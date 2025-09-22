Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Who Tanked Boyfriend’s Career Over Charlie Kirk Comments Resurfaces After Backlash
Woman who tanked boyfriendu2019s career in a close-up, speaking with long brown hair and neutral background behind her.
Entertainment

Woman Who Tanked Boyfriend’s Career Over Charlie Kirk Comments Resurfaces After Backlash

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
The woman who weighed in shortly after Charlie Kirk’s life was snuffed out by a sniper’s bullet, allegedly offering him the same “thoughts and prayers” he had offered to school mas**cre victims, has resurfaced to complain about the internet’s treatment of her.

At the time, Megan Farina claimed that she had lost some sympathy for Kirk, accusing him of “using his platform to spread hate.”

Highlights
  • Megan Farina said she lost sympathy for Kirk due to his stance on school shootings.
  • Her video sparked outrage, leading to doxxing and negative Yelp reviews of her workplace.
  • Farina resurfaced on Sept. 19, claiming her family has been “traumatized” by online attacks.

She then went on to call out Kirk’s stance on the 2023 Nashville school atrocity, which he dubbed “a prudent deal” for firearm rights.

The dissent for Farina’s vociferous contributions has since metastasized to her family and her boyfriend’s business, which now has a one-star rating on Yelp thanks to the internet’s doxing.

    The woman said she lost her sympathy for Kirk due to his stance on firearm-related school mas**¨*res in America

    Woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments smiling indoors at social event with long brown hair.

    Woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments smiling indoors at social event with long brown hair.

    Image credits: meganfarinaa/TikTok

    “So yeah, I care about the innocent children, who go to school to learn, to get an education, who are children, minors, who are senselessly gunned down at school,” Farina said in the now-deleted video published on September 10.

    “I lose my sympathy a little bit when someone uses his entire life and his entire platform to spread racism, hate, bigotry, misogyny, anti-trans, anti-gay rhetoric – I mean everything you can imagine, this man has done.”

    Woman talking in a casual indoor setting, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Woman talking in a casual indoor setting, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Image credits: meganfarinaa/TikTok

    “And I offer him thoughts and prayers, which is what he can offer us after every time a child is senselessly gunned down at school.”

    At the time, it had been confirmed that Kirk had been shot, but the news of his succumbing to his wound had not yet been released.

    Farina’s workplace was doxed and received a string of bad ratings. 

    @meganfarinaa I guess I’ve just been wrong #thoughtsandprayers#action#change#policyandchange♬ original sound – Megan Farina

    The internet reacted with dissent, and vitriol poured into the video’s comment section.

    Internet sleuths tracked down 34-year-old Justin Krinley, who was associated with a family business that Farina had recently joined.

    The company’s Yelp rating dropped like a stone and attracted a string of bad reviews.

    Man with beard smiling, wearing a black shirt with a blue lightbulb logo, pictured in a workshop setting.

    Man with beard smiling, wearing a black shirt with a blue lightbulb logo, pictured in a workshop setting.

    Image credits: Yelp

    “I’m here to warn that if you ever need electrical [work] done and are conservative and hire them, they may or may not cause an accidental fire or more damage than one started with. They are not safe to hire, unfortunately,” wrote one, as a nod to her Farina and her outspoken partisan stance.

    “I think that to be a family-owned company and use that to try and get people to trust you is a joke. You can’t use family to earn trust when your partner is all over the internet celebrating a family being violently torn apart,” echoed another detractor.

    The political TikToker has resurfaced to complain

    Woman who tanked boyfriend’s career criticized for backlash over Charlie Kirk comments in online reviews.

    Woman who tanked boyfriend’s career criticized for backlash over Charlie Kirk comments in online reviews.

    Image credits: Yelp

    Woman speaking in a video about tanking boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments, addressing backlash and privacy issues.

    Woman speaking in a video about tanking boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments, addressing backlash and privacy issues.

    Image credits: meganfarinaa/TikTok

    Farina has since broken her silence on the public thrashing she and those around her have been subjected to.

    In a new video posted on September 19, she complained: “We have been traumatized and stripped of our privacy, all because I said Charlie Kirk – who did not believe in empathy himself – did not have mine.”

    “I think the most ironic thing is that my life and my family’s lives have been torn apart over my words on the internet by the very people who support Charlie Kirk and are always yelling the loudest about their First Amendment right,” she continued.

    Man in a suit smiling at an event, related to the woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments story.

    Man in a suit smiling at an event, related to the woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments story.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    “While I believe strongly that words have consequences, there is nothing I did or said that even deserved a percentage of what happened to me and my family.”

    “While I believe strongly that words have consequences, there is nothing I did or said that even deserved a percentage of what happened to me and my family.” 

    Response to her second video suggests that her critics have not yet forgiven her 

    Man wearing red gloves fixing a ceiling fan indoors, symbolizing woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Man wearing red gloves fixing a ceiling fan indoors, symbolizing woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Image credits: Yelp

    Like Farina, her critics have not backed down, and one wrote: “You mocked a [deceased] man. You danced, sang, and smiled. Of course, people are going to get mad.”

