, immaturity, or both. 

Here are some of the posts from the page that stood out to us. Gents, hopefully, reading through these could make you cringe hard enough to avoid such conduct.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Only Right Use Of Males, Females, Men And Women

Tweet discussing male anger and fairness related to toxic men and how they react to women receiving equal treatment.

LookingForOxytocin Report

48points
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RELATED:
    #2

    "Female Privilege"

    Screenshot of social media comments discussing female privilege and oppression regarding toxic men and women's experiences.

    RatatouilleinParis , sanslittleblcony.tumblr.com Report

    33points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In what world is it true that a man can’t avoid séx just because he has a head ache????

    14
    14points
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    #3

    The Title Itself Is A Red Flag 🚩

    Red flag discussion about toxic men and how their behavior makes women sick in relationships and social interactions.

    -UltraFerret- Report

    28points
    POST
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    The misogynistic use of the word “female” as a disparagement has been going on for a while now. A 2016 article in Time Magazine noted that the word is listed in the Oxford English Dictionary as a derogatory term. 
    #4

    Maybe They're All Just Watching Bird Documentaries

    Alt text: Text about a 6-year-old boy learning toxic male behaviors related to attracting females from bird documentaries.

    MushroomAdjacent Report

    22points
    POST
    laurencaswell4 avatar
    Lauren Caswell
    Lauren Caswell
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's going to be an astounding dancer

    21
    21points
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    #5

    Female What?

    Online discussion about toxic men and unwanted advances from guy friends while intoxicated, highlighting toxic behavior.

    -UltraFerret- Report

    21points
    POST
    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the guy who tried to seductively rub a drunk cat or ferret should be on a list somewhere, regardless if the ferret/cat was male or female. Cause I do not want a guy who refers to women as "females" near my animals - dude obviously is confused about the whole different species thing.

    9
    9points
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    #6

    Found One In The Wild

    Screenshot of toxic men’s comments on approaching women, highlighting issues with men and women interactions and toxicity online.

    Himbo_Shaped Report

    21points
    POST
    juliajuhas avatar
    JuJu
    JuJu
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If Tony Stark called you a creep when you approached him, I believe him. (Fe-Male joke, I'll show myself the door).

    5
    5points
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    As linguistics professor Robin Lakoff told the publication, referring to a woman as a “female” is meant to “subtly downgrade her to lower mammalian status,” much like calling a man an “ape.” 

    “Any woman can get those words applied to her by the average misogynist, and makes no reference to any specific qualities other than femaleness,” Lakoff said. 
    #7

    No Experience For “Girls” I Guess

    Screenshot of a toxic online comment about gender and body count, illustrating toxic men behavior discussed in the article.

    everythingistakn Report

    15points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    who are the men f*****g then, each other??

    29
    29points
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    #8

    I Love When They Get Called Out For This

    Reddit thread discussing toxic men and women’s reactions highlighting issues with disrespectful language.

    -UltraFerret- Report

    15points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the females thing just sets off mental alarm bells for me- another underrated word choice cue is when people use the word "listening" as a synonym for obeying, it just has a layer of entitlement and power dynamic that usually doesn't come from a good place

    15
    15points
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    #9

    It Is So Annoying When They Dance Around The Obvious

    Reddit thread discussing toxic men and the impact of language on women in a r/whatisit community conversation.

    FollowUp_Oli Report

    15points
    POST
    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    its "othering" men are turning into Ferengi.

    3
    3points
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    To gain a better understanding of these important issues, we may need to look at the root cause of toxic masculinity. According to psychotherapist Adam Jukes, the problem may be the concept of masculinity itself, which is introduced to young boys at an early age. 
    #10

    A Feeeemalee🤓

    Screenshot of toxic men behaviors discussed in an online conversation about insecurity and emotions affecting women’s well-being.

    ifookinloverainbows Report

    13points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband is one inch taller than me, I constantly wear boots and heels. It's so hot that it's never been a hit to his ego. The whole men have to be taller thing is so dumb and dated. Women just love confident men.

    7
    7points
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    #11

    God Forbid Women Look How They Want To Instead Of Pandering To Incels

    Cartoon illustration showing a woman changing hairstyle over time, related to toxic men that made women sick.

    SolStaaaaaaaa Report

    13points
    POST
    shorerocks avatar
    Sven Horlemann
    Sven Horlemann
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whoever thinks like that is a moron (and yes, I am a man).

    7
    7points
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    #12

    Why Is This Grown Man Even Concerned About The Thighs Of “Girls”? 🤢

    Screenshot of a toxic man’s written rant criticizing women’s body hair and hygiene, illustrating toxic men behavior.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    12points
    POST
    destinythornton avatar
    Spocks's Mom
    Spocks's Mom
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah. This is why I want to go live in the woods by myself. 🤣🤣🤣

    20
    20points
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    “There’s an asymmetry in the development of boys and girls. Infant boys have to learn how to be masculine. Girls don’t. Masculinity is not in a state of crisis. Masculinity is a crisis,” Jukes said in an interview with GQ

    Jukes also noted that while misogyny isn’t innate among men, it can be “inescapable” because masculinity exists.

    #13

    I Quit

    Tweet discussing toxic men accusing women of seduction while showing side-by-side images of the same woman with and without makeup.

    PunkNeedsaNap Report

    11points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    honestly I think the girl is prettier without the makeup, but I cannot stress enough that if you things she has naturally pink cheeks and sparkly eyelids, you're just an idiot

    33
    33points
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    #14

    Some Straight Up Misogyny

    Tweet showing toxic men comments about women’s safety and immodesty in Japan, highlighting toxic men that made women sick

    Jen-Jens Report

    11points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Japan is truly not a very safe country for women, despite what the internet might lead you to believe it is in no way a utopia.

    15
    15points
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    #15

    Why Can’t They Just Use “Women”😐

    Screenshot of a toxic men conversation making women sick with misleading comments about relationships and single status.

    Ll_lyris Report

    10points
    POST
    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    why do they always look like m**h heads?

    5
    5points
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    For Jukes, society's progressive stance and the LGBTQ community being seen and heard can eventually eradicate misogyny and toxic masculinity. 

    “They are fighting this battle for everyone, gnawing away at the edges of these definitions of femininity and masculinity, and we will all be liberated by their success,” he said.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    What If A Man Doesn’t “Brake” Her Hymen? Then What?

    Screenshot of toxic male comment discussing marriage license and hymen as a harmful belief in toxic men that made women sick.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    10points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The layers of idiocy are truly astounding

    21
    21points
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    #17

    Clearly Someone Who Has Never Interacted With A Woman Before, Let Alone Her Genitals

    Screenshot of toxic men’s comment on women’s hygiene, highlighting harmful ideas from toxic men that made women sick.

    Jen-Jens Report

    10points
    POST
    destinythornton avatar
    Spocks's Mom
    Spocks's Mom
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get your toothbrush out and clean your Virginias, ladies. 🙄

    27
    27points
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    #18

    Probably Because They Didn’t Want To Talk To Someone Who Self Ids As An Incel

    Toxic men online making women sick with disrespectful and frustrating messages about females and conversations.

    elonmuskatemyson Report

    9points
    POST
    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The common factor in you having boring conversations with multiple women is YOU.

    18
    18points
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    #19

    When The Typo Is Super Accurate 😬

    Screenshot of a toxic man’s detailed and inappropriate online post reflecting harmful behavior toward women.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    9points
    POST
    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Prey" is indeed the correct word here, even if he meant it to be "pray". The dude's 50 and wants to bang a teenager . . . Yuck.

    26
    26points
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    #20

    When Looking At A Female

    Reddit conversation showing toxic men making offensive remarks that highlight issues of misogyny and harmful behavior online.

    -UltraFerret- Report

    9points
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What, real women dare not to look like anime characters? The horror!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    How Is A 29 Year Old Woman A Girl?

