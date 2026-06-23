Not long after I left my ex-husband, I was talking to a friend who lives in another state and I gave her an example of the kind of jerk I had been married to.



As a little bit of background, when I was married, I did all of the cooking, cleaning, childcare, everything. Almost everything I prepared was cooked from scratch. I was/am very good at it and I put in a lot of effort. Sometimes, I liked to even make homemade bread. I told my friend about a time not long before I left him that I had made some fresh bread, and used that bread to make my husband a sandwich for his lunch to take to work.



Later that day when he got home, he had apparently waited all day to come home and complain to me that the bread was sliced too thickly. No "thank you," no gratitude whatsoever for baking the bread or for fixing his lunch. Just a complaint. She told her husband this story, and he was as gobsmacked as she. He commented, and she later relayed to me, "The bread was enough."



That phrase stuck with me and became a little bit of a personal mantra that symbolized for me that I was always good enough, no matter what my ex-husband tried to sell me.

