“Over A Car?”: TikToker’s Mary Kay Cadillac Sparks Viral Crashout As Viewer Calls Dealership In Tears

When Ohio TikToker Marina bought a pink, custom Mary Kay–branded Cadillac, she didn’t expect her joyride to ignite one of the strangest viral feuds of the week.

The influencer proudly shared her purchase in a TikTok video that quickly amassed more than 7.4 million views, but one would-be car buyer’s reaction took things to a shocking level.

Highlights A TikToker's pink Mary Kay Cadillac purchase has sparked unexpected drama online.

A woman allegedly called the dealership to complain about the influencer’s purchase.

The shocking voicemail quickly went viral, leaving viewers stunned.

Marina proudly showed off her dream car on social media, but one would-be buyer was not feeling it

Image credits: elvislover1973

In her first video, Marina couldn’t stop smiling as she discussed her new car.“You’re looking at the owner of a Mary Kay car. I knew I was going to get it as soon as I saw it,” she said. “It says Mary Kay all over it, and it’s in pink.”

The TikToker explained that the vehicle felt perfect for her as it was stylish, compact, and a big departure from the SUVs she usually drives. “I can’t wait to show you. I felt so good leaving the dealership,” she added.

Her excitement resonated with viewers, and soon, the video started gaining traction, according to the Daily Dot. It was supposed to be a wholesome moment, but the internet, as always, had other plans.

Image credits: elvislover1973

Oaks Automotive, the dealership where Marina bought the car, later posted its own follow-up video. “We sold our Mary Kay Cadillac to a very nice customer… I guess someone that follows her was not too happy about that,” read the on-screen text.

The dealership played a recorded phone call between a staff member and a woman who claimed she had been saving up to buy that same Mary Kay Cadillac.

Image credits: elvislover1973

When informed that the vehicle had already been sold, the woman broke down crying before lashing out at the fact that the car was acquired by an influencer.

“That girl is an influencer… She’s never had to work for anything in her f**king life,” the caller fumed, adding that she had been saving for the vehicle for two months, and that she had wanted a Mary Kay car since she was nine years old.

Eventually, the woman, sounding defeated, thanked the dealership, but not before saying, “I hope she d**s.”

The dealership staff were audibly stunned. One could be heard reacting, “What the f**k?”

The clip, which now has over 7.4 million views, left TikTok users reeling. Many said they couldn’t believe someone would go that far over a car.

The situation reignited debates about influencer privilege

While influencers do get free items or PR packages, Marina’s Mary Kay car wasn’t a freebie or a sponsorship deal. She paid for it herself.

Many of her followers also pointed out that Marina has worked hard to be where she is today. She has also had a lung transplant, which means she has met difficulties in the past.

Still, the viral crashout highlighted a point of tension among netizens: people’s perception that influencers get everything handed to them for free.

Image credits: elvislover1973

It should be noted that many social media creators do receive PR packages or brand collaborations, but they also purchase items on their own. Marina’s car is one such purchase.

For creators like Marina, these assumptions can turn into resentment, even if they are rooted in misinformation and assumptions.

Netizens’ comments highlighted the insanity of the whole situation. “There’s no way this is real,” one woman said. “This HAS to be a joke,” another insisted. “OVER A CAR??? Bless her fr,” a third added.

Most viewers sided with Marina, calling the caller’s meltdown “unhinged” and celebrating that she still got the car. “I’m glad she didn’t get the pink car, all that hate in her heart,” one person wrote. Another laughed, “All I heard was Marina got the Mary Kay car.”

Still, a few worried about Marina’s safety after hearing the tone of the call. “Protective order,” one commenter warned. “Right now.” Another added, “Marina, be careful though, fr.”

Mary Kay’s iconic pink Cadillacs have long been a symbol of status and success

Image credits: elvislover1973

Mary Kay’s pink cars have a long history. In 1968, founder Mary Kay Ash bought a pink Cadillac from a Dallas dealership that was repainted to match the “Mountain Laurel” blush in a compact that she carried.

The Cadillac ended up being so iconic that it became a mobile advertisement for the business. The next year, Ash rewarded the company’s top five salespeople with similarly painted 1970 Coupe de Ville “Career Cars.”

To date, GM has custom-painted 100,000 Mary Kay cars. The automaker has an exclusive agreement to sell cars of the specific shade only through Mary Kay.

Image credits: elvislover1973

The cars are also awarded to consultants as company-paid two-year leases, though consultants could opt to purchase them at the end of the lease period.

Most recently, Mary Kay announced that its newest “Career Car” would be the luxury all-electric Optiq electric SUV, according to MotorTrend.

While some Mary Kay cars are repainted before they are resold, some are sold as-is, similar to the Cadillac that Marina purchased.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Marina’s new Mary Kay car on social media

