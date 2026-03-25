“Your Daily Dose Of Incels”: 83 Times Men Proudly Exposed Their Misogyny Online (New Pics)
Whether it’s toxic masculinity or incel-like behavior, many unhinged men are seemingly less hesitant about flaunting their disrespect for women online. Things have gotten so out of hand that there are groups dedicated to calling them out.
The MenAndFemales subreddit is one of them. This growing community has a straightforward goal: to expose those who disparage women by calling them “females” and further denigrating them out of seeming bitterness, immaturity, or both.
Here are some of the posts from the page that stood out to us. Gents, hopefully, reading through these could make you cringe hard enough to avoid such conduct.
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The Only Right Use Of Males, Females, Men And Women
"Female Privilege"
The Title Itself Is A Red Flag 🚩
The misogynistic use of the word “female” as a disparagement has been going on for a while now. A 2016 article in Time Magazine noted that the word is listed in the Oxford English Dictionary as a derogatory term.
Maybe They're All Just Watching Bird Documentaries
Female What?
I think the guy who tried to seductively rub a drunk cat or ferret should be on a list somewhere, regardless if the ferret/cat was male or female. Cause I do not want a guy who refers to women as "females" near my animals - dude obviously is confused about the whole different species thing.
Found One In The Wild
As linguistics professor Robin Lakoff told the publication, referring to a woman as a “female” is meant to “subtly downgrade her to lower mammalian status,” much like calling a man an “ape.”
“Any woman can get those words applied to her by the average misogynist, and makes no reference to any specific qualities other than femaleness,” Lakoff said.
No Experience For “Girls” I Guess
I Love When They Get Called Out For This
It Is So Annoying When They Dance Around The Obvious
To gain a better understanding of these important issues, we may need to look at the root cause of toxic masculinity. According to psychotherapist Adam Jukes, the problem may be the concept of masculinity itself, which is introduced to young boys at an early age.
A Feeeemalee🤓
My husband is one inch taller than me, I constantly wear boots and heels. It's so hot that it's never been a hit to his ego. The whole men have to be taller thing is so dumb and dated. Women just love confident men.
God Forbid Women Look How They Want To Instead Of Pandering To Incels
Why Is This Grown Man Even Concerned About The Thighs Of “Girls”? 🤢
Ah. This is why I want to go live in the woods by myself. 🤣🤣🤣
“There’s an asymmetry in the development of boys and girls. Infant boys have to learn how to be masculine. Girls don’t. Masculinity is not in a state of crisis. Masculinity is a crisis,” Jukes said in an interview with GQ.
Jukes also noted that while misogyny isn’t innate among men, it can be “inescapable” because masculinity exists.
I Quit
Some Straight Up Misogyny
Why Can’t They Just Use “Women”😐
For Jukes, society's progressive stance and the LGBTQ community being seen and heard can eventually eradicate misogyny and toxic masculinity.
“They are fighting this battle for everyone, gnawing away at the edges of these definitions of femininity and masculinity, and we will all be liberated by their success,” he said.
What If A Man Doesn’t “Brake” Her Hymen? Then What?
Clearly Someone Who Has Never Interacted With A Woman Before, Let Alone Her Genitals
Get your toothbrush out and clean your Virginias, ladies. 🙄
Probably Because They Didn’t Want To Talk To Someone Who Self Ids As An Incel
The common factor in you having boring conversations with multiple women is YOU.
When The Typo Is Super Accurate 😬
When Looking At A Female
How Is A 29 Year Old Woman A Girl?
Hey, It's Finally Women And Boys...😫🙄
The Loneliness Epidemic For Men And The Rise Of Lesbian And Bisexual Females
Twitter Post Outrage
There is nothing wrong with reading a book and self-educating. There are more than enough feminist books on the market and online that would explain facts to these clueless men, eliminating this level of ignorance. Not making an attempt to learn about 50% of the population, well that's on you.
A Man Explaining Why Staring At Beautiful Women For A Bit Isn’t Creepy 🤡
“But so do the opposite who will fight them for you”… lmao…..really?? 🙄🤦🏼♀️
Also Oop: Why Can't I Find A Female To Date?
Your Daily Dose Of Incels Crying About Being Incels
This Logic Doesn’t Even Make Sense To Me
Recently Divorced Females
Deranged Take
"It's Just A Pet Peeve Of Mine To See Females Drink"
Mgtow Is A Never Ending Source Of Pure Cringe
📚
A Mother Teaching Her Male Child How To Clean
Looks Like It’s Time To Block This Dude On Facebook 🙄
Because Men Can't Take Rejection And Get Violent
I Don’t Pity Him
Remember Guys Only Men Were Attacked In Nanking And No One Else Whatsoever
Found One In The Wild :/
Comment Exchange I Had On TikTok About Male Gynecologists
What Is Wrong With This Man?
Men's And Girl's Clothes
One photo, from one advert? What's the shock? A lot of women like wearing crop jumpers, so they advertise them. This isn't like a men's/women's armour in a game situation.
His Misogyny Is Showing
Most Stereotypically This Sub Message Ive Ever Gotten
Females In The 70s
"Young Men Going For Older Girls" 😐
"Are 80% Of Females Really Only Interested In 20% Of Men?"
“It”
What the ever loving Toddler Man is going on in this picture??
And Who’s Fault Is That?!
Poor Him
I cannot stress enough that not a single woman I know is looking for a millionaire, and most don't like men who are overly ripped. 90% of the women I am friends with who like guys just want someone who is sweet, genuinely cares, and has a passion for pretty much anything
If You Defend Women Apparently Your Now One
Its almost like these men try to be as off putting as possible. I have theory that they're terrified of women, dating, social interaction so make themselves as undesirable as possible so women won't go near them, then they can pretend it's not their fault, the females are just too choosy.
If You Have To Pose This Question, Women—i Mean “Females”—probably Aren’t For You
"I Wish Females Were More Like That"
Does “Jezebel” Count?
Yes, women can be manipulative too, but pushing this message as a future trad wife somehow doesn't go over well.
What A Pathetic Little Man
These Men Are Among You, At Your Workplace
On Bbc: Andrew And Female
Patchy The Beard Rather You Stay Home Than Have A Personality
Decided To Watch Transformers For The First Time
Toothpaste Flavour 🪥
*women Don’t Have Busy Lives?
Imagine An Employer Turns His Application Down After Seeing This
This Guy 🤡
The Kind Of Posts Threads Suggest When You’re Single And Actively Dating*
Bar In Knoxville, Tennessee
In many states it's not legal for a business to confiscate an ID on suspicion of fraud, they must call police.
Dear Females, Yall Are Animals
Maybe It Would Have Been Better To Have "Woman And Man"
Aww, Big Feelings!
The Age Old Tampons In Bathrooms Argument
Oh no, are they worried they might accidentally use them if in the men's bathroom?