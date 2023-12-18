“It’s About Time”: Viewers React To Mayim Bialik Being Fired From Jeopardy!

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayim Bialik just announced that she won’t be returning to Jeopardy!, the TV game show she’s been hosting since 2021.

Sony Pictures Studios, the production company behind the show, settled for Mayim and Jeopardy! winner Ken Jennings as its new hosts, following iconic emcee Alex Trebek’s death in 2020.

Mayim’s short-lived career on the popular quiz competition was rather successful, earning her a nomination this year for the Outstanding Host For A Game Show award at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast on Fox on January 15, 2024.

In May 2023, it was announced that the Big Bang Theory star would temporarily leave Jeopardy! and would not serve as host for the rest of season 39 due to her support of the Writers Guild of America strike.

Mayim Bialik and Sony Pictures Studios announced that she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!

Share icon

Image credits: missmayim

Ken hosted the remainder of season 39 during Mayim’s absence, before finally, it was announced that she would no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy.

Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, the 48-year-old actress wrote in a statement that she had some “Jeopardy! news” before revealing that Sony “has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!.”

She further stated: “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! Family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jeopardy

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the contestants, fans, writers, staff, and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

In a statement posted on the show’s social media, Jeopardy! said: “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!.

“We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

Mayim was nominated this year for the Outstanding Host For A Game Show award at the Primetime Emmy Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim)

Despite Mayim having turned the comment section off from her Instagram, comments on the show’s official social media suggest that the end of her role may be related to some of her recent political activism.

“Shame on you Sony. We won’t forget it antisemitism,” a person wrote.

Another individual commented: “Antisemitism is best covered with excuses.”

The sitcom star, who has self-identified as an “aspiring modern Orthodox Jew” in the past, has also admitted to being “a staunch Zionist” and having “plenty of family all over Israel” in a past interview with the Jewish Telegraph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jeopardy!

She has consistently supported the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in past conflicts in the region, donating money and posting about her Zionist views, and therefore, spreading Israel’s national ideology, with Judaism serving as both a nationality and religion.

Mayim has been very vocal since the Hamas attack on Israel in October, advocating against a ceasefire. As a result, other people have praised Jeopardy!’s announcement, with a person commenting: “Bye-bye, genocide supporter!”

As per Al Jazeera’s latest figures, at least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.

Other people have also speculated that Mayim’s explicit support for the IDF and lack of advocacy for the Palestinian people has resulted in her termination with Sony.

Ken Jennings will continue to host the show

Share icon

Image credits: Jeopardy!

A person wrote: “Was a fan of hers until she started calling posts from innocent Gaza victims ‘propaganda’, yet fails to recognize the propaganda the IDF puts out there to justify their international war crimes.”

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a person pointed to Mayim’s public association with Israeli actress Noa Tishby, who has been advocating for Israel and the IDF.

ADVERTISEMENT

A user penned: “Mayim Bialik has been actively working with Noa Tishby who has been posting incredibly Islamophobic content on her own, but together they created this video pushing a false narrative about the Free Palestine movement and claiming to promote it is antisemitism.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

Meanwhile, other people have speculated that the actress’ termination from the show was related to her advocacy for the Hollywood writers’ strike, as a person wrote on X: “Mayim Bialik apparently got fired from Jeopardy! for standing in solidarity with the writers’ strike, what the f*ck.”

The neuroscientist has had her fair share of controversies in the media. In a 2009 interview with People magazine, the American actress revealed that she had a “non-vaccinating” family, adding, “We based our decision on research and discussions with our pediatrician, and we’ve been happy with that decision.”

In a blog on Kveller, she endorsed Dr. Bob Sears, notable for his unorthodox and dangerous views on childhood vaccination, who at one point drew similarities between the “persecution” of parents who don’t vaccinate to that of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Mayim and Ken became Jeopardy!’s new hosts, following iconic emcee Alex Trebek’s death in 2020

Share icon

Image credits: Jeopardy!

As per the Hindustan Times, Mayim was accused of victim blaming after writing an op-ed in the New York Times in 2018, suggesting that Harvey Weinstein’s victims invited sexual assault by dressing inappropriately.

ADVERTISEMENT

She reasoned that she had avoided being assaulted or targeted by predators herself because she dressed modestly and did not “act flirtatiously with men.”

Mayim wrote: “In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn’t perfect. Nothing – absolutely nothing – excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can’t be naïve about the culture we live in.”

Jeopardy! viewers had mixed feelings about the announcement

ADVERTISEMENT