Rude Customer Insults McDonald’s Employee And Starts Throwing Pennies After Their Fake $50 Bill Got Exposed

It is an obvious fact that all people are absolutely equal among themselves. This is confirmed by the US Declaration of Independence, the UN Charter and many other no less important documents. However, in the minds of some people, this immutable truth is in question, and some even deny it altogether. Usually we call such people “entitled”.

What else is in the minds of these people? For one thing, anger. Not in vain, if you remember – Master Yoda in Star Wars taught that a real Jedi must remain calm and not succumb to negative emotions – after all, only bad deeds come with them. Alas, not all people can resist this Dark Side of The Force…

A great example is this TikTok video made by the user @aleezalowery, who described how a customer took his anger out on her during her work shift at McDonald’s. The video has gone viral, garnering almost 162K views and over 40K reactions as of today.

More info: TikTok

The Original Poster works at McDonald’s and one day, a customer tried to give her a fake $50 bill

Image credits: aleezalowery

So, the Original Poster works at McDonald’s and one night she had to deal with a customer’s completely unmotivated aggression. The man came through the drive-thru and handed her a fake $50 bill. However, his payment didn’t go through – after all, the OP clearly noticed the black line on the bill and politely drew the client’s attention to the fact that it was fake.

Image credits: aleezalowery

When the OP politely told the guy that his bill was fake, he started insulting her in return

We will never know if the man intentionally tried to pay with a fake bill or if it was just an unfortunate accident. What we know for sure is that the client behaved in a completely inappropriate way – he began to throw pennies at the OP and insulted her.

Image credits: aleezalowery

The OP claims that her job in fact doesn’t make her less of a person

The OP remembers a customer calling her by her first name and saying “Don’t forget you work at McDonald’s!” as if it was offensive to her. “So what?” the woman wonders. “Yes, I work at McDonald’s, and this does not make me less of a person.”

Moreover, as the OP assumes, the man himself probably ran out of food in his refrigerator – and where did he go to eat? That’s right, McDonald’s!

Image credits: OTA Photos (not the actual photo)

Commenters unanimously backed the OP and slammed that entitled and rude customer

We must say that most of the people in the comments supported the OP in her righteous indignation at this client’s misconduct. For example, one of the commenters says that her aunt was a manager at McDonald’s and raised several children off a McDonald’s paycheck. Be that as it may, any job is important and honorable, commenters agree.

Image credits: frankieleon (not the actual photo)

Commenters also slammed that entitled customer for being so rude. It’s completely stupid, they think, to judge anyone based on the amount of money they make. According to people, as long as your work isn’t hurting anyone, it should be respected. Period.

As always, we really want to know your opinion about this particular story. And in case you have ever faced the same or a similar situation in your life, then please feel free to tell us your own tale in the comments under this post.