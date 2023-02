Many of these, let's call them, statements seem to stem from men's frustration with communicating with women, especially romantically. A majority of the fellas we see in the pictures view it as some sort of power struggle where they must have the upper hand. While this dynamic might be suitable to some couples, by thinking that everyone must acknowledge it they're setting themselves up for conflict as often people are looking for the complete opposite.

"Vulnerability is the key to intimacy," Robert Taibbi, who is a licensed clinical social worker with nearly five decades of experience, told Bored Panda.

"It is about stepping outside your comfort zone and saying what is difficult to say. It is not about the content—what you actually say, but stepping up and saying what is difficult. Often the other person doesn't realize the risk you are taking, so you need to talk about this as well."