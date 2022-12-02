Meet Kobis – A Corgi That Knows Over 60 Tricks Including Riding A Skateboard, Painting, Playing Basketball And More

A one-year-old corgi Kobis is living his life with a loving family in Lithuania. He is extremely energetic and only physical exercise is not enough for him to get tired. Therefore his family put him in a dog school and started teaching him tricks.

Kobis knows over 60 tricks by now. One of his favorites is riding a skateboard. He just loves it so much we had to teach him to wait calmly and not to jump on it every time he sees it. He also loves playing sports such as basketball, football, and dog agility.

However, Kobis has an artistic side of him too! He paints with a brush in his mouth and selects the colors himself. The artwork differs by his mood – one day he likes to paint in spots, and another day he is all about painting lines. Every artwork of his is unique and very precious to his family.

Kobis is actively sharing his life on Instagram and TikTok!

When Kobis was a puppy he wanted to play and chew on everything – furniture, widows, walls – you name it

Throws occasional dance parties

Is very down to earth

Skateboarding is his favourite thing. Learned it when he was only 8months old

Staring on a national news channel and some TV shows

Recently did a career change and became an artist

Has a whole gallery of his art pieces at home

Tried to be a basketball oracle. Turns out he is a better baller than an oracle

Watched some World Cup games and decided to also become a football player

Always up to do chores for treats

Has a long tail that makes him look like a fox

Can also be mixed up with a burrito

After all the work he is always up for parties!