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Spending any amount of time around a hospital, clinic, or ER is a reminder that the human body is fascinating and still gross sometimes. And to be honest, a big round of applause with a standing ovation goes to medical professionals because they see things the rest of us only vaguely dread reading about on the internet at 2 a.m. and somehow still manage to eat lunch afterward.

Netizens who happen to be medical professionals were asked to share the grossest, most unforgettable things they’ve ever encountered on the job. And as you might expect, they delivered, and we’ve gathered some of the most shocking, cringe-inducing, and fascinating stories people shared online for your reading enjoyment, I guess.

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#1

An overwhelmed medical worker, head in hands, wishes she could unsee the nasty and revolting things medical workers witness. I’m an OR nurse and I had a patient with 7 maggots wriggling around in a wound on their heel. They were diabetic with a foot infection that they didn’t feel, sat on their porch in the summer and a fly laid eggs in it. Surprisingly that’s not the grossest thing I’ve seen, it didn’t even smell honestly, and I’ve smelt a lot of smelly wounds.

see5 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

10points
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bksf avatar
UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seven maggots were diabetic with a foot infection?

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RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up of pale maggots, a nasty and revolting sight often witnessed by medical workers. A funginating cancer wound on the neck with maggots. Once the maggots were cleaned out, it looked like a honeycomb... because there were EGGS

    halfremembered , StockSeller Report

    9points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The types of fly that lay eggs in flesh don't lay them in a regular honeycomb pattern, and the term is 'fungating' tumour, not 'funginating'.

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    #3

    A medical worker in grey scrubs mops the floor of a clean examination room with eye exam equipment. Elderly woman with apparent intestinal obstruction. Sigmoidoscopy opened an area of volvulus and the pressure head blew feces over the physician and the entire room. Took weeks to clean the room. Don’t know about the unlucky physician.

    tbharperiii , freepik Report

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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last thing I saw before I conked out for a colonoscopy was a nurse wearing a full length vinyl gown, haircover, booties, gloves, and a full face shield. My last two thoughts were "I hope she gets paid extra," and "Remember this remember this remember this!"

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    Emergency departments are often far less "clean" and controlled than most people imagine. In practice, clinicians routinely deal with exposure to bodily fluids, infected wounds, strong odors, and other distressing sights while still needing to stay focused, calm, and respectful toward patients.

    As described by Diversity Nursing, much of this work is simply part of the job whether it’s cleaning up, changing dressings, or managing catheters. Medical professionals tend to be at the center of these situations because of their constant bedside involvement, which means they are frequently the first to handle the most physically demanding and messy aspects of treatment.
    #4

    Female medical worker in lab coat and glasses, typing at a computer desk with a flask, pondering difficult experiences. Not the grossest but one of the weirdest was foamy 💩. When I opened the cap on the specimen cup, it just poured over the top like that expanding insulation foam.

    faeriemedic , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

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    #5

    Medical workers treat a patient in an ambulance, often witnessing things they wish to unsee during their work. Farm accident degloving. Beard got caught in a machine and pulled the skin like a hangnail all the way to the bottom. The medics brought his testicles in a bag.

    tia_de_los_kiddos , myoceanstudio Report

    7points
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    #6

    A male medical worker examines a female patient with a stethoscope. The patient, with red hair, has a neutral expression. Breast cancer growing out of a woman’s chest. She was in denial about the recurrence of the cancer so she just put a big old gauze bandage over it.
    (Hippopotamus hahahaha)

    g_a_creative , freepik Report

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    Beyond the day-to-day exposure, there are also cases where what looks visually alarming signals something far more serious underneath. As noted in prevention-focused medical discussions from Prevention, some conditions appear shocking because they involve rapid changes in tissue, circulation, or infection that visibly affect the body.

    These outward signs are not always indicators of pain level, but they can reflect urgent internal problems such as severe infection or tissue damage. In emergency medicine, these visual cues are especially important because they often help clinicians quickly identify life-threatening conditions that require immediate intervention.
    #7

    A person adjusts a light gray sock on their foot. A mundane moment after experiences medical workers wish they could unsee. ICU RN: once had a guy’s necrotic toe fall off when I took off his sock. Just PLOP onto the bed. Scooped it into a specimem cup and set it aside for pathology

    evidencebasedmenace , mike.shots Report

    6points
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    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had some clients that left their dogs cast on for so long that when the Dr. removed it the poor dogs foot came off. We reported it.

