70 Memes That Took An Unexpected Wholesome Turn
Negativity is abundant on the internet, whether through an upsetting piece of news or people fighting in comment sections. It’s gotten so bad that a 2024 survey found that 1 in 3 American adults admitted to doomscrolling whenever they go online.
But alongside all the distressing content are those things that can uplift our spirits, or, at the very least, put a smile on our faces. Unfortunately, they’re not getting as much attention, so we’re highlighting these images, for a change.
We’ve collected these memes and social media posts from Reddit to hopefully bring you some much-needed positivity during these tumultuous times. May this list brighten your day.
Yea Pretty Much
Taking Time To Love One Another
This Tag My Wife Put Inside The Shorts She Made Me
Social media is considered a double-edged sword. While it is an effective way to grow a personal brand, it is also known to have its fair share of adverse effects. Mental health is often discussed as people who compare themselves with what they see on social feeds may experience low self-worth.
However, social comparison online also has its upsides. A 2022 study by positive media psychologist Dr. Sophie Janicke-Bowles revealed that college students who engage with and share inspirational content “feel more love and compassion towards others.”
Everyone Deserves A Cute Bakery Girlfriend
Injured?
This Is Just To Awesome
In the introduction, we mentioned toxic comment sections, where people are typically divided when expressing their views. But according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, social media interactions can actually forge friendships, especially among teenagers.
US teens aged 13 to 17 participated in the study, and 80% of them stated that social platforms made them feel more connected. 71% reported feeling more creative, while 67% say they’ve found people online to support them through difficult times.
Little Mexican Restaurant In Ohio
Prepaid meals for those in need at the front door at Tres Hermanos Nunes.
Wall-E Is A Great Movie
Wholesome Weather Guy
Unfortunately, uplifting content isn’t getting the attention it deserves because of negative biases. We are inherently more drawn to cynicism, and a 2023 study published in Nature Human Behavior proved that.
The findings revealed that while positive words on news stories were “slightly more prevalent,” negative words in headlines increased click-through rate (a.k.a. how often people click on a link they see) by 2.3%.
Wholesome Duo😀
Reddit Can Be A Great Place
The Family That Brushes Teeth Together, Stays Together
However, you can actually keep yourself away from the negativity of social media. Most platforms provide the option to mute connections or opt out of seeing content that you think isn’t helpful at all.
Loyola University Maryland marketing professor Marie Yeh says it’s all about setting limits and boundaries for yourself. She advises limiting the time you spend scrolling and, if possible, taking social media breaks.
Wholesome Mother-In-Law Moment
That Is The Energy
This Is Just Wholesome
Mindfulness is another way to keep your internet consumption healthier and less toxic. Marie urges recognizing that the content you’re consuming isn’t reality. Rather, it’s a “positively skewed curation.”
“Use it as a tool to interact and foster relationships rather than as a standard for comparing your life to,” she says.