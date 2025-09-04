Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Employees Maliciously Comply With Manager’s Overly Strict Dress Code, HR Calls It Off Within A Week
Frustrated employee in office with headset reacting to strict dress code policy during virtual meeting.
Relationships, Work

Employees Maliciously Comply With Manager’s Overly Strict Dress Code, HR Calls It Off Within A Week

Every office is a delicate ecosystem, thriving on unspoken rules, a specific coffee pot etiquette, and the sacred, ambiguous term ‘business casual.’ It’s a land of comfortable slacks and unspoken rules, a harmonious balance that can be easily disturbed when a new manager decides to play fashion police.

Their weapon of choice is often the dusty employee handbook, a relic from a bygone era. One boss recently learned a valuable lesson: when you tell your team to follow the rules ‘verbatim,’ you’d better be ready for what is to come.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    An office with a relaxed “business casual” vibe was thrown into chaos by a new manager

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The manager sent out a strict email demanding the dress code be followed “to the letter”

    Image credits:

    Image credits: tsyhun / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One employee discovered the official handbook hadn’t been updated since the late ’90s

    Image credits:

    Image credits: boggy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In an act of glorious rebellion, the staff turned the office into a ’90s fashion show

    Image credits:

    After a week of wedding suits and shoulder pads, HR received complaints about “hostile working conditions”

    The trouble began when a new manager, eager to make his mark, sent out a company-wide email. His command was simple and absolute: the dress code in the employee handbook was to be followed “verbatim,” with no exceptions. So, u/Olastun_B did exactly that, digging up the ancient handbook. Basically a sacred text that hadn’t seen the light of day since the dial-up era.

    What he found was a sartorial nightmare from the late ’90s. The rules were hilariously specific: men were required to wear a full suit, jacket, and tie, while women had to sport knee-length skirts, nylons, and blouses. The comfortable polos and khakis that defined their “business casual” culture were now strictly forbidden, per the new-old rules.

    The malicious compliance began immediately. By mid-week, the office had transformed into a glorious time capsule. One coworker rocked shoulder pads in the sweltering August heat, another dusted off his wedding suit for the occasion. The best part? Half the staff was sweating profusely, as the rules meant they were forbidden from removing their jackets at their desks.

    Unsurprisingly, HR got an earful about the “hostile working conditions” created by the draconian dress code. Just one week later, a new email magically appeared, sheepishly telling everyone to “use common sense.” The comfortable polos and khakis made their triumphant return, and the power-tripping manager never, ever mentioned the handbook again.

    Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The manager’s biggest mistake was turning himself into the dreaded “fashion police.” Charlie O’Brien told  HR Dive that HR hates becoming the office police, and who can blame them? We are all adults around here, aren’t we! (Maybe that’s the problem…)

    By enforcing an outdated rule without context, the manager ignored the established norms and created a conflict that clear, early communication could have easily prevented. Something HR would have gladly welcomed!

    This entire fiasco highlights a fundamental HR failure. Jeanette Coleman writes for AxcetHR that a dress code must “align with your company culture, then fully describe it in your employee handbook.” The manager enforced a policy that was completely out of step with the company’s actual culture, proving that a rule written decades ago is useless if it doesn’t reflect the current workplace reality.

    The online community erupted in applause for this glorious act of rebellion. One user told the story of a coworker who wore an “1870s ball gown with a 4-ft train” because the dress code only specified that skirts had to be below the knee. Another cheered on a former colleague who wore his tie around his head, arguing the rules didn’t specify where the tie had to be placed.

    Have you ever gotten up to some antics to put a power-tripping boss in their place? Share your story with us below!

    The internet erupted in applause, sharing their own stories of sticking it to the man, which would leave HR fuming

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    59 minutes ago

    Tell me you're brand new to management without telling me you're brand new to management.

