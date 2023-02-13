The feeling of your identity being threatened is a vicious one. Whether someone makes a flawed assumption about your religion, questions your sexual orientation, or just insults your favorite sports team, being attacked on a personal level really gets our blood pumping. And that's natural. But there are better and worse reactions to it.

People online come together and share pictures of men trying to protect their masculinity in the most toxic and unnecessary ways. The screenshots and pics provide an interesting glimpse into what triggers these insecurities and add a bit of satire to point out some of the most irrational examples.

Wendy’s With The Truth

My Post On Unpopular Opinions Got A Lot Of People Pretty Angry

I love Iron Man. He's my favourite.

Many of these, let's call them, statements seem to stem from men's frustration with communicating with women, especially romantically. A majority of the fellas we see in the pictures view it as some sort of power struggle where they must have the upper hand. While this dynamic might be suitable to some couples, by thinking that everyone must acknowledge it they're setting themselves up for conflict as often people are looking for the complete opposite.

"Vulnerability is the key to intimacy," Robert Taibbi, who is a licensed clinical social worker with nearly five decades of experience, told Bored Panda.

"It is about stepping outside your comfort zone and saying what is difficult to say. It is not about the content—what you actually say, but stepping up and saying what is difficult. Often the other person doesn't realize the risk you are taking, so you need to talk about this as well."
Welcome To Reddit, Where Not Hating Women Is A Crime

Welp

Not From Reddit But I Think It Fits

According to Taibbi, "too many men feel hurt but hold it in—it eventually builds up causing some explosion that they feel bad about and then try to sweep under the rug."

"The key is to talk about problems as they arise, to talk about you and your emotions, avoid the blame and getting into the weeds of whose reality is right," the author of Doing Family Therapy, said. "Help the other person know what you are most sensitive to and what you need most from the beginning, and not sweep problems under the rug — solve them."
The “Egalitarians” Are Mad That A Woman Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Filming Sex Scenes For Male Directors

F**k Women Who Don’t Change Their Name!!!

Thought Of This Sub When I Saw This

Talking About Marie Curie

Taibbi thinks that some of the most common insecurities men experience in romantic relationships revolve around not feeling accepted, feeling rejected, or doing something wrong that will cause the other person to pull away or end the relationship: "If I am honest and vulnerable will you listen and hear what I am saying?" "Can you appreciate what I'm doing for you?"

Nowadays, however, 63% of young men (ages 18-29) report being single, compared with 34% of women in the same age group.
The Rock Is Apparently Not A Real Man Anymore

TV show idea: the people that criticise people on twitter like this have a face to face meeting with the person they critisised. Then both of them are locked in a windowless room with a baseball bat and let out after 20 minutes.

Fellas, Is It Gay To Lean In For A Photo?

What kind of a sad person must you be to actually put time and effort into this?

Adultery And Psychopathy Were Minor Details, I'm Sure

Haha Woman Bad Man Funny Gamer

Oh please, I don't know who she is so I will withhold judgement. However five seconds after seeing you I can tell that you are a massive douchebag

Psychotherapist, psychoanalyst, writer, and social critic Susie Orbach, agress that vulnerabilities unaddressed, often unknown or unnamed by the individual, can end up being expressed in brittleness and toughness.

"Being able to acknowledge uncertainties to oneself and to others is ... an aspect of strength," she wrote in The Guardian. "Cleaving to something unnamed that was missed can produce anger or despair. Boys didn't anticipate that there would be a rupture in nurture as they became adults; in other words, ... they wouldn't be able to simply rely on women's solicitations and [comfort] without showing more of themselves. Girls knew that they were 'supposed' to give support but were growing up to think of economic and emotional equality, not protection."
He Sure Showed Her

Same guy tells girls to "smile more because it suits you"

The Only Thing Redditors Hate More Than Women Is Women That Want Equal Rights

Imagine Being This Fragile About A Girl Buying A Home

He's just mad that he can't afford a down payment after spending too much time (and money) on OF lol

“I Forgive Ellen Page’s Deception For Promoting Herself As A Heterosexual Woman”

HE is called Elliott Page now.

Furthermore, Orbach believes that machismo doesn't achieve the desired effect of putting women in their place.

"That ship has sailed," she said. "It has offered a fundamentalist pull which endangers all of us; men, women, children, non-binary and trans people. It's time for a new conversation that opens the door to speaking of vulnerability and nurture as essential for all of us, and as an aspect of strength – as an antidote to toxicity."
Wow... Just Wow

The last sentence explains a log.

Man Gets Offended Over A Image Of A Tampon

A Feminine Man? The Horror

Gets Downvoted For Correctly Quoting Movie

When it comes to how men view themselves, 31% say they are very manly or masculine, 54% describe themselves as somewhat masculine and 15% say they are not too or not at all masculine.

At the same time, relatively few men (9%) say it’s very important to them, personally, to be seen by others as manly or masculine, while 37% say this is somewhat important to them. 
Rule Number 4 Says No Sexism, What Did He Expect??

This is disgusting. You are comparing an online forum to the facilitators of the largest genocide in human history. You truly are the lowest of the low.

Muh Fragile Masculinity!!!!!

I Decided To Look Through The Sub Cause I Heard How Toxic It Is. Holy Shit

I Got Downvoted For Saying That This Isn’t Funny

Until She’s On Her Best Behaviour, She Deserves Nothing

Imagine using this many words to show the world you can't make a woman orgasm.

Twitter : Don't Interrupt Women. Reddit : Cringe

Not From Reddit But I Thought It Fit Here

A Statue Representing The Myth Of A Woman Who Was R**ed Is Going To Be Installed In Honor Of Metoo

But rather that showing her beheaded by Perseus for his own gain, she will instead be shown holding her attacker's head. Definitely a men's rights issue!!!

That... Somewhat Defeats The Purpose Of Lgbtq?

This Made My Brain Hurt

Got A Lot Of Angry Replies For This One Like "Do You Even Have A Dick" And People Saying I Had No Balls Lol

Reddit

Both Sides Amirite

Lmao I Feel Like Posting From This Sub Is Cheating

Guy Is Upset That Sending Dick Pics To Strangers Makes Him Unfairly Labeled As “Sex Obsessed”

Someone Thought This Was Good Relationship Advice

(Facebook. Not My Screenshot)

You Have Been Warned

What’s The Quote? “You Think It’s Degrading For A Man To Act Like A Woman, Because You Think Being A Woman Is Degrading”?

Fragile Male Tweeter Has To Be Attracted To Everyone

Twitter Makes Me Lose Hope

Girl Dye Hair. Girl Bad

Single = Depression , From R/Conservativememes

Man Refuses To Stop Comparing Women To Objects

Calling Out The Hypocrisy Of Fragile Men On The Internet

On A Post About Hungary No Longer Recognizing Trans People

R/Whiteknighting Is A Sub For Fragile Male Redditors Apparently

How Is This Even Comparable?

Well Ok Then

People Couldn’t Accept That Trap Is Derogatory Or A Slur

This Is A Huge F**king Yikes (Open The Entire Pic If Not Visible)

Rent-Free In Your F**king Head

Hehe

He’s Upset They Added Pink Colors For Your Knight In A Medieval War Game

But Y’all Ain’t Ready To Hear That…

Lol Women Want To Kill All Men, Look At Me My Gender Is So Much Funnier Than Yours

This Man Is So Oppressed By His "Hardcore Feminist" Girlfriend Being Upset By Legitimate Sexist Things

Fascinating

Bro What

Apparently A Movie Ruined Women

But Women Can’t Be Smart Hurdur

“Weebs Callings Each Other Weebs Is Like Black People Calling Each Other The N-Word”

When You Need 7 Adjectives To Prove Your Masculinity

I Guess One Innocent Man Going To Jail Is Worse Than Millions Of Women Getting Raped And Rapists Never Being Punished

1. Feminists Don’t Want To Be Hired Over Men, We Just Want An Equal Opportunity And Equal Treatment. 2. What Makes Them Think Women, Especially Feminists, Don’t Pay For Their Dates?? (I Left In The Votes And Timestamp Since The Mras Came For Me Last Time)

Reminder That He's Not Gay!

This Sub Is Horrible R/Trueunpopularopinion

Sorry, I Know, Darkhumourandmemes Again. But I Just... Ugh

Transphobia And Misogyny All In One

Same Person Was Defending Slavery In Another Tweet

Asking The Hard Questions Inside The Echo Chamber

Apparently Cis Males Are The Glitch In The System Created By Straight Males

Fmr Seeking Alternatives To Widely Available Statistics

Pontifications On The Likelihood Of A Woman Going To Jail

Fragile Male Tiktokker

