65 Tattoos That Mean Far More Than What Meets The Eye
Humans love memorializing anything that’s important to us. Whether it’s a beloved pet that passed, a meaningful experience that you never want to forget, or a loved one whom you couldn’t imagine living without, we’re always looking for ways to make our memories permanent.
And one common way to honor someone or something is by getting a tattoo. Threads users have recently been sharing stories of their most cherished tattoos, so we’ve compiled some of their heartwarming replies below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that you might need to grab some tissues while reading this article. But we hope that you can still manage to appreciate these beautiful stories.
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This mug with straws that my older brother and I used to drink out of. Got it 2 years after my brother passed away, so it’s super meaningful.
My Grandma used to carry a cactus in her purse in case of robbers
This is my first and only tattoo (for now). It reads, “Not with you, but of you.” My twin brother was brutally ended in 2016 and I got this tattooed to signify that although he’s no longer with me physically, he will always be a part of me. Not only did we share DNA and close to 26 years together, but we also shared a bond that refuses to break.
Some people swear they would never get a tattoo. Perhaps they believe that it’s way too difficult to commit to a piece of ink for the rest of their life, or they simply aren’t interested in getting any sort of body artwork. But even if you think you’ll never be open to the idea of getting tatted, you never know how you’ll feel after experiencing an extremely powerful event.
According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, about one-third of Americans have at least one tattoo, and over a fifth have more than one piece of ink. The survey also found that women, Black Americans, LGBTQ+ Americans, and young adults are the most likely to be tatted. But anyone can decide that they’re interested in getting a piece of ink at any point in their life.
Two days after my father passed away I got his signature on me, on the one year anniversary of his passing I got part of the last letter he wrote to me while he was in hospice..
My mom passed away suddenly last June. She wrote this on the last birthday card I’d ever receive from her. 💔 I just got this tattoo a couple weeks ago on the anniversary of her passing
My best friend passed last year and he had a birthmark on his arm. He said that if he ever got a tattoo, it would be a piece of toast around it. I got this on the anniversary of his passing.
When it comes to why Americans choose to permanently place pieces of ink on their bodies, 69% say that at least one of their tattoos is to remember or honor someone or something. Nearly half say they have a tattoo that makes a statement about what they believe, and nearly a third say that they got a tattoo to improve their appearance.
80% of Americans also say that society has become more accepting of people with tattoos, so more people are opening up to the idea of getting one themselves. My mother actually got her first tattoo in her 50s. And about one-fifth of adults under the age of 30 who don’t have any yet would consider getting a piece of ink in the future.
My ✌️ for my aunt who passed away way too soon and suddenly. She always threw the peace sign in pics to show she was there, but without having to show her face in pics. He had a good number of tattoos, but all on her thigh, so that’s how I also chose my location. Got the Pyrex band below it a few years later.
My mom was intubated at the end of her life and couldnt speak. She was able to use ASL finger spelling. There was a moment when me, one of my brothers, and dad were in the hospital room with her. The TV was on and we were just sitting - no one talking. I was holding her hand and watching the TV. She started to sign and spelled "love." So I had that tattooed with her favorite flower.
I used AsL after my second brain surgery when half o my brain swelled and made talking hard.
This is my husband's last heartbeat. They gave me the ekg in the ER when he passed.
Some people love getting silly tattoos or pieces just for fun. They might not have any special meaning, but they will add something to their canvas’s life. But it’s very common for people to have meaningful tattoos, as we see on this list right here.
Social Graces Tattoo Studio says that this is because tattoos are about identity. They are a way for people to express themselves, what they believe in, and what they’ve been through. They are also often used to symbolize things people love or are passionate about, such as nature, hobbies, or art.
I have a bird tattoo for each of my kids. Each has some elements that tie into their names and birthdays.
my daughter passed away at 6 years old. she loved to draw our lil family all the time. even drew our wedding even tho we werent married yet. i worked at vans and am a scorpio and she drew it all. so i got them tattooed shortly after she passed.
Both are in memory of my daughter who passed in '21 (age 31) left behind my grandson im raising, the rt stood reminds me i am his warrior,my daughters voice to fight for him and stand for both of them! He is Autistic, with lots of other issues,but we deal and he is my heart and the only reason im still here
For some, getting a tattoo can even be therapeutic. For example, it’s common for cancer survivors to get tattoos over their scars, and as we can see from this list, people often get tattoos to memorialize loved ones that they have lost. While these pieces of ink can sometimes be painful to look at, they keep the memory of these people, pets, and experiences alive. And every time someone asks what the piece symbolizes, the owner gets to share stories about their loved one or what they’ve been through.
My grandfathers peg. He used it to stop his seatbelt being too tight. He loved driving so it seemed appropriate
Just got this one today. It’s the amount of time I had with my mom from when I was born to when she passed. 🖤
My first tattoo is a permant reminder that I am enough.
It’s also common for people to get tattoos that are culturally significant to them, as this tradition has been around in certain parts of the world for thousands of years. In Polynesian culture, for example, tattoos have historically indicated a person’s status in society, as well as their genealogy.
Even the placement on a person’s body is significant with these kinds of tattoos. Ink on the left side of the body is typically associated with women, while men tend to get ink on the right side of their body. Meanwhile, each specific area of the body means something unique, and every symbol represents a specific weapon, animal, piece of nature, etc.
Mine is surviving a very violent marriage that ended in a M/S situation & cop standoff.
My daughters doodled these on tiny little pieces of paper. I found them after their mother alienated them from me. So I got them tatted on me.
It’s a tattoo designed by my daughter of my deceased husband
Some people also get tattoos as a way of reclaiming ownership of their own body. If someone has experienced trauma at the hands of another person or has struggled with a mental illness such as an eating disorder, it may feel empowering to reclaim their bodily autonomy. These pieces of artwork can be beautiful reminders of their resilience and how much they have to look forward to in the future.
My first grandson’s feet born at 1#7oz when he passed suddenly at 3.5 I got these.
The dash that’d on your headstone between the day you were born and the day you passed. This dash symbolizes the life you lived. It’s a reminder to live your best life. The dash was the theme of the sermon at my mom’s celebration of life after she passed from breast cancer.
This is my grandmother's voice recording as she tells me "Hi my little star, I love you so much"
Another simple yet common reason why people get tattoos is that they want to “customize their avatar.” There are some people of the opinion that you “don’t put bumper stickers on a Bentley,” but there are others who love the thrill of changing up their appearance. You only live once, so why not make yourself look even more unique? Dye your hair, get some piercings, get some tattoos, and don’t be afraid of what anyone else thinks. At the end of the day, tattoos are personal, and if you like them, that’s all that matters.
This is a copy of my brother’s first tattoo, and his ashes are mixed into the ink.
Me and dad
My dad didn't have any tattoos. At the viewing for our last goodbyes the funeral home had Crayola markers for notes. I doodled a little heart on his hand and got it done a couple weeks later. He's always with me. Hug the dads worth hugging on fathers day for me. 🩷
Are you feeling inspired to get your own meaningful tattoo after looking through these photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that warm your heart, and let us know in the comments below if you have any pieces of ink that are extremely special to you. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring unique tattoos, we’ve got the perfect one to read next right here.
My Dad's signature ❤️ He passed of COVID 8/2020
When my parents were dating 35 years ago, my dad would say to my mom “I love you big bunches”
When my parents got married, my mom surprised my dad and had “bigger bunches” engraved in his ring
When I came along, their only child who came emergency c-section, they started saying “I love her biggest bunches”
“Biggest” in my dads writing, “bunches” in my moms
the time my daughter was born . on my right wrist as she is my right hand girl 💕
This is from my son’s goodbye letter. It says I am well in his hand writing
It's my dads handwriting. It says "The world is beautiful". Its from a poem he wrote to my mom before I was born ☺️. I miss him everyday ❤️
One of my dad’s final notes to me while he was in the ICU, intubated and unable to speak.