    Four types of women turning 30 shown as workaholic, Pilates and matcha girl, wine auntie, and healing era girl with relevant items.

    That1weirdperson Report

    9points
    POST
    ixacacau avatar
    K Ma
    K Ma
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bro can't count past four, obviously

    4
    4points
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    #22

    Hey, It's Finally Women And Boys...😫🙄

    Social media post questioning gender labels in a tragic incident involving toxic men and a young woman victim.

    EarlyInside45 Report

    8points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    compare the coverage of the Epstein files to the coverage of the N**i republican group chat- jd vance called the Nazis 'boys' and 'kids' but the actual children who were attacked and a****d are called "underage women" "young women" "barely illegal"

    18
    18points
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    #23

    The Loneliness Epidemic For Men And The Rise Of Lesbian And Bisexual Females

    Reddit discussion on toxic men, loneliness epidemic for men, and impacts on women including bisexual and lesbian issues.

    Illustrious-Low3948 Report

    8points
    POST
    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    or maybe, just maybe, women are tired of mens sh*t....im a man and i am tired of their sh*t

    15
    15points
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    #24

    Twitter Post Outrage

    Screenshot of a chat discussing the objectifying use of the word female and toxic men behavior toward women.

    RocketBabyDoii Report

    8points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is nothing wrong with reading a book and self-educating. There are more than enough feminist books on the market and online that would explain facts to these clueless men, eliminating this level of ignorance. Not making an attempt to learn about 50% of the population, well that's on you.

    1
    1point
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    #25

    A Man Explaining Why Staring At Beautiful Women For A Bit Isn’t Creepy 🤡

    Screenshot of toxic online comments from men sparking a discussion about respect and women’s experiences with toxicity.

    average_toker Report

    8points
    POST
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “But so do the opposite who will fight them for you”… lmao…..really?? 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️

    2
    2points
    reply
    #26

    Also Oop: Why Can't I Find A Female To Date?

    Screenshot of a toxic man’s tweet listing red flags in females, highlighting toxic men that made women sick.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    again, so many layers of ignorance and bigotry, but this feels targeted, what did the age of 23 do to affect him.

    11
    11points
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    #27

    Your Daily Dose Of Incels Crying About Being Incels

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing toxic men and challenges women face on dating apps.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have seen absolutely incredible and smart women end up with men who look and act like they just climbed out of a dumpster and lost their brain in there somewhere, if you cant find a girl that's on you

    12
    12points
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    #28

    This Logic Doesn’t Even Make Sense To Me

    Alt text: Screenshot of toxic men comment highlighting contradictions in women's statements about choice and responsibility.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    7points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    jfc, tf??? how do you even-

    10
    10points
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    #29

    Recently Divorced Females

    Screenshot of a toxic man's tweet suggesting using Facebook Marketplace to find recently divorced women, illustrating toxic behavior.

    That1weirdperson Report

    6points
    POST
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    #30

    Deranged Take

    Woman in pink outfit posing with stacks of books, highlighting a contrast in toxic men that made women sick.

    noddingacquaintance Report

    6points
    POST
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    #31

    "It's Just A Pet Peeve Of Mine To See Females Drink"

    Text conversation with a man showing toxic behavior and misogynistic views in a story about toxic men harming women.

    Unknown_Unwanted Report

    6points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what on BBCs blue planet is this??? this man wrote this whole thing and didn't activate his brain once, its almost impressive. also, dui's are disgusting, and he uses females

    17
    17points
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    #32

    I'm Tired, Boss

    Reddit conversation highlighting toxic men's language and women’s responses about being labeled as females online.

    zoeytrixx Report

    6points
    POST
    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the women arent doing it to other you tho.

    5
    5points
    reply
    #33

    Mgtow Is A Never Ending Source Of Pure Cringe

    Illustration showing toxic men and upset women with text addressing assumptions about men, highlighting toxic men that made women sick.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    6points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cringed so hard I imploded

    12
    12points
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    #34

    📚

    Religious devotion books for men and girls displayed on a shelf, highlighting daily spiritual reading materials.