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    #8

    Ill patient in bed with nasal cannula, doctor taking notes. Reflects challenging things medical workers witnessed. How to narrow it down, but this one probably takes the win. Extensive radiation damage to the chest led to loss of the sternum, creating an open defect where the beating heart was visible within the pericardium. Could watch the heart beating as I’m talking to them.

    hello_mallory , DC Studio Report

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    #9

    28 Nasty And Revolting Things Medical Workers Witnessed And Badly Wish They Could Unsee A patient just covered in millions of bed bugs and bed bug carcasses. Everytime they moved a pile of bed bugs and their shells would fly off. Many many yrs ago for me but the visual stays. Some people are dealing with so much.

    allergies_explained , Getty Images Report

    6points
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    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had a lady come it with some kittens. It was obvious she was a hoarder because even her van was hoarded, she just had a tiny spot cleared by the windshield so she could see when she drove. I went to open the carrier to take the kittens out and tons of roaches came crawling out. We had to fumigate the office.

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    A major reason many of these cases become so severe before reaching care is delay in seeking treatment. Davis Adams highlights that patients often wait because they believe their symptoms are not serious enough, expect them to resolve on their own, or attempt to manage them at home.

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    They also note that a significant portion of critically ill patients arrive at emergency departments after more than 24 hours of delay, which can be especially dangerous in time-sensitive conditions like cardiac events, strokes, infections, and acute abdominal emergencies. What begins as something mild or uncertain can escalate quickly into life-threatening complications when treatment is postponed.
    #10

    Hands of a medical worker examining a patient's lower back, common for medical workers to witness. A wound on someone’s low back so large I could fit 2 fists in it. Their lower spine was visible

    gwenderwoman_ , freepik Report

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    #11

    Elderly man in a hospital bed with an IV, looking unwell. Reflecting on nasty and revolting things medical workers witness. I once cared for a male diabetic patient who had fallen asleep on his bed (that he's much taller than) and his feet hung off the bed the entire night, because he has peripheral neuropathy he couldn't feel that his toes were on his heater the entire night. My visit with him was to apply medication and dress all 10 of his necrotic toes. I still feel bad for him and this was years ago 😑

    abstractdreamer , DC Studio Report

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    #12

    Forensic experts at a crime scene. This image hints at nasty, revolting things medical workers wish they could unsee. As a crime scene intern and going to autopsies, id say it’s a cross between someone who has been in the river way too long and the person we recovered on a welfare check who had to be deroached.

    stay.in.cognito , standret Report

    6points
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    For healthcare workers, repeatedly encountering these situations also carries a personal cost. Therapist Laura Geftman explains that ongoing exposure in high-intensity environments such as emergency rooms and intensive care units can affect professionals both physically and psychologically. While infection control measures help reduce physical risk, the emotional toll can still build over time.

    Even when outcomes are ultimately safe, the period of uncertainty after exposure can linger, influencing confidence, focus, and job satisfaction. Over time, without adequate support, this constant cycle of high-stress exposure can shape how clinicians cope, sometimes leading to emotional detachment or even changes in career paths.
    #13

    Inflamed skin lesion with redness, a nasty, revolting thing medical workers witness. A giant cyst on the chest right above the heart that would ooze out pus with every beat of the heart

    korosenai_ash , gnepphoto20 Report

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    #14

    Woman seeing hair loss on a brush. A nasty and revolting thing often witnessed, potentially a medical concern. A bezoar (not from HP) the size of a softball that had been removed from a young woman’s stomach and sent down to pathology for “analysis”. (It was a ball of her hair, she would pick strands and eat them chronically) Also, very long tape worm (over 5 feet) removed from a child’s bowels and sent to microbiology for identification.

    thewilddoggoes , spukkato Report

    5points
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    #15

    Pensive patient in hospital gown with oxygen tube sits in a dim room. A common sight Medical Workers Witnessed. Prob not the worst I've seen but worst to me personally. Assisting in an intubation of a drunk guy. Tube was in, guy started vomiting only partially digested beef stew. I couldn't let go of the tube or we'd lose the airway. Somehow it managed to get inside my glove and all over me. And the smell, I don't know what he was drinking but it's the only time in my career I've gagged.

    mavjade , freepik Report

    5points
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    Healthcare workers aren’t just dealing with charts, prescriptions, and routine checkups, they’re often confronted with the kind of real-life situations most people wouldn’t believe unless they saw them firsthand.

