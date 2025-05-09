ADVERTISEMENT

Negativity is abundant on the internet, whether through an upsetting piece of news or people fighting in comment sections. It’s gotten so bad that a 2024 survey found that 1 in 3 American adults admitted to doomscrolling whenever they go online. 

But alongside all the distressing content are those things that can uplift our spirits, or, at the very least, put a smile on our faces. Unfortunately, they’re not getting as much attention, so we’re highlighting these images, for a change. 

We’ve collected these memes and social media posts from Reddit to hopefully bring you some much-needed positivity during these tumultuous times. May this list brighten your day.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Yea Pretty Much

Couple dressed in dinosaur costumes crossing the street, showing unexpected wholesome memes with a playful twist.

nightwing2009 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Taking Time To Love One Another

    Man showing family photos on phone to a kitten, capturing a moment of unexpected wholesome memes and warmth.

    memezzer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    This Tag My Wife Put Inside The Shorts She Made Me

    Close-up of handmade crochet labels highlighting the time and care taken, fitting the theme of wholesome memes.

    PanXP Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Social media is considered a double-edged sword. While it is an effective way to grow a personal brand, it is also known to have its fair share of adverse effects. Mental health is often discussed as people who compare themselves with what they see on social feeds may experience low self-worth. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, social comparison online also has its upsides. A 2022 study by positive media psychologist Dr. Sophie Janicke-Bowles revealed that college students who engage with and share inspirational content “feel more love and compassion towards others.”
    #4

    Everyone Deserves A Cute Bakery Girlfriend

    A tweet sharing a wholesome update about changing a nickname from cute bakery girl to cute bakery girlfriend.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Injured?

    Man in a suit on a humorous injury poster offering wholesome and supportive messages for feeling better soon.

    siouxsie_siouxv2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    This Is Just To Awesome

    Man dressed as Bob Ross with palette and woman in tree costume with autumn leaves, a wholesome meme moment.

    YananHelena Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the introduction, we mentioned toxic comment sections, where people are typically divided when expressing their views. But according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, social media interactions can actually forge friendships, especially among teenagers. 

    US teens aged 13 to 17 participated in the study, and 80% of them stated that social platforms made them feel more connected. 71% reported feeling more creative, while 67% say they’ve found people online to support them through difficult times.
    #7

    Little Mexican Restaurant In Ohio

    Sign at a restaurant window offering prepaid meals for those hungry without money, showing wholesome meme kindness.

    Prepaid meals for those in need at the front door at Tres Hermanos Nunes.

    Site-Staff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Wall-E Is A Great Movie

    A wholesome meme about a babysitter watching Wall-e multiple times because the child thinks it is the sitter's favorite movie.

    UltimateProSkilz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Wholesome Weather Guy

    Tweet about deleting a weather app due to a caring coworker, showcasing unexpected wholesome memes and moments online.

    brickfire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, uplifting content isn’t getting the attention it deserves because of negative biases. We are inherently more drawn to cynicism, and a 2023 study published in Nature Human Behavior proved that. 

    The findings revealed that while positive words on news stories were “slightly more prevalent,” negative words in headlines increased click-through rate (a.k.a. how often people click on a link they see) by 2.3%.
    #10

    Wholesome Duo😀

    Little girl takes pictures of her dad at graduation, capturing a wholesome moment for unexpected wholesome memes.

    MohiniWealth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Reddit Can Be A Great Place

    Tweet showing a kind Reddit reply with step-by-step instructions, reflecting wholesome memes with an unexpected heartfelt turn.

    noahmichelson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    The Family That Brushes Teeth Together, Stays Together

    A wholesome meme tweet about a child encouraging family tooth brushing, fitting the wholesome meme theme.

    luciuxness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, you can actually keep yourself away from the negativity of social media. Most platforms provide the option to mute connections or opt out of seeing content that you think isn’t helpful at all. 

    Loyola University Maryland marketing professor Marie Yeh says it’s all about setting limits and boundaries for yourself. She advises limiting the time you spend scrolling and, if possible, taking social media breaks.
    #13

    Wholesome Mother-In-Law Moment

    Tweet sharing a wholesome family moment highlighting unexpected kindness in memes that took an unexpected wholesome turn.

    made_in_cosmos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    That Is The Energy

    Tweet text about a date reacting with excitement and a high-five, showcasing wholesome memes with an unexpected positive twist.

    Aztery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    This Is Just Wholesome

    Tweet from Water Mage humorously describing buying a drink for the prettiest girl in the bar who is his wife, a wholesome meme.