    That1weirdperson Report

    6points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the infantilization is tangible

    12
    12points
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    #35

    A Mother Teaching Her Male Child How To Clean

    Boy mopping floor while woman looks on, highlighting toxic men and harmful behavior affecting women.

    kurokakae Report

    6points
    POST
    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The goal of parenting is to raise a functional adult.

    16
    16points
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    #36

    Looks Like It’s Time To Block This Dude On Facebook 🙄

    Screenshot of toxic online message from a man displaying disrespectful attitude toward women and relationships.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    6points
    POST
    jools_md avatar
    Wyrdwoman
    Wyrdwoman
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am single, and never been married, and I swear I am having the best life ever! :D

    9
    9points
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    #37

    Because Men Can't Take Rejection And Get Violent

    Tweet by user Treacherous questioning why women give their number if not interested, highlighting toxic men behavior online.

    HalsinEnjoyer Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because incels won't take no for an answer.....

    4
    4points
    reply
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    #38

    I Don’t Pity Him

    Text discussing toxic men and their harmful impact on women, highlighting fear and consequences of a*****e behavior.

    That1weirdperson Report

    5points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cant do this anymore, wtaf

    17
    17points
    reply
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    #39

    Remember Guys Only Men Were Attacked In Nanking And No One Else Whatsoever

    Prison scene showing rows of handcuffed men guarded by officers, highlighting toxic men and violence issues.

    theonewhoblox Report

    5points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going to burn down the internet

    17
    17points
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    #40

    Found One In The Wild :/

    Man in dark coat standing indoors with text about being single, illustrating toxic men and women relationships concept.

    acryptedwithinternet Report

    5points
    POST
    jools_md avatar
    Wyrdwoman
    Wyrdwoman
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He picked the wrong actor to use as Ryan Gosling is definitely not single.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #41

    Comment Exchange I Had On TikTok About Male Gynecologists

    Screenshot of toxic men’s comments online revealing disrespect and making women sick with harmful language.

    Uni-Writes Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    What Is Wrong With This Man?

    Screenshot of a toxic tweet referencing Indian females, related to toxic men that made women sick, shared on social media.

    Center-Of-Thought Report

    5points
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ouch... but honestly what an a*****e :/ the Epstein files contain horrible traumas committed against girls and women of all ages and it's not for you to use to describe the attractiveness of women.

    3
    3points
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    #43

    Men's And Girl's Clothes

    Models wearing neutral-tone toxic men outfits in 3D renders showcasing fashion design project files for women and men.

    Heatherlly Report

    5points
    POST
    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One photo, from one advert? What's the shock? A lot of women like wearing crop jumpers, so they advertise them. This isn't like a men's/women's armour in a game situation.

    1
    1point
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    #44

    His Misogyny Is Showing

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing toxic men and gender bias causing conflicts in family relationships.

    Addendum_General Report

    5points
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Recently I needed a plumber. I chose the female plumber because I know that lot of men will NOT choose her because of her s*x. She did a great job, btw.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    Most Stereotypically This Sub Message Ive Ever Gotten

    Screenshot of toxic men’s direct messages with unwanted advances and disrespectful comments towards women online.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
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    #46

    Females In The 70s

    Four women from the 70s wearing casual tops and jeans, representing vintage style and reflecting toxic men impact on women.

    mostwantedcrazy Report

    4points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I notice that they're all very pretty??

    9
    9points
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    #47

    "Young Men Going For Older Girls" 😐

    Screenshot of a tweet showing toxic behavior and sexist double standards among men, illustrating toxic men keywords.

    624Seeds Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    "Are 80% Of Females Really Only Interested In 20% Of Men?"

    Discussion on whether 80% of females are only interested in 20% of men, highlighting toxic male behavior trends affecting women.

    evelyncute Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    “It”

    Man in festive pajamas holding a stuffed animal facing masked receptionist, highlighting toxic men and women's experiences.

