Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Manager Says Woman Is “Useless” At Work, Ends Up Getting Schooled
Woman stressed at work holding her head in frustration after manager calls her useless and gets schooled.
Relationships, Work

Manager Says Woman Is “Useless” At Work, Ends Up Getting Schooled

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the signs of a good workplace leader is that they’ll support their staff. However, that requires a lot of awareness and emotional intelligence. You can only step in to help if you realize there’s a problem, say, with overwork and burnout.

Unfortunately, some bosses misinterpret the situation. Where there’s exhaustion and excessive workloads, they might see ‘laziness.’

That’s what happened to u/Theory_Large. They shared how their old boss accused them of being useless and started to shadow them to teach them the ropes. It was only then that the manager realized just how much work the employee was actually doing.

Check out the story and the net’s reactions below. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has gotten in touch with the author for comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from them.

RELATED:

    Good managers find ways to support their staff, while bad workplace leaders look for whom to blame

    Image credits: dvatri / envato (not the actual photo)

    One overworked and helpful employee shared how their boss accused them of laziness and uselessness. Here’s what happened next

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: NomadSoul1 / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Theory_Large

    Emotional intelligence is underrated. Managers who can’t empathize with their staff will end up pushing top talents away

    An unwillingness to listen to your employees, misinterpreting situations, and being unable to apologize all indicate that someone probably has low emotional intelligence (aka EQ or EI).

    EQ refers to a person’s ability to understand and manage their own emotions, as well as those around them.

    According to the Harvard Business School, you can strengthen your emotional intelligence skills in the following ways:

    • Practice active listening, where you’re focused on what the speaker is saying. If you’re ignoring the other person’s perspective and just waiting for your turn to speak, you’ve got a problem.
    • Reflect on your emotions and analyze what might have sparked a particularly strong emotional response so that you’re better equipped to manage yourself in the future.
    • Take up journaling where you reflect on how your emotions influenced your decisions and interactions every day.
    • Undergo a 360° assessment during which feedback from your coworkers helps you identify gaps in your leadership.
    • Start some sort of course, whether in-person or digital, to improve your EQ.

    “Leaders set the tone of their organizations. If they lack emotional intelligence, it could have more far-reaching consequences, resulting in lower employee engagement and a higher turnover rate,” Harvard Business School warns, stressing that even if you’re good at your job, your skills may get overlooked if you’re a poor communicator or not a team player.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Toxic bosses tend not to care what anyone else thinks, are bad at active listening, and are resistant to honest feedback

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: reezky11 / envato (not the actual photo)

    Having a toxic workplace leader in charge of your department isn’t just bad for your physical and mental health, but it also has a negative impact on the company itself.

    “Toxic leaders are damaging to mental well-being because of the impact they can have on a number of areas important to the working experience of an employee. From their feelings of value and competence to their perception of their social standing and connection with colleagues,” organizational psychologist Ella Washington, PhD, explained to Verywell Mind.

    Furthermore, toxic bosses generally result in poor job satisfaction, anxiety, depression, mental health issues, increased burnout, bad work-life balance, and weak office morale. They also damage the company’s reputation, harm productivity, and lead to a high rate of employee turnover.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The main red flags that you’re probably working under a toxic workplace leader include behaviors like them constantly criticizing you, taking credit for your work, disrespecting you and your colleagues, and micromanaging everyone.

    What’s more, toxic managers tend to play favorites with preferential treatment, don’t listen to others, ignore feedback, and aren’t interested in taking responsibility.

    How would you react if your manager suddenly accused you of being ‘useless’ and ‘lazy’? When is the last time your boss seriously misjudged a situation, only to end up embarrassing themselves?

    What do you value the most in a truly great workplace leