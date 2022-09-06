Person Gets Back At Manager Who Splashed Windshield Washer Fluid On Their Arm By Pretending To Be “Deathly” Allergic

Many say that seeking revenge is a hell of a bad idea – and for the most part, it’s understandable why; however, sometimes, even our moral compasses don’t stop us from getting back at a certain someone.

A Reddit user that goes by u/5zalot once had a manager called “Brad,” who was kind of a clown. One day, he managed to splash windshield washer fluid on their arm, and instead of letting it go, the netizen decided it was time for some petty payback.

A manager splashes windshield washer fluid on an employee’s arm as a joke

In return, they pretend to be “deathly” allergic – however, the boss doesn’t buy it

“Manager splashed washer fluid on me, so I made it look like I was allergic” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most vengeful communities to tell its members a tale about how they got back at their clown of a manager. The post garnered over 4.3K upvotes as well as 211 comments discussing their rather extreme approach.

Now, chances are most of you have had to deal with jokesters at work at least once or twice.

Everyone knows that the conditions there, at times – or if you work in a very demanding environment, perhaps always – tend to get rather stressful, so a little humor can go a long way!

You know, a dose of much-needed banter, and you’ve already forgotten about that entitled “Karen” you served a minute ago who threw a fit over not being able to return a toaster or something. Plus, it provides a sense of belonging, does wonders for social bonding, improves mental health and overall cohesion, and, most importantly, brings you one step closer to getting your own “work bestie.”

However, as with everything in life, there are also a fair share of downsides to using too much humor at work. The thing is, not every workplace gets to be like everyone’s favorite paper company in Scranton; cracking a joke, even if you believe it to be innocent, can be rather risky, especially if you don’t know your colleagues well.

If it’s painfully depressing at the office and you can no longer contain your inner comedian, maybe try to take it a tad slower. Show a little TikTok or a funny meme that’s been overtaking the web, share a funny story, or start the meeting off with a pun – the point is, skip all of the inappropriate gags, at least until you know that the person or people are on the same page as you.

So, while he’s out at lunch, the auto mechanic slaps their arm until it turns bright red and pukes on the floor

The author of today’s tale also worked with a guy who seemed to have a bit of a clown persona – however, many online community members have established that the so-called petty revenge they wreaked on him after his stunt was a tad over-the-top.

Around 20 years ago or so, u/5zalot worked as an auto mechanic when, one day, “Brad,” the manager in question, splashed them with windshield washer fluid on the arm, but instead of laughing it off, the netizen decided to act like they were deathly allergic to it.

Naturally, Brad didn’t believe them at first and, without a second thought, went out to get some lunch – however, the energy quickly changed when he returned. In his absence, the OP had continuously slapped their arm to make it turn bright red and had also barfed on the floor (for extra oomph, I guess?).

Needless to say, upon seeing all of this, the manager turned into a pasty ghost and began apologizing.

In all seriousness, the man probably earned himself a case of PTSD just so the author could let out a last chuckle and get a couple of days’ worth of free lunch. To quote one of the commenters, “That’s some serious commitment”!

The Redditor later went back to their post and edited it to clarify that back then, they had few limits as to how far they would go to just to mess with others – however, they don’t really do that anymore, despite loving to make people “cringe.”

Anywho, as mentioned earlier, most of the readers weren’t in awe of the OP’s payback, but what do you think about it?