    That1weirdperson Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    23 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the ever loving Toddler Man is going on in this picture??

    2
    2points
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    #50

    And Who’s Fault Is That?!

    Screenshot of a man’s toxic dating message asking for a chance after rejection from 18 females.

    Uuuurrrrgggghhhh Report

    4points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it is, in fact, your fault

    7
    7points
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    #51

    Poor Him

    Tweet discussing toxic behaviors of men in 2025, highlighting societal pressures and toxic masculinity trends online.

    That1weirdperson Report

    4points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cannot stress enough that not a single woman I know is looking for a millionaire, and most don't like men who are overly ripped. 90% of the women I am friends with who like guys just want someone who is sweet, genuinely cares, and has a passion for pretty much anything

    14
    14points
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    #52

    If You Defend Women Apparently Your Now One

    Screenshot of toxic men comments online displaying misogynistic and disrespectful remarks about women.

    SubAussie_ Report

    4points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its almost like these men try to be as off putting as possible. I have theory that they're terrified of women, dating, social interaction so make themselves as undesirable as possible so women won't go near them, then they can pretend it's not their fault, the females are just too choosy.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #53

    If You Have To Pose This Question, Women—i Mean “Females”—probably Aren’t For You

    Offensive toxic men comment questioning the value females bring, highlighting toxic men that made women sick.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    4points
    POST
    r_oksanen avatar
    Ronja Oksanen
    Ronja Oksanen
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Were we supposed to put our pussies on the table?! 😱😅

    3
    3points
    reply
    #54

    "I Wish Females Were More Like That"

    Screenshot of a toxic men comment on Reddit discussing ego and attraction toward gay guys.

    l3tmeg0 Report

    4points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    dude, just get with men, we all know you want to

    8
    8points
    reply
    #55

    Does “Jezebel” Count?

    Social media rant discussing toxic men and manipulative behavior impacting relationships with women.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    4points
    POST
    rodentraiser avatar
    Kelly Scott
    Kelly Scott
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, women can be manipulative too, but pushing this message as a future trad wife somehow doesn't go over well.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #56

    What A Pathetic Little Man

    Screenshot of a toxic man’s hateful online rant expressing extreme misogyny and hatred toward women and females.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    3points
    POST
    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this person needs their hard drive checked future mass shooter.

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    #57

    These Men Are Among You, At Your Workplace

    Online forum post revealing toxic men’s disturbing thoughts about women at work, highlighting harmful behavior patterns.

    That1weirdperson Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #58

    On Bbc: Andrew And Female

    Man on all fours over female in photo linked to toxic men making women sick from Epstein files exposed online.

    bunnytryingreddit Report

    3points
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least he got arrested, but I bet that was just a publicity stunt - in effect nothing will happen to him. And don't come with "he lost his title", that doesn't affect his life, he still lives in utter luxury, like a fat, swollen, parasitic pig.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #59

    Patchy The Beard Rather You Stay Home Than Have A Personality

    Young man in a car expressing toxic men viewpoints about women and relationships in a social media post.

    patronuschild Report

    3points
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As if that wee boy was in any way husband material...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #60

    Decided To Watch Transformers For The First Time

    Robotic figure with a caption about toxic men and pheromone levels suggesting mating intent toward a female.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #61

    Toothpaste Flavour 🪥

    Poll asking which toothpaste flavour females appreciate most, with options like strawberry, rose, vanilla, and chocolate.

    -UltraFerret- Report

    3points
    POST
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never heard of most of these “toothpaste” flavors.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #62

    *women Don’t Have Busy Lives?

    Screenshot of toxic men's messages with sexist views about women and their lives, highlighting toxic men behavior.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    3points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hey, this might be a personal question, but were you homeschooled by a f*****g pigeon?? how do come to this conclusion??

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #63

    Imagine An Employer Turns His Application Down After Seeing This

    TikTok post showing toxic male comments about women, related to toxic men that made women sick.

    That1weirdperson Report

    3points
    POST
    badgergall avatar
    ScallyVampy
    ScallyVampy
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I c a serial incel killer 😳

    10
    10points
    reply
    View more comments
    #64

    This Guy 🤡

    Screenshot of online discussion about banning the word female, highlighting toxic men and misogyny in comments.

    Kealanine Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    The Kind Of Posts Threads Suggest When You’re Single And Actively Dating*

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing toxic men and unfair dating practices that frustrate women in NYC.

    kinggeedra Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Bar In Knoxville, Tennessee

    Rules sign at Cotton Eyed Joe listing dress code and behavior guidelines related to toxic men and women safety concerns.

    Alexs1897 Report

    2points
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In many states it's not legal for a business to confiscate an ID on suspicion of fraud, they must call police.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #67

    Dear Females, Yall Are Animals

    Screenshot of a social media post about toxic men and disrespectful behavior causing distress to women.

    Background-Place4243 Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Maybe It Would Have Been Better To Have "Woman And Man"

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously comparing female and male restroom signs using toxic men and women keywords.

    PablomentFanquedelic Report

    2points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    otherwise known as iron and manganese!!!

    12
    12points
    reply
    #69

    Aww, Big Feelings!

    Toxic men ranting online with hateful language towards women, reflecting toxic behavior making women sick and upset.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    2points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the manosphere/red pill pipeline is genuinely terrifying

    11
    11points
    reply
    View more comments
    #70

    The Age Old Tampons In Bathrooms Argument

    Alt text: Social media post discussing tampons and women's products in men and female bathrooms related to toxic men topic.

    Specialist_Shape6078 Report

    2points
    POST
    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no, are they worried they might accidentally use them if in the men's bathroom?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #71

    So If I Offended Any Females

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a man’s toxic apology reflecting attitudes linked to toxic men making women sick.

    mitsuyawn Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    #72

    "Feed Your Female Population With Books About Marriage, Movies About Marriages, Boost Professional Opportunities For Men So Females Hypergamy Is Satisfied"

    Toxic men discussing hypergamy, marriage roles, and societal expectations in online comments about women and family.

    Pritteto Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Found On R/Aislop

    Cartoon showing toxic men blaming women and controlling behavior while two women kiss, highlighting toxic men effects.

    Fellinloveinoctober1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Those Crazy Female-Run Subs

    Toxic men posting aggressive comments online, revealing harmful attitudes that made women sick on social media platforms.

    Tiny_Commercial_1328 Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    Consent?

    Alt text: Online comment showing toxic men making harmful statements contributing to discussions about women and legality.

    That1weirdperson Report

    1point
    POST
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus. And men often wonder why women choose the bear

    2
    2points
    reply
    #76

    Stephenie Meyer Keeps Calling Women "Females" In Her Twilight Series

    Text excerpt showing a description of two Brazilians, including a round man and a slight female with creased faces.

    RocketBabyDoii Report

    1point
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    stephanie meyer is a Mormon writing her gross fantasy, I never got through twilight. you can ee the Mormonism if you look closely

    9
    9points
    reply
    #77

    Was The Word “Women” Not Available To You?

    Young man with a face mask and towel turban taking a mirror selfie, illustrating toxic men affecting women themes.

    Impossible-Yam3680 Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    "Females Of Reddit..." *has A Stroke*

    Reddit post asking females about toxic men behaviors that made them sick and when they realized it later.

    -UltraFerret- Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    Posted On Fb By A Page Called "Memes"

    Text image stating no female ever took a man on a date and paid for everything with a grimacing face emoji about toxic men.

    PokeFae Report

    1point
    POST
    #80

    Ah. Yes. A Conversation That 112% Did Actually Happen

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing toxic men and inappropriate behavior towards women.

    Garden-variety-chaos Report

    1point
    POST
    #81

    Even Planet Fitness Is Doing It