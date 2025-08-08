ADVERTISEMENT

We haven’t cracked time travel yet. But while jumping into the future is definitely off-limits, going back in time? That we can do—at least in spirit.

Old toys, photos, movies, clothes, and random memorabilia can instantly transport us to another era. When those are out of reach, though, there’s one place that never fails: the internet. And few corners do nostalgia better than r/90s, a community dedicated to everything from that unforgettable decade.

So here are some of their best posts. Let them bring back a few memories you didn’t know you missed.

#1

My Custom Freehanded 90's Beanie Baby Art 💛

Colorful 90s-themed Beanie Baby bear with nostalgic patches including Blockbuster, Game Boy, and vintage cartoon characters.

Exclusivecustombeans Report

    #2

    Dear Commercials Of The 90's- I Still Do This Because Of You

    Plastic six-pack rings cut apart next to red-handled scissors on a dark wooden table, evoking nostalgic 90s DIY crafts.

    KodiakKid99 Report

    #3

    Who Remembers This? Celebrity Deathmatch (TV Series 1998–2007)

    Claymation hosts at a Celebrity Deathmatch set, evoking nostalgic 90s TV animation and pop culture.

    Ancient-Age9577 Report

    #4

    Action Figure Haul From Flea Market

    Collection of 90s action figures including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and various comic book characters evoking nostalgic 90s memories.

    camiihurstx Report

    #5

    *spits Coffee*

    90s band Soul Asylum pictured in a room with grunge fashion, referencing nostalgia and missing children awareness from the era.

    Camilahurstt Report

    #6

    90s Goth In Films! Do You Have A Favorite?

    Collage of iconic 90s movie characters showcasing nostalgic fashion and styles from the simpler, stranger days of the 90s.

    DiscsNotScratched Report

    #7

    Terminator 2 (1991). The Way Practical Effects Were Done

    Two men adjusting a detailed 90s miniature cityscape model with cars and palm trees in an indoor setting.

    Ancient-Age9577 Report

    #8

    The Time Where Having Walkman Feels Like Having An iPhone

    Hands holding a vintage Game Boy, a Sony Walkman with headphones, and a VHS tape being inserted into a player nostalgic 90s tech

    xShyVibe Report

    760t1988 avatar
    Burgermeister Meisterburger
    Burgermeister Meisterburger
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am sitting in front of my zenith console watching a movie on vhs. Mine is a Sony vhs and I have that same Walkman sitting on my coffee table waiting for the drive belt from Amazon. I also own that Gameboy. Yup, I am flexin lol

    #9

    Just Turned 40…. And Man, I Miss The 90s 😞

    Vinyl record collection and turntable setup in a cozy room evoking nostalgic posts from the simpler 90s days.

    IndividualBuffalo526 Report

    #10

    90s 8 Ball Jacket Fad

    90s ball jacket fashion collage showing vintage colorful jackets with number 8, highlighting nostalgic 90s style trends.

    Ceazer4L Report

    #11

    My Childhood Dreams Have Come True

    Two classic 90s arcade machines featuring nostalgic Street Fighter II and Mortal Kombat games side by side indoors.

    BigHommieDale Report

    #12

    Tickets For Some 90’s TV Show Tapings

    Vintage 90s TV and movie ticket stubs showcasing nostalgic shows and films from the simpler, stranger days of the 90s.

    JnAnthony Report

    #13

    '90s Starters Jackets

    Collection of nostalgic 90s vintage sports jackets featuring teams like Lakers, 49ers, and Seahawks on blue background.

    Highlevelofdef Report

    #14

    This Was Fun :)

    Collection of nostalgic 90s gadgets and items including a Yellow Pages book, video camera, and retro electronics in a display case.

    geeposts333 Report

    #15

    A Few Of My Classmates Moms Had This Vibe In The Early 90’s

    Man with 90s hairstyle and caption about 90s moms, with nostalgic family scene of kids showing gifts indoors.

    ScorpLeo102 Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like my aunt, she still has the same hair cut and smokes.

    #16

    I Definitely Thought My Del Sol Needed Lamborghini Doors In The 90s

    Red 90s car with butterfly doors open, parked in an empty lot at night, evoking nostalgic memories of simpler days.

    MessyHot Report

    #17

    Anyone Else Remember Playing With These?

