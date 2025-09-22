Woman Who Tanked Boyfriend’s Career Over Charlie Kirk Comments Resurfaces After Backlash
The woman who weighed in shortly after Charlie Kirk’s life was snuffed out by a sniper’s bullet, allegedly offering him the same “thoughts and prayers” he had offered to school mas**cre victims, has resurfaced to complain about the internet’s treatment of her.
At the time, Megan Farina claimed that she had lost some sympathy for Kirk, accusing him of “using his platform to spread hate.”
- Megan Farina said she lost sympathy for Kirk due to his stance on school shootings.
- Her video sparked outrage, leading to doxxing and negative Yelp reviews of her workplace.
- Farina resurfaced on Sept. 19, claiming her family has been "traumatized" by online attacks.
She then went on to call out Kirk’s stance on the 2023 Nashville school atrocity, which he dubbed “a prudent deal” for firearm rights.
The dissent for Farina’s vociferous contributions has since metastasized to her family and her boyfriend’s business, which now has a one-star rating on Yelp thanks to the internet’s doxing.
The woman said she lost her sympathy for Kirk due to his stance on firearm-related school mas**¨*res in America
Image credits: meganfarinaa/TikTok
“So yeah, I care about the innocent children, who go to school to learn, to get an education, who are children, minors, who are senselessly gunned down at school,” Farina said in the now-deleted video published on September 10.
“I lose my sympathy a little bit when someone uses his entire life and his entire platform to spread racism, hate, bigotry, misogyny, anti-trans, anti-gay rhetoric – I mean everything you can imagine, this man has done.”
Image credits: meganfarinaa/TikTok
“And I offer him thoughts and prayers, which is what he can offer us after every time a child is senselessly gunned down at school.”
At the time, it had been confirmed that Kirk had been shot, but the news of his succumbing to his wound had not yet been released.
Farina’s workplace was doxed and received a string of bad ratings.
@meganfarinaa I guess I’ve just been wrong #thoughtsandprayers#action#change#policyandchange♬ original sound – Megan Farina
The internet reacted with dissent, and vitriol poured into the video’s comment section.
Internet sleuths tracked down 34-year-old Justin Krinley, who was associated with a family business that Farina had recently joined.
The company’s Yelp rating dropped like a stone and attracted a string of bad reviews.
Image credits: Yelp
“I’m here to warn that if you ever need electrical [work] done and are conservative and hire them, they may or may not cause an accidental fire or more damage than one started with. They are not safe to hire, unfortunately,” wrote one, as a nod to her Farina and her outspoken partisan stance.
“I think that to be a family-owned company and use that to try and get people to trust you is a joke. You can’t use family to earn trust when your partner is all over the internet celebrating a family being violently torn apart,” echoed another detractor.
The political TikToker has resurfaced to complain
Image credits: Yelp
Image credits: meganfarinaa/TikTok
Farina has since broken her silence on the public thrashing she and those around her have been subjected to.
In a new video posted on September 19, she complained: “We have been traumatized and stripped of our privacy, all because I said Charlie Kirk – who did not believe in empathy himself – did not have mine.”
“I think the most ironic thing is that my life and my family’s lives have been torn apart over my words on the internet by the very people who support Charlie Kirk and are always yelling the loudest about their First Amendment right,” she continued.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
“While I believe strongly that words have consequences, there is nothing I did or said that even deserved a percentage of what happened to me and my family.”
"While I believe strongly that words have consequences, there is nothing I did or said that even deserved a percentage of what happened to me and my family."
Response to her second video suggests that her critics have not yet forgiven her
Image credits: Yelp
Like Farina, her critics have not backed down, and one wrote: “You mocked a [deceased] man. You danced, sang, and smiled. Of course, people are going to get mad.”
“Why delete the video if you did nothing wrong?” asked another.
Image credits: Yelp
Image credits: Yelp
Another place where a (much more) popular figure experienced the threshold of freedom of speech was on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Farina is not the only public personality to be cancelled over a stance on Charlie Kirk
Image credits: meganfarinaa/TikTok
@meganfarinaaMy statement on the events of the past week. To reiterate here is the email ivebeendoxxed2 at gmail.♬ original sound – Megan Farina
“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who [assassinated] Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” the host said on Monday, September 15.
He then took aim at Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, and the POTUS, saying, “This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish.”
The blowback was swift: By Wednesday of the same week, he had been indefinitely suspended.
Like Farina, he is unapologetic.
The internet has little sympathy for Megan Farina
All conservatives are. "We protect women and children" while actively protecting a pedophile and ràpist.
Hypocrites? Why exactly? This Kirk situation is making me realise than even in the USA you can find the same type of ppl that would cheer ISIS beheading videos and the killing of infidels... When ppl can't debate or talk things out. They resort to this fked up radical violance... It is understandable in the face of true evil i can understand that. But from what i have seen as a non america... This was just a guy that was assisated for what he talking against a cult...
Ah the hypocrisy of the "Christian" right. That little boy chuckle f***s Kirk should have been canceled the minute he announced gays should all be placed into concentration camps and executed for homosexuality and force children to watch so they know the consequences of being gay
I've never been prouder than I am today to be Chinese. (JK, I'm American, my point being that everything MAGA does makes China look better and stronger.)
I've never been prouder than I am today to be Chinese. (JK, I'm American, my point being that everything MAGA does makes China look better and stronger.)