    What stands out most isn’t just the shock value, but the sheer range of human experience behind each case from accidents, neglect, rare oddities, to moments that kind of blur the line between unfortunate and unbelievable. If anything, they offer a strange kind of appreciation for the professionals who manage to stay calm, focused, and compassionate no matter what walks, or rolls, through the door.
    #16

    Close-up of a nasty and revolting cockroach on a light-colored wall, a sight medical workers wish to unsee. The only thing that ever made me yell was a cockroach scurrying out of a little boy's ear and his parents didn't even flinch 😭

    romantic.claymore , Rhjphotoandilustration Report

    3points
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    #17

    Smiling patient in a hospital bed, comforted by a woman. Medical Workers witness such important moments in care. Old farmer put their hand where it didn’t belong. Machinery TWISTED their hand off. Family rolled them in yelling and screaming, and they just laughed it off. Hand was eventually brought in; looked like a movie prop. 😆

    jadedzombie.art , freepik Report

    3points
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    #18

    Medical workers attend to a patient on a stretcher in an ambulance. They witness many nasty and revolting things. A factory worker got sucked accidentally into a machine that flattens out metal/lrubber. Literally saw his internal organs being crushed & popped out of the body Same thing as road accident. A lorry pops out a woman’s brain out on the road. The woman was riding a motorcycle

    anna_shamsul , Stockbusters Report

    3points
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    #19

    Pensive man reads book, deep in thought. Evokes things medical workers witnessed and wish they could unsee. I worked in a psych hospital. Psychotic patient's family gave him a Bible to comfort him against medical advice. He read "dost thine eye offended thee? If so pluck it out" and he did just that.

    mimicocopuff , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    3points
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    #20

    Close-up of skin with multiple large, dark moles. These are the nasty and revolting things medical workers often witness. A patient whose whole back was covered with moles. Like there wasn’t any normal skin 🤢

    ray.lori7 , freepik Report

    3points
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    #21

    Close-up of a hand holding a white tampon with a blue stripe. A sight medical workers witnessed as part of their job. Had someone believe that tampons dissolve into your body… so she came in with cramping and wonky discharge. Top 3 grossest thing I’ve smelled in my life.

    catfishtoni , Getty Images Report

    3points
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    #22

    Patient with leg brace in hospital bed, appearing somber. A scene reminding of nasty and revolting things medical workers witness. Working in the ICU. Had a diabetic who refused to care for himself and things were…falling off. His fingertips were so necrotic, we couldn’t do glucose checks on his hands. Had to use his earlobes. I was checking his glucose and he swatted at me. His little finger hit my face, then fell off. I swear that spot still tingles. 😫

    drangela1908 , torkatrina Report

    3points
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    #23

    Golden roasted duck with squash and garlic in a pan. Medical workers witness nasty and revolting things, unlike this. Psych patient wanted a baby so badly, she put a Cornish hen in her vagina and safety pinned her labia together to hold it in. She thought it would turn into a baby. Narrator’s voice: It did not.

    crankyantique , valeria_aksakova Report

    3points
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    #24

    Distressed medical worker in scrubs, mask down, sits reflecting on nasty and revolting things witnessed. Had a patient who was literally eating his own fingers and toes. Nurses wrapped both with a lot of gauze to try to preserve what was left, and he would tear through the gauze with his teeth to continue eating himself. I wish I was lying it was one of the saddest cases I’ve ever seen.

    nlynnj9 , freepik Report

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    #25

    Foil-wrapped Kinder Surprise egg by a white candle. Some things medical workers witness, they wish they could unsee. A doctor on 8 out of 10 cats does countdown was saying about this woman who was going to propose to her bf by putting a ring in a kinder egg and putting it in her vagina to find but it went sideways and she couldn’t get it out and had to go to the ER to get it out. The bf has no idea what was happening. As soon as it was out he opened it in the ER and said yes lol. Not the grossest but like ouch

    km.diamond , Dima Solomin Report

    3points
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    #26

    Two helmeted riders on a scooter, the passenger giving a peace sign. A skateboard is attached. Medical Workers Witnessed. Retired medic here. Motorcycle accident driver decapitated, passenger had traumatic amputation of both lower legs. Drove at speed through barbed wire fence

    jamabamafluglehorn , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    3points
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    #27

    Elderly woman with grey hair and glasses tenderly pets an orange cat on a sofa, finding peace from things medical workers witnessed. Elderly lady, falls fractured lower leg. Had refused to call for help, neighbour found her about 3 days after injury and called ambulance. Had been sitting in a chair for 3 days surrounded by her 17 cats. She was drenched in urine and feaces, the fracture is open compound so bones sticking out. Cats had been licking and nibbling it and rubbing against the wounds… you can fill in the rest.

    aneleh_axel , freepik Report

    3points
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    #28

    Grilled ham and cheese sandwich with arugula and tomato. A pleasant sight, unlike the nasty things medical workers witnessed. We had a patient arrive from ED and there was… an odor. Began to bathe and when lifting the person’s pannus found 1/2 a ham sandwich. Rotting.

    mo_weinman , chandlervid85 Report

    3points
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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those that didn't know, like me, a pannus can refer to a hanging 'apron' of abdominal skin/fat.

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