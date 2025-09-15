Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Maniac Driver Gives Shocking Response To Cops After Running Over Teen Who Rejected His Advances
Police officer investigates scene with maniac driveru2019s vehicle after shocking response following teen hit on street.
Crime, Society

Maniac Driver Gives Shocking Response To Cops After Running Over Teen Who Rejected His Advances

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A driver has been accused of plowing his car into a 16-year-old girl and taking her life after she rejected his advances.

Edwin Cruz-Gomez allegedly plowed his 2009 Chevy Suburban into Jhoanny Alvarez following an argument with the teenager, her boyfriend, her mother, and her stepfather on Saturday (September 14) outside a restaurant in Queens, New York.

  • Edwin Cruz-Gomez allegedly ran over 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez after she rejected his s*xual advances outside a Queens restaurant.
  • Cruz-Gomez reportedly drove at high speed, hit a pole, and fatally struck Alvarez.
  • The accused had prior legal problems this year involving DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Assistant District Attorney Abigail Neumiller said during the suspect’s criminal court arraignment that Alvarez was leaving the restaurant with her family when she was s*xually harassed by Cruz-Gomez.

    Police officer standing near a taped-off gray SUV involved in a maniac driver case after running over a teen in the street.

    A 38-year-old man has been charged with m*rder after allegedly running over a teenage girl who rejected his advances
    Police officer standing near a taped-off gray SUV involved in a maniac driver case after running over a teen in the street.

    Image credits: ABC7NY

    The 38-year-old, who was with a group of men, allegedly told the teen, “I want to have s*x with you” and, “If I gave you money, will you have s*x with me?” Neumiller said.

    The remarks led to a physical altercation between Cruz-Gomez and the victim’s stepfather.

    After bystanders intervened to break up the fight, Cruz-Gomez “took it upon himself” to enter his car and run over the group at a “high rate of speed,” Neumiller told the courtroom.

    Maniac driver with facial injuries in a courtroom responding to cops after running over teen rejecting his advances

    Maniac driver with facial injuries in a courtroom responding to cops after running over teen rejecting his advances

    Image credits: X/FD4D

    The man is accused of having “intentionally maneuvered” his vehicle to enter a one-way street in the wrong direction, then driving up onto a sidewalk around a pole and hitting the family, fatally injuring the teenager.

    Neumiller said that Alvarez “was hit so hard that she was impaled.”

    Edwin Cruz-Gomez allegedly made lewd remarks toward the victim outside a restaurant in Queens

    Damaged white car involved in maniac driver incident with NYPD police scene unit van and pickup truck nearby

    Damaged white car involved in maniac driver incident with NYPD police scene unit van and pickup truck nearby

    Image credits: X/TrueCrimeUpdat

    Cruz-Gomez allegedly proceeded in reverse until he struck an unoccupied van, abandoned his vehicle, and fled the scene.

    When approached by police, the man claimed he had been assaulted.

    He then led authorities to the crime scene, where he said he had been “beaten.”

    Woman in white top with long dark hair walking on a wooden surface, related to maniac driver shocking response to cops case.

    Woman in white top with long dark hair walking on a wooden surface, related to maniac driver shocking response to cops case.

    Image credits: X/TrueCrimeUpdat

    “They beat me up over there. It happened over here. Listen, I am not going to jail. They beat me up outside this bar because I said something about a girl,” he allegedly said.

    “I was talking to a guy about a girl. It happened over here. I was driving. I hit a pole. Her boyfriend beat me up. I was talking to a guy about meeting girls. I may have said the wrong thing. I was upset. She was saying, ‘No fighting.’

    “I don’t know her. I got in my car. I followed them. I crashed my car into a pole. I was going 25 miles an hour. I don’t have a license. Did I k*ll her?’”

    Cruz-Gomez told 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez that he wanted to sleep with her

    Damaged white Toyota SUV behind police tape at night scene related to maniac driver incident after hitting teen.

    Damaged white Toyota SUV behind police tape at night scene related to maniac driver incident after hitting teen.

    Image credits: FREEDOMNEWS TV

    Police said he was “extremely intoxicated” and had a blood alcohol level of 0.137 , which is nearly twice the legal limit, four hours after the incident.

    Alvarez’s mother also sustained leg injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

    Maniac driver with facial injuries giving a shocking response to cops after running over teen who rejected advances

    Maniac driver with facial injuries giving a shocking response to cops after running over teen who rejected advances

    Image credits: X/FD4D

    Cruz-Gomez was charged with second-degree m*rder, three counts of attempted m*rder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, and driving under the influence-related charges during the court hearing.