    90s nostalgic toy figure of a blue rabbit holding a carrot, representing simpler and stranger days of the decade

    StepDazzling6204 Report

    #18

    I Will Never Understand Why They Got Rid Of These Sunrooms

    Empty sunlit café with vintage wooden chairs and tables, evoking nostalgic posts from the simpler 90s days.

    nochainsheld Report

    #19

    Hey 90’s Dudes Who Remembers Watching This TV Show On Nickelodeon?

    Cast of Hey Dude standing outdoors with hats and cowboy outfits, capturing nostalgic 90s television moments and style.

    oliviaplayfulx Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember watching this show as a kid, but I can't remember a single episode XD

    #20

    All The Time

    Gorgonites characters in a forest setting, nostalgic 90s cartoon figures from classic animated series.

    Naive_Establishment2 Report

    #21

    5000 Windows Pop Up All At Once

    Boy with legs on desk using old desktop computer with Limewire, capturing nostalgic 90s tech and simpler stranger days vibe.

    No-Claim-9560 Report

    #22

    The Warner Bros. Studio Store (1991-2001)

    Shoppers walk past a Warner Bros store with large Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck statues, evoking nostalgic 90s vibes.

    Individual_Fox2492 Report

    #23

    And It Must Pop, Pop, Pop!

    Humorous 90s nostalgia post featuring a wild-haired character in leopard print, capturing simpler, stranger days of the 90s.

    macpesce Report

    #24

    Cameron Diaz Recreated Her ‘Hair Gel’ Hairdo From There’s Something About Mary In 2022

    Side-by-side images of a woman with a 90s hairstyle featuring a prominent hair spike, showcasing nostalgic 90s style.

    macpesce Report

    #25

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) !

    Popular 90s action figures and characters from nostalgic 90s movies, capturing simpler, stranger days of the decade.

    DiscsNotScratched Report

    #26

    I Spy With My Magic Eye…

    90s nostalgic posts showing Magic Eye books and a surprised character recalling the simpler, stranger days of the 90s.

    HolocronSurvivor80 Report

    #27

    We Loved A Rainbow Cast

    Cast of Power Rangers in colorful costumes holding helmets, evoking nostalgic 90s memories and simpler times.

    lovesickjones Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My son just asked me about the original Power Rangers last night XD

    #28

    Ah Yes. The Classic After-School Beverage Set For Some Kidswb Watching

    Vintage Fruitopia vending machine featuring colorful splash design, evoking 90s nostalgia and simpler, stranger days.

    Individual_Fox2492 Report

    #29

    Really Miss The Goth Craze In The 90s

    Collage of iconic 90s movie characters showcasing nostalgic posts from the simpler, stranger days of the 90s.

    [deleted] Report

    #30

    In Point Break Johnny Utah Orders 2 Meatball Sandwiches, A Tuna Sandwich And 2 Lemonades And The Total Was To $7.84

    Two men in a car, one eating a sandwich, evoking nostalgic posts about the simpler, stranger days of the 90s.

    rockstoned4 Report

    #31

    X-Men In The 90s

    90s nostalgia with classic X-Men comic characters and vintage Pizza Hut kid’s pizza pack promotion.

    ElectricEliminator5 Report

    #32

    Facts

    Group photo of 90s Power Rangers characters, evoking nostalgic posts about the simpler, stranger days of the 90s.

    Naive_Establishment2 Report

    #33

    Starship Troopers (1997) ! Do You Still Have Love For This One?

    Collage of nostalgic 90s Starship Troopers scenes featuring soldiers, alien creatures, and iconic moments from the film.

    DiscsNotScratched Report

    #34

    Rip Gene Hackman

    Man dressed in bright 90s attire with a white fluffy wig, capturing the nostalgic vibe of the 90s era.

    Naive_Establishment2 Report

    #35

    Anyone Else Obsessed With This Movie?

    Poster of The Secret Garden movie featuring characters in a magical garden, evoking nostalgic 90s simpler days.

    cuentaderedd Report

    #36

    Bridgette Wilson As Sonya Blade

    Woman in black outfit delivering a high kick to a man with face paint in a nostalgic 90s beach fight scene.

    Some-Bag-7488 Report

    #37

    Field Day Ribbons

    Luggage tag from the 90s with handwritten event, class, and date details on a textured black surface.

    life_ad007 Report

    #38

    Who Remembers These Guys?

    CD case of The Jerky Boys comedy album on a wooden surface, evoking nostalgic 90s memories and humor.

    Slamp872 Report

    #39

    Mcdonald’s Went From A Happy 90’s Kid, To A Depressed 30 Year Old Adult. Why Mcdonalds's Whyyy?