    “Why delete the video if you did nothing wrong?” asked another.

    Negative reviews for a company showing customer dissatisfaction and concerns about professionalism and respect.

    Negative reviews for a company showing customer dissatisfaction and concerns about professionalism and respect.

    Image credits: Yelp

    House engulfed in flames with thick smoke rising, symbolizing the woman who tanked boyfriend’s career after Charlie Kirk comments.

    House engulfed in flames with thick smoke rising, symbolizing the woman who tanked boyfriend’s career after Charlie Kirk comments.

    Image credits: Yelp

    Another place where a (much more) popular figure experienced the threshold of freedom of speech was on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    Farina is not the only public personality to be cancelled over a stance on Charlie Kirk

    Young woman speaking about Charlie Kirk comments, involved in controversy that tanked boyfriend’s career and sparked backlash.

    Young woman speaking about Charlie Kirk comments, involved in controversy that tanked boyfriend’s career and sparked backlash.

    Image credits: meganfarinaa/TikTok

    @meganfarinaaMy statement on the events of the past week. To reiterate here is the email ivebeendoxxed2 at gmail.♬ original sound – Megan Farina

    “The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who [assassinated] Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” the host said on Monday, September 15.

    He then took aim at Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, and the POTUS, saying, “This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

    The blowback was swift: By Wednesday of the same week, he had been indefinitely suspended. 

    Like Farina, he is unapologetic.

    The internet has little sympathy for Megan Farina

    Screenshot of a woman’s comment defending Charlie Kirk, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career controversy.

    Screenshot of a woman’s comment defending Charlie Kirk, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career controversy.

    Comment from user BDP473 saying No little dance this time with 16,375 likes related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments

    Comment from user BDP473 saying No little dance this time with 16,375 likes related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments

    Social media comment disputing claims about Charlie Kirk, linked to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over related backlash.

    Social media comment disputing claims about Charlie Kirk, linked to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over related backlash.

    Comment from user Christian criticizing mocking a dead man, linked to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Comment from user Christian criticizing mocking a dead man, linked to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Comment from woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments, displayed on social media.

    Comment from woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments, displayed on social media.

    Social media comment saying Someone messed around and found out with 7767 likes, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career.

    Social media comment saying Someone messed around and found out with 7767 likes, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman who tanked her boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman who tanked her boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Comment by user Christy addressing consequences and accountability related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Comment by user Christy addressing consequences and accountability related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Comment by Robbie Harvey disputing misquotes about Charlie Kirk’s views, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career backlash.

    Comment by Robbie Harvey disputing misquotes about Charlie Kirk’s views, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a woman who tanked her boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a woman who tanked her boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Social media comment saying There’s no hate like Christian Love with 25206 likes, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career.

    Social media comment saying There’s no hate like Christian Love with 25206 likes, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career.

    Social media comment with large engagement discussing cult-related topic linked to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Social media comment with large engagement discussing cult-related topic linked to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Woman Who Tanked Boyfriend’s Career Over Charlie Kirk Comments Resurfaces After Backlash

    User comment on social media questioning Charlie Kirk's followers, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    User comment on social media questioning Charlie Kirk's followers, related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments.

    Comment from woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk, apologizing for TikTok backlash on free speech.

    Comment from woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk, apologizing for TikTok backlash on free speech.

    Alt text: Social media comment supporting Megan amid backlash related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments

    Alt text: Social media comment supporting Megan amid backlash related to woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing hypocrisy in reactions to Charlie Kirk and opinions shared online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing hypocrisy in reactions to Charlie Kirk and opinions shared online.

    Twitter comment from user merzog92 expressing disgust at Charlie Kirk supporters in the comment section, related to backlash.

    Twitter comment from user merzog92 expressing disgust at Charlie Kirk supporters in the comment section, related to backlash.

    Screenshot of a supportive comment praising a woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments after backlash.

    Screenshot of a supportive comment praising a woman who tanked boyfriend’s career over Charlie Kirk comments after backlash.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    maswartz226 avatar
    maswartz
    maswartz
    Community Member
    15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kirk supporters are hypocrites by default.

    Vote comment up
    30
    30points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All conservatives are. "We protect women and children" while actively protecting a pedophile and ràpist.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    12 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah the hypocrisy of the "Christian" right. That little boy chuckle f***s Kirk should have been canceled the minute he announced gays should all be placed into concentration camps and executed for homosexuality and force children to watch so they know the consequences of being gay

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pepperfelicity avatar
    pepperfelicity
    pepperfelicity
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    bkbigfish avatar
    BK BigFish
    BK BigFish
    Community Member
    11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never been prouder than I am today to be Chinese. (JK, I'm American, my point being that everything MAGA does makes China look better and stronger.)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    blakelyjohnson avatar
    Blakely Johnson
    Blakely Johnson
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ J­o­b­a­t­h­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