    FunnyWaterLady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Met my hubs at a bar. This year is our 49th anniversary. Cheers!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mindfulness is another way to keep your internet consumption healthier and less toxic. Marie urges recognizing that the content you’re consuming isn’t reality. Rather, it’s a “positively skewed curation.” 

    “Use it as a tool to interact and foster relationships rather than as a standard for comparing your life to,” she says.
    #16

    A Hidden Talent

    Bear hugging a tree in a forest, showcasing a wholesome moment from memes that took an unexpected wholesome turn.

    UncleDuke1969 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Wholesome Tall People

    Screenshot of a wholesome meme about a tall person kindly moving at a concert, showcasing unexpected wholesome memes.

    RighteouslyHolistic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Have To Love Lecturers That Try This Hard

    Professor wearing face paint and a red hat to make an early class fun in a wholesome meme with an unexpected turn.

    Wholesome08 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    My Heart!!!!!

    Chemistry book covers shown side by side with a wholesome meme about finding love while writing a book.

    Chamndler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Neil Gaiman Comes Through ... Once Again

    Tweet exchange about author signings with few attendees, illustrating memes that took an unexpected wholesome turn.

    shamansufi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Woody Harrelson Is Unexpectedly Wholesome, Especially Given The Whole Rampart Debacle

    Baby smiling next to Woody Harrelson photo with wholesome comments showing unexpected wholesome memes.

    scienceforbid , DanielleKGrier , woodyharrelson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Reddit Moment

    Reddit comments showing a wholesome exchange about self-worth and doing enough, featured in memes with an unexpected wholesome turn.

    iamnumair Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Found This Unexpectedly Wholesome Response To An Ask Reddit Post

    Reddit discussion about kids’ behavior reflecting parenting, shared in a wholesome meme about family traditions and ramen mugs.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Definitely Something I Would Do

    Text meme about a genie granting three wishes with a wholesome twist involving a dog in funny memes.

    ZeroXx147 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Wholesome Meeting From Tumblr

    Two men who look alike at a busy market in Istanbul, sharing a wholesome moment that made the market laugh.

    TisAubrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Who Wants A Belly Rub?

    Fluffy dog meant to guard the house instead plays and bonds through a gate, showing unexpected wholesome moments.

    Senji06 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Time To Paint Me!

    Red mailbox before and after painting with a sign showing the unexpected wholesome result in a neighborhood street setting.

    G___V Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Don’t Assume Unless You Know The Full Backstory

    Twitter exchange showing a wholesome meme where a man explains his girlfriend recorded his first sermon, meme with wholesome turn.

    Northern_Gamer2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Does This Make You Happy Too?

    Man holding a sign with the name Ben, security guard happily confirming Ben is his best friend at a stadium.

    Veij0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Lions Are Actually Smart Animals

    Meme showing a lion smiling after roaring loudly, highlighting unexpected wholesome moments in popular memes.

    sirsyro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Today Is The Day

    Text conversation about making a cherry pie paired with a homemade lattice pie, a wholesome meme moment.

    lauraqueentint Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Tears Running From My Eyes

    Twitter conversation showing wholesome memes about birth weight and motherly love in unexpected wholesome memes.

    TTwelveUnits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Even Thanos Is Impressed

    Text meme about secretly matching boyfriend’s savings paired with Thanos saying this does put a smile, showcasing wholesome memes.

    mafukas69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    As Real As It Gets : )

    Man emotionally explaining adoption while a chubby cat waits patiently, capturing a wholesome meme moment.

    GolfDadNotes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    An Unexpected Friendship

    Screenshot of a wholesome meme exchange about friendship and authors, featuring Neil Gaiman replying simply.

    Substantial_Degree Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    I'll Take Your Entire Stock

    Adoptable dogs who failed training for being too friendly, featured in wholesome memes with unexpected turns.

    supermanistaken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Thanks Gram Gram

    Hulk and Ant-Man meme showing a wholesome gift card surprise from grandma with unexpected wholesome memes theme.

    Mr-Neptune Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    That's Nice To Know

    Positive meme about self confidence boosting with a wholesome turn reflecting on attraction and encouragement.

    Samgammengood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Rule

    Reddit post showing a wholesome meme with a story about unexpected funeral music, part of memes that took an unexpected wholesome turn.

    _Planet_Mars_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Grandmas Are The Best

    Reddit post asking what people don’t understand, with a wholesome reply about feeling taller and handsome when grandma sees them.

    EvilIndustry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    10/10 V Cool

    Chinese businessman bulldozes rundown huts to build luxury flats and gives keys to villagers for free in a wholesome meme.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    I Miss My Gma

    Framed wholesome meme showing a stick figure visiting grandparents, highlighting unexpected wholesome memes keyword.

    guyfromatl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Such A Supportive Grandpa

    Elderly man posing with stethoscope and book for a photo assignment, showing a wholesome and heartwarming moment.

    dobbyisafreepup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Much Unexpected. Very Wholesome

    Boy shares wholesome story of carjackers dropping him off at school, paired with animated character emphasizing professional standards.

    french_georgios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Who Wouldn't Love Rodger?

