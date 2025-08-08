59 Nostalgic Posts To Make You Miss The Simpler, Stranger Days Of The 90s (New Pics)
We haven’t cracked time travel yet. But while jumping into the future is definitely off-limits, going back in time? That we can do—at least in spirit.
Old toys, photos, movies, clothes, and random memorabilia can instantly transport us to another era. When those are out of reach, though, there’s one place that never fails: the internet. And few corners do nostalgia better than r/90s, a community dedicated to everything from that unforgettable decade.
So here are some of their best posts. Let them bring back a few memories you didn’t know you missed.
My Custom Freehanded 90's Beanie Baby Art 💛
Dear Commercials Of The 90's- I Still Do This Because Of You
Who Remembers This? Celebrity Deathmatch (TV Series 1998–2007)
Action Figure Haul From Flea Market
*spits Coffee*
90s Goth In Films! Do You Have A Favorite?
Terminator 2 (1991). The Way Practical Effects Were Done
The Time Where Having Walkman Feels Like Having An iPhone
I am sitting in front of my zenith console watching a movie on vhs. Mine is a Sony vhs and I have that same Walkman sitting on my coffee table waiting for the drive belt from Amazon. I also own that Gameboy. Yup, I am flexin lol
Just Turned 40…. And Man, I Miss The 90s 😞
90s 8 Ball Jacket Fad
My son got one of these for Christmas last year....
My Childhood Dreams Have Come True
'90s Starters Jackets
This Was Fun :)
A Few Of My Classmates Moms Had This Vibe In The Early 90’s
Looks like my aunt, she still has the same hair cut and smokes.
I Definitely Thought My Del Sol Needed Lamborghini Doors In The 90s
Anyone Else Remember Playing With These?
I Will Never Understand Why They Got Rid Of These Sunrooms
Hey 90’s Dudes Who Remembers Watching This TV Show On Nickelodeon?
I remember watching this show as a kid, but I can't remember a single episode XD
All The Time
5000 Windows Pop Up All At Once
The Warner Bros. Studio Store (1991-2001)
And It Must Pop, Pop, Pop!
Cameron Diaz Recreated Her ‘Hair Gel’ Hairdo From There’s Something About Mary In 2022
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) !
I Spy With My Magic Eye…
We Loved A Rainbow Cast
My son just asked me about the original Power Rangers last night XD
Ah Yes. The Classic After-School Beverage Set For Some Kidswb Watching
Really Miss The Goth Craze In The 90s
In Point Break Johnny Utah Orders 2 Meatball Sandwiches, A Tuna Sandwich And 2 Lemonades And The Total Was To $7.84
X-Men In The 90s
Facts
Starship Troopers (1997) ! Do You Still Have Love For This One?
Rip Gene Hackman
Anyone Else Obsessed With This Movie?
Bridgette Wilson As Sonya Blade
Field Day Ribbons
Who Remembers These Guys?
Mcdonald’s Went From A Happy 90’s Kid, To A Depressed 30 Year Old Adult. Why Mcdonalds's Whyyy?
Items In The Nickelodeon Time Capsule, Which Is Set To Open In 2042
I Know, I Know..😂
What A Wonderful Time It Was Back Then
What Is This Show Called?!
I remember this too... Don't remember from where, but the small guy just wanted to draw XD
Who Else Remembers Ask Jeeves?
The Only Thing Hotter Than My Pentium II… Was The Winamp Visualizer
This Was My The Proud Family Growing Up!
Arachnophobia (1990) !
Average Cost Of Living In 1995
That's my income today, and a house is a million dollars now. Rent went from 550 a month to 1,500 for one bedroom. Don't get me started on eggs.
Choose Which Tech Design From This Period Was Best
Not Sure How True This Is, But It Would Be Dope For Sure!
Jennifer Connelly Was Stunning
A High School Student
Found This Gem At Goodwill Yesterday 💎
Do Yall Remember A Time In The 90s Where If You Wanted Chick Fil A You Had To Go To The Mall
Didn't have Chik-Fil-A until my late 20s when I got stationed in VA