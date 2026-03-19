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Meghan Markle’s Kids Crash Her New Video, But People Spot Odd Detail That Might Prove It’s All “Staged”
Meghan Markle arranging flowers outdoors with a basket and vase, while people spot odd staged video detail.
Celebrities

Meghan Markle’s Kids Crash Her New Video, But People Spot Odd Detail That Might Prove It’s All “Staged”

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Meghan Markle posted an Instagram video to promote her lifestyle brand As Ever’s collaboration with High Camp Supply, a luxury flower purveyor, on Wednesday, March 18, featuring cameos from her and Prince Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The behind-the-scenes footage showed the Duchess of Sussex arranging blooms outdoors and came alongside the caption, “Mama’s little helpers.”

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle faced criticism after posting a behind-the-scenes video featuring her children, with viewers claiming the clip appeared carefully staged.
  • Social media users pointed out that both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had their faces conveniently hidden behind a vase.
  • A separate wave of reactions centered on Princess Lilibet’s hair, with some calling it unkempt.

Despite Markle presenting the upload as a candid moment that took place while she took care of her business, netizens believe it was “staged.”

Their argument stemmed from the video expertly concealing her children’s faces, with one pointing at a vase of flowers being “conveniently placed” for that purpose.

RELATED:

    Meghan Markle was accused of staging an As Ever promotional clip featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sitting together outdoors, with Meghan in white shirt and Harry in denim shirt.

    Image credits: Getty/Chris Jackson

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    The footage opened with Markle asking one of her kids off-screen, “Are you having fun, my love?”

    The video then cut forward and showed her and Prince Harry’s 6-year-old son, Prince Archie, briefly running into the frame, his face aligning with a tall vase of flowers before dashing away.

    The camera cut again, and Markle said, “Archie,” with a laugh as a child’s voice in the background called out, “Mom.”

    Meghan Markle outdoors with her child, smiling and pouring water, people spot odd detail suggesting video may be staged

    Image credits: meghan

    Princess Lilibet, 4, then walked into the video, her face being hidden by the same vase that kept her brother’s face from being revealed.

    She whispered something into her mother’s ear, leading her to say, “Yes, I think you can. Let’s go, let’s go,” and they ran out of the frame together.

    Critics on social media found the content with the Sussex kids somewhat suspicious.

    Image credits: Netflix

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    “The insanity of being able to hide the child’s face exactly behind those flowers. She’s crazy,” one wrote, while another echoed, “Give me a break. This is not ‘behind-the-scenes footage.’ This is clearly staged for the kids to be hidden. She’s so fake, like we don’t have eyes.”

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    “What a clever way to show off the kids while pretending to worry about privacy and security. She is insulting everyone’s intelligence,” a third remarked.

    Image credits: X/unreMARKLEble

    “The video was so spontaneous that she took time to place a huge flower in front of Archie and Lilibet’s faces,” someone else sounded off, while another wondered, “How many times did she rehearse this? Yelling at her kids to not look at the camera or placing the flowers exactly where her kids’ faces are?”

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    Not all comments were against Meghan, with her fans being as fierce in their defense of her as critics were in their criticism

    Meghan Markle arranging flowers outdoors while her kids play nearby, sparking staged video speculation.

    Image credits: meghan

    “The amount of hate for this woman is incredible! People hardly have kind words for the mother of two adorable children. I feel sorry that they will have to grow up and see all this negativity,” one wrote.

    “With all the horrible things going on in the world, people taking time to be bothered by a mom and her kids just boggles my mind,” expressed a second. 

    Close-up of hands holding a white flower symbolizing Meghan Markle's kids crashing her new video with a staged detail.

    Image credits: aseverofficial

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    A third simply cheered on the duchess, writing, “I adore her so much. Go, Meghan!”

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    “This woman is beautiful, but all I can see is people being jealous all over,” noted a fourth.

    Meghan Markle with her child outdoors in a garden, raising questions about her video being staged by viewers.

    Image credits: meghan

    “Lovely family. Be blessed abundantly,” a fifth offered.

    A separate user called those asking for her kids’ pictures “weirdos,” while another advised haters to give up their “disgusting behavior towards Meghan.”

    Meghan’s video featured a picture of Princess Lilibet, which had netizens dissecting another detail

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending a formal event, with focus on Meghan Markle's expression.

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    The As Ever video at one point showed Meghan and Princess Lilibet pouring a jug of water into a large container at the flower-arranging station.

    The still showed the duchess giving her daughter, whose back was turned to the camera and had red hair on full display, a look of love.

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    Meghan Markle’s kids playing outdoors with her and a man on a small wooden bridge surrounded by greenery in natural light

    Image credits: meghan

    While some on social media noted that the princess’s hair was the “same color” as Prince Harry’s, others focused on how it appeared frizzy.

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    “Meghan can buy anything she wants but can’t afford a hairbrush for her little girl,” one commented, with another requesting a member of Meghan’s filming entourage to “please brush that child’s hair.”

    Meghan Markle outdoors carrying her kids, with palm trees and greenery in the background, family moment caught on video.

    Image credits: meghan

    “It always looks like it needs a good brush,” a third agreed.

    A Meghan supporter, meanwhile, defended Princess Lilibet’s mane, saying, “My kids hate to comb their hair too.”

    “Desperate times call for desperate measures,” a netizen said about Markle’s new Instagram upload

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Meghan Markle's kids crashing her new video and an odd detail suggesting it might be staged.

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Meghan Markle's kids crashing her new video and a possible staged detail.

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    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s kids crashing her video and pointing out staged details related to online safety and merch.

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    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Meghan Markle's kids crashing her video with a possible staged detail.

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    Screenshot of a Twitter comment discussing Meghan Markle's kids crashing her video and odd staged details noticed by viewers.

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    Tweet by Karen A criticizing Meghan Markle's video and product choices, sparking debate over staged kids crashing moments.

    Image credits: KarenA790145758

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Meghan Markle's kids crashing her new video with a possible staged detail.

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    Twitter user commenting on Meghan Markle's kids crashing her video, noting a possible staged detail in the background.

    Image credits: kimbles22241186

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    Tweet discussing Meghan Markle’s kids and an opinion about Archie’s location in England with his mom.

    Image credits: nybarbiedoll

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Meghan Markle’s kids crashing her new video and staged details.

    Image credits: shellbaby10111

    Tweet discussing Meghan Markle's kids crashing her new video and viewers spotting a possible staged detail.

    Image credits: Aiu430Janna

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply accusing Meghan Markle’s kids video of being staged and discussing social media PR tactics.

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    Tweet discussing Meghan Markle's kids in her new video and viewers spotting an odd detail suggesting it might be staged.

    Image credits: Nannygrann48151

    Tweet about Meghan Markle's kids crashing her new video and a possible staged detail spotted by viewers.

    Image credits: RoyalWatchUK

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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