    McDonald’s restaurant with colorful 90s playground contrasted against a modern, minimalist building exterior.

    shazamkabam Report

    #40

    Items In The Nickelodeon Time Capsule, Which Is Set To Open In 2042

    Nickelodeon time capsule sealed in 1992 to be opened in 2042, symbolizing 90s nostalgia and simpler, stranger days.

    KingLuchini Report

    #41

    I Know, I Know..😂

    Viennetta ice cream cake with chocolate topping, a nostalgic treat from the simpler, stranger days of the 90s.

    NightmarePerfect Report

    #42

    What A Wonderful Time It Was Back Then

    Kids playing Nintendo 64 in 1998, enjoying pizza and multiplayer gaming, evoking nostalgic 90s simpler, stranger days memories.

    ThatRedditGuy2025 Report

    #43

    What Is This Show Called?!

    Cartoon image of a small character holding a giant pencil over a watercolor paint set, evoking 90s nostalgia and simpler days.

    Richardcheesee Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember this too... Don't remember from where, but the small guy just wanted to draw XD

    #44

    Who Else Remembers Ask Jeeves?

    Ask Jeeves search engine homepage featuring a vintage cartoon butler and classic 90s internet design elements.

    henny_reddits Report

    #45

    The Only Thing Hotter Than My Pentium II… Was The Winamp Visualizer

    Collage of various 90s Winamp music player skins and retro video game interfaces evoking nostalgic 90s vibes.

    New_Establishment904 Report

    #46

    This Was My The Proud Family Growing Up!

    Animated scene from 90s cartoon Bebe's Kids featuring a group of kids and adults in a nostalgic 90s style setting.

    FollowingActual6088 Report

    #47

    Arachnophobia (1990) !

    Scenes from the 90s movie Arachnophobia featuring spiders and memorable nostalgic moments from the decade.

    DiscsNotScratched Report

    #48

    Average Cost Of Living In 1995

    1995 cost of living prices including house, income, rent, tuition, gasoline, and food reflecting nostalgic 90s simpler days.

    Salem1690s Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's my income today, and a house is a million dollars now. Rent went from 550 a month to 1,500 for one bedroom. Don't get me started on eggs.

    #49

    Choose Which Tech Design From This Period Was Best

    Collection of nostalgic 90s gadgets and toys including electronics, game controllers, and colorful tech accessories from the simpler 90s era.

    Y2Craze Report

    #50

    Not Sure How True This Is, But It Would Be Dope For Sure!

    Nintendo 64 console with game cartridges, announcing nostalgic 90s gaming comeback in 4K for 2025 release.

    bauer113 Report

    #51

    Jennifer Connelly Was Stunning

    Young woman with glasses and long hair, evoking nostalgic 90s style and simpler, stranger days of the decade.

    Amidamaroe Report

    #52

    A High School Student

    Woman with curly hair and glasses wearing a patterned dress, evoking nostalgic 90s vibes in a casual indoor setting.

    singleguy79 Report

    #53

    Found This Gem At Goodwill Yesterday 💎

    90s nostalgic toy Scatch catching game with purple paddle and colorful ball in original packaging on black surface.

    Spoonz00 Report

    #54

    Do Yall Remember A Time In The 90s Where If You Wanted Chick Fil A You Had To Go To The Mall

    Customers waiting in line at a nostalgic 90s Chick-fil-A counter inside a mall food court with classic decor and menu boards.

    TonyTwoDat Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't have Chik-Fil-A until my late 20s when I got stationed in VA

    #55

    Rachel Weisz In The Mummy Is Perfection

    Collage of 90s nostalgic female movie characters with different hairstyles and outfits capturing simpler, stranger days vibe.

    boomjosh Report

    #56

    My Mom Found These Cleaning Her House

    Two vintage blue and yellow water guns on a fuzzy blanket, evoking nostalgic 90s simpler, stranger days toys.

    LuxEfren Report

    #57

    $12 Outfit I Found At Goodwill

    Young man in colorful 90s-inspired clothes smiling and leaning against a brick wall, evoking nostalgic 90s vibes.

    DefenderOfNuts Report

    #58

    Kurt Cobain & Ronald Mcdonald (1992)

    Young man posing with vintage Ronald McDonald statue outside, evoking nostalgic 90s memories and simpler days mood.

    HieroDo Report

    #59

    Called 123 I Think

    Text about calling a phone number just to find out the time, illustrating nostalgic posts from the simpler 90s days.

    Danceking81 Report