During one of my visits, the nurses gave him paper so he could communicate. Among the few words he had the strength to write, he thanked me and thanked his Creator for allowing him to still be alive that day.
He passed away the following day.
What makes this note even more precious is that my dad was never the type to openly talk about his feelings. He wasn’t someone who easily expressed gratitude or affection with words. Yet in what would become his final day, he used the little strength he had left to write “thank you.”
Of all the things he could have said, he chose gratitude.
I will carry that with me forever.
Not long after I left my ex-husband, I was talking to a friend who lives in another state and I gave her an example of the kind of jerk I had been married to.
As a little bit of background, when I was married, I did all of the cooking, cleaning, childcare, everything. Almost everything I prepared was cooked from scratch. I was/am very good at it and I put in a lot of effort. Sometimes, I liked to even make homemade bread. I told my friend about a time not long before I left him that I had made some fresh bread, and used that bread to make my husband a sandwich for his lunch to take to work.
Later that day when he got home, he had apparently waited all day to come home and complain to me that the bread was sliced too thickly. No "thank you," no gratitude whatsoever for baking the bread or for fixing his lunch. Just a complaint. She told her husband this story, and he was as gobsmacked as she. He commented, and she later relayed to me, "The bread was enough."
That phrase stuck with me and became a little bit of a personal mantra that symbolized for me that I was always good enough, no matter what my ex-husband tried to sell me.
My sweet girl Maizy after she passed.
It is my reminder to myself to be brave and it’s ok to live life with color.
My sister, Coco, was m**dered by her ex in May 2021. A month later, on the day we held her memorial, the 4 of us remaining sisters, as well as 2 of her best friends, all got matching tattoos in her handwriting. Her ashes are in the ink. Her tattoo artist, who was also her friend, did them for us. Every time I look at my left arm, I am reminded of her. We all still miss her so much.
The last birthday card my mom wrote me before she passed away when I was 12. A sweet everyday reminder that is always needed ❤️
Currently one of the deepest/most meaning, though others are planned.
My great aunt and uncle were like another set of grandparents to us. My great uncle always took us to the park across the street from their house and when we’d slide down, he had a different term of endearment for each of us. When I slid down, he’d say “Here comes my little bag of sugar!” He also loved lighthouses.
It’s an illustration from a book of nursery rhymes that helped me learn English as a child.
The dogs I’ve had as an adult. They get a rose after passing and is the one tattoo I actually HATE getting…
This is a note my dad wrote me, he passed in 2019
I kept losing my wedding ring...
My dad passed 11 years ago, about a year after he passed I found this letter he had written me in my things. He called me Lizardbreath and now I’ve got some of his art with me always.
My "two straws" tattoo - a photo of me and my grandma sharing a lemon shakeup and curly fries at a local fair, a photo of me and my grandparents, and a handwritten note from my high school graduation card from my grandma. My grandparents had pink peonies in their front yard that my great grandma planted almost 100 years ago. Got this a few months after losing my grandma last year.
My strawberry to match my daughter’s strawberry birthmark. She was feel self conscious about it because people would ask her what was wrong with her arm. Now she says “I match my mommy!”
My sister and I called eachother seastars. Christmas day 2021 she signed her card for me, and she passed that night in her sleep.
I never liked cards but I always kept hers. She always made them personal. This last one she wrote "remember I have your back ALWAYS, whether you like it or not" It was just us 2 growing up, and now its just me growing old. I miss you more than life Lindsay.
me and my best girl
My best friend and I have known each other since 2002. When we were little, we decided we wanted to be sisters for life, but we were far too scared to become blood sisters. So we came up with our own version instead. We shared a lollipop, buried it by her summer cottage, and declared ourselves “lollipop sisters.”
This tattoo is a tribute to that promise. ❤️
My dad did a lot of puzzles, loved them, and passed in March. He was almost done with the puzzle he was working on, so my sister and I finished it for him, but it was missing 3 pieces. I figured, one for each of us. But one of the missing pieces showed up randomly so this is the outline of that piece. My sister and I both have it.
My fathers last EKG before he passed away 🕊️💜 & his birthday ofc
I lost my soul dog a month ago, and I recently got this memorial tattoo of his collar tag (you can see the actual tag to the left of my arm) with the ocean behind it as that was our favorite place to spend time together. There’s a vial of sand from our last trip there together next to the photo of him on the beach.
A reminder to myself, that the past is the past and I have grown and I’ll never be the that me again, I won’t let myself.
i got cervical cancer at 38 and after seven months i didn’t have cancer anymore but the treatment and surgery took away my ability to have children and wrecked my body, heart, mind, and bunch of other things so i got “happy and sad” on my wrist watch spot and i see it constantly as a reminder that this is LITERALLY LIFE! one moment you might be overjoyed, the next destroyed. despite knowing this deeply, the hits have kept coming. it’s been like seven years of hell (still in the hell).
I have my Mom’s thumb print and her handwriting, and a logo of my Dad’s favorite peanut snack. And they kiss everytime I bend my arms.
Make a tattoo of day & night, sunny days & dark days, and my parent’s name in the middle of it
I put it in my arm, near my back
When my daughter asked me “mom, why your tattoo is too far way back?”
I answered because it as far as my hand can reach if i hug myself
When i hug myself, i feel that my parents are with me and hug me
They both still alive, tho, but i can’t always see them everyday
And i don’t like them seeing me cry, so i make the tattoo to “replace” them when i need to cry hehehe
This is where Molly slept her whole life since day one when she adopted me.
Portrait of my husband RIPDEE
My spaghetti fork! our family has been having thursday dinner since before i was born, with spaghetti on the menu, starting with my grandparents at their house, with them making homemade pasta as well as sauce they jarred from the garden. now, we rotate who hosts, the menu may vary slightly, but the family time hasn’t changed. the fork is from my parents utensil set that i grew up using and still gets set out when it’s their turn to host
My most meaningful by far. Got 9 years ago, this is when it was brand new.
My pa was a jazz radio presenter for the local station, and spent his spare time copying vinyl onto cd’s. I was also a musician in a previous life. This song is Nat King Coles version of Mona Lisa, which was the first song on the first cd he ever made me.
This is a memorial tattoo for my mom. I pieced together the phrase "Bite me" from a letter she wrote to me but never gave me that I found in her belongings.
It's a chameleon because of her favorite song and the first concert she ever took me too, Boy George and Karma chameleon. Yellow was her color, red is mine.
My Poppop's peach tree. The man absolutely hated to touch a fuzzy peach, but he lovingly cared for one peach tree after another for so many years, because the rest of us loved the peaches. He taught me so much about love and doing for others. I'll miss him forever.
My thumbprint and my late sister’s.
My brother passed away.. this is(was) his actual ekg
This is from a stress test toward the end of my wife’s pregnancy. The top line is our child’s heart beat and the bottom line measures contractions in my wife’s abdomen, specifically the moment when she farted and laughed about it.
My mom named me Heather after my Nana’s favorite movie. She introduced me to travel so I got a postcard with a field of heathers and her handwriting after she passed in November I like to think wherever she is, its beautiful and she feels at home.
(Excuse the weird wrinkle lines, I just woke up lol). I donated my eggs for an anonymous couple to have a baby. All I know is they had a baby boy around Easter time (he would be around 14 now). This is the symbol for the place I donated through, a company called Altrui. I wanted something to remember what I did. It always makes me smile.
My mom passed away in September last year. I got this tattoo on my birthday in Dec. for her. She sang, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” in a talent show when she was in high school. Since then, she got a hippopotamus for Christmas every year. From in for the past 20+ years. She also loved hummingbirds. The iris is covering up my first ever tattoo. There is also a white ribbon on the stem for lung cancer.