    Text message meme showing a conversation about meeting a handsome guy named Rodger followed by a photo of a cute dog.

    mr_swagster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    I Hope This Is Unexpected, Have A Nice Day!

    Encouraging meme text promising better days and a good time, reflecting wholesome meme content.

    netpincer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Best Support You Can Get

    Burly bikers wearing leather vests support kids in court to help them feel safe from abusers in a wholesome moment.

    ManicMolotov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Wholesome And Actually Unexpected :d

    Reddit post showing a wholesome meme about supporting non-binary identity, highlighting unexpected wholesome memes.

    thanks_its_a_box Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Toxic Argument W/ Sister Traveled To Text... I Sent It To The Wrong Number. Very Glad I Did

    Text message exchange showing a heartfelt reply offering support and kindness in an unexpected wholesome memes moment.

    itmebpd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Piggyback Sunset

    Couple and a random biker sharing piggyback rides on the beach at sunset in a wholesome meme moment.

    Dr_Rabb1t Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Come On Guys, They're Trying Their Best

    Slice of pizza and soda on a plate with a cat giving thumbs up representing wholesome memes about teachers' efforts.

    kulasiy0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Wanna Be A Weather Reporter Too

    Weather reporter wearing a cloud costume on green screen, showing calm weather for a wholesome meme moment.

    King_Pee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    I Can’t Believe She Actually Did It, LOL

    Text meme showing a wholesome story at a drive-thru exemplifying unexpected wholesome memes about relationship goals.

    fannypackmcb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    I Owe Them A Lot, This Is The Least I Can Do

    Man in black shirt at a shipping yard, captioned with a wholesome meme about buying gifts with first paycheck.

    elch3w Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Wow 3 Presents In 1 Thanks Sweety

    Man wearing a black cap making a humorous face, paired with a wholesome meme text about an unexpected present.

    YouOtterKnow1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Great Job Dad

    Text meme about a dad and daughter sharing a wholesome moment during a run and bike ride in unexpected wholesome memes.

    Sensitive-Entry5422 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Took Me To Olive Garden Afterwards

    Two mudskipper fish on muddy ground with text about grandparents and childhood, a wholesome meme example.

    STOP____HAMMER_TIME Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    The Very Best Reason To Take A 2am Uber

    Late night Uber ride story turning wholesome with a dog’s birthday celebration in these unexpected wholesome memes.

    jujujellies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    100%

    Person wearing a creative hungry caterpillar jumper in a library, showcasing one of the wholesome memes that took an unexpected turn.

    ManicMolotov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Neighbor Almost Had My Mom Worried For His Safety

    Man humorously shows a miniature motorcycle, a wholesome meme with an unexpected wholesome turn message.

    BossSauce_47 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Duolingo Can Be Good Sometimes

    Profiles and chat screenshots leading to a wholesome moment between a couple at their wedding celebration.

    hesitantcabal0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    8 Year Old’s Rebellion

    Tweet about an 8-year-old secretly reading under covers with a flashlight in a wholesome meme with an unexpected turn.

    Mangpocc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Me Irl

    Text conversation about no pets allowed, followed by a polite frog photo, showing memes that took an unexpected wholesome turn.

    TripleReverse-Card Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Nice Job, You Made Everyone’s Day

    Reddit conversation with wholesome comments making someone's day, showcasing memes that took an unexpected wholesome turn.

    livingbleach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Jalapeno

    Twitter meme showing a humorous tweet update with an unexpected wholesome turn about marriage.

    My_name_isMy_name_is Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    He’s Trying

    Hand pressing a blue button labeled Are ya winning, representing wholesome memes about family support and love for gaming.

    mdahms95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    She Is The Best

    Alt text: Mom making food for her children with cute bear-shaped toast versus plain bread for herself in a wholesome meme.

    yourdoom69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    You A Real One Prof

    Screenshot of a meme showing a sociology professor's list of new slang terms, illustrating wholesome meme content.

    pablogaruda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    When The Weeknd Uploaded A Fan's Drawing As Profile Photo On Instagram

    Meme showing a humorous drawing of the Weeknd with a surprising wholesome social media response.

    G___V Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    The Housekeeper Deserve A Raise, They Must Loved Their Job

    Teddy bear arranged by housekeeper on a bed next to a remote, showing a wholesome meme moment.

    Ghukkee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!