    “The defendant pinned the teen against a pole with his vehicle and injured her mother and stepfather as he barreled his 3-ton vehicle into them,” stated Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “This defendant is now charged with m*rder and related crimes, and we will seek justice for Alvarez and her family.”

    The man is accused of “intentionally maneuvering” his vehicle to hit the victim and her family at a “high rate of speed”

    Covered body lies on a blood-stained city sidewalk near a vehicle, related to maniac driver shocking response incident.

    Covered body lies on a blood-stained city sidewalk near a vehicle, related to maniac driver shocking response incident.

    Image credits: FREEDOMNEWS TV

    Damaged vehicle at night with rear lights on and police presence, related to maniac driver shocking response incident.

    Damaged vehicle at night with rear lights on and police presence, related to maniac driver shocking response incident.

    Image credits: FREEDOMNEWS TV

    The latest incident marks Cruz-Gomez’s third legal issue this year. In January, he was charged with driving while intoxicated on the Southern State Parkway in Long Island, according to The Post. His license was later suspended.

    In July, he was caught speeding and driving with a suspended license by Nassau County officers. He was subsequently granted a conditional license.

    Cruz-Gomez was reportedly scheduled to appear in Nassau County District Court next month in connection with both cases. 

    Judge Lana Schlesinger ordered the 38-year-old to be held without bail and suspended his conditional license. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 19.

    If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

    “Imagine taking a life just because your ego couldn’t handle rejection,” one social media user commented, calling Cruz-Gomez a “monster”

    Tweet showing a user condemning maniacs driver and demanding accountability after shocking incident involving cops and a teen victim.

    Tweet showing a user condemning maniacs driver and demanding accountability after shocking incident involving cops and a teen victim.

    Image credits: 0xZairo

    Screenshot of a social media reply condemning a maniac driver’s shocking response after running over a teen who rejected him.

    Screenshot of a social media reply condemning a maniac driver’s shocking response after running over a teen who rejected him.

    Image credits: nasucapital

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing maniac drivers after a teen was hit by a car following a rejected advance incident.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing maniac drivers after a teen was hit by a car following a rejected advance incident.

    Image credits: Valapraisio

    Maniac driver responding to cops after running over teen who rejected his advances in a shocking incident.

    Maniac driver responding to cops after running over teen who rejected his advances in a shocking incident.

    Image credits: PatriotAdjacent

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing consequences faced by a maniac driver after running over a teen.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing consequences faced by a maniac driver after running over a teen.

    Image credits: HoministPapers

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply stating jail time, related to maniac driver shocking response to cops after running over teen.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply stating jail time, related to maniac driver shocking response to cops after running over teen.

    Image credits: Khan1Nk

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the maniac driver’s shocking response to cops after hitting a teen.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the maniac driver’s shocking response to cops after hitting a teen.

    Image credits: GG162619

    Tweet discussing a maniac driver hitting a teen and his shocking response to cops after the incident.

    Tweet discussing a maniac driver hitting a teen and his shocking response to cops after the incident.

    Image credits: tito4238

    Tweet criticizing maniac driver’s shocking response after running over teen who rejected his advances on social media.

    Tweet criticizing maniac driver’s shocking response after running over teen who rejected his advances on social media.

    Image credits: SharkGoddess

    Tweet by Ed Blake questioning a maniac driver's actions after running over a teen with a suspended license.

    Tweet by Ed Blake questioning a maniac driver's actions after running over a teen with a suspended license.

    Image credits: Therealedblake

    Tweet from user ScaryHands reacting with concern about a maniac driver’s suspended license after running over a teen.

    Tweet from user ScaryHands reacting with concern about a maniac driver’s suspended license after running over a teen.

    Image credits: hands_scary

    Tweet by Bill Kristolnacht expressing hate for maniac NYC drivers, posted at 7:39 PM on September 14, 2025.

    Tweet by Bill Kristolnacht expressing hate for maniac NYC drivers, posted at 7:39 PM on September 14, 2025.

    Image credits: kristolnacht1

    airtnat avatar
    Ai
    Ai
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not “teen rejected advances” but “a child run from a pedophile who tries to r**e her”. I know bp will censor me but words matter. Don't make soft things that are not soft.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Third drunk in a year on a suspended license? We had warning!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
