Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Rude Customer Insults McDonald’s Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed
26points
People, Video5 hours ago

Rude Customer Insults McDonald’s Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Oleg Tarasenko and
Saulė Tolstych

It is an obvious fact that all people are absolutely equal among themselves. This is confirmed by the US Declaration of Independence, the UN Charter and many other no less important documents. However, in the minds of some people, this immutable truth is in question, and some even deny it altogether. Usually we call such people “entitled”.

What else is in the minds of these people? For one thing, anger. Not in vain, if you remember – Master Yoda in Star Wars taught that a real Jedi must remain calm and not succumb to negative emotions – after all, only bad deeds come with them. Alas, not all people can resist this Dark Side of The Force…

A great example is this TikTok video made by the user @aleezalowery, who described how a customer took his anger out on her during her work shift at McDonald’s. The video has gone viral, garnering almost 162K views and over 40K reactions as of today.

More info: TikTok

The Original Poster works at McDonald’s and one day, a customer tried to give her a fake $50 bill

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Image credits: aleezalowery

So, the Original Poster works at McDonald’s and one night she had to deal with a customer’s completely unmotivated aggression. The man came through the drive-thru and handed her a fake $50 bill. However, his payment didn’t go through – after all, the OP clearly noticed the black line on the bill and politely drew the client’s attention to the fact that it was fake.

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Image credits: aleezalowery

When the OP politely told the guy that his bill was fake, he started insulting her in return

We will never know if the man intentionally tried to pay with a fake bill or if it was just an unfortunate accident. What we know for sure is that the client behaved in a completely inappropriate way – he began to throw pennies at the OP and insulted her.

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Image credits: aleezalowery

The OP claims that her job in fact doesn’t make her less of a person

The OP remembers a customer calling her by her first name and saying “Don’t forget you work at McDonald’s!” as if it was offensive to her. “So what?” the woman wonders. “Yes, I work at McDonald’s, and this does not make me less of a person.”

@aleezaloweryATTENTION ‼️‼️‼️‼️♬ original sound – HeyPooh 🙈

Moreover, as the OP assumes, the man himself probably ran out of food in his refrigerator – and where did he go to eat? That’s right, McDonald’s!

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Image credits: OTA Photos (not the actual photo)

Commenters unanimously backed the OP and slammed that entitled and rude customer

We must say that most of the people in the comments supported the OP in her righteous indignation at this client’s misconduct. For example, one of the commenters says that her aunt was a manager at McDonald’s and raised several children off a McDonald’s paycheck. Be that as it may, any job is important and honorable, commenters agree.

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Image credits: frankieleon (not the actual photo)

Commenters also slammed that entitled customer for being so rude. It’s completely stupid, they think, to judge anyone based on the amount of money they make. According to people, as long as your work isn’t hurting anyone, it should be respected. Period.

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

Rude Customer Insults McDonald's Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

As always, we really want to know your opinion about this particular story. And in case you have ever faced the same or a similar situation in your life, then please feel free to tell us your own tale in the comments under this post.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Oleg Tarasenko
Oleg Tarasenko
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Oleg has master's degree in Economics he got long time ago in a city far, far away. Oleg also worked as a university teacher, sports writer and a BDSM* specialist for several IT companies.

After six years of making pub quizzez in Ukraine, Oleg joined Bored Panda team as a content creator. This panda (Pun? Duh!) is also a huge sports fan, being happy as a longtime member of WeDemBoys Community and Boston Celtics Nation as well.

During his downtime from work and parenting with three kids (twin daughters and a baby son), Oleg enjoys reading JKR, JRRT, GRRM and other respective abbreviations. Also interested in history and graphic design (and the history of graphic design too)...

Read more »
Saulė Tolstych
Saulė Tolstych
Author, BoredPanda staff

Saulė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with bachelor's degree in Multimedia and Computer Design. The thing that relaxes her the best is going into YouTube rabbit hole. In her free time she loves painting, embroidering and taking walks in nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Mario Alberto
Mario Alberto
Community Member
2 hours ago

In Mexico, paying with a fake bill is considered a crime, if you can not explain how you got that bill you can end up in jail.

2
2points
reply
POST
Mario Alberto
Mario Alberto
Community Member
2 hours ago

In Mexico, paying with a fake bill is considered a crime, if you can not explain how you got that bill you can end up in jail.

2
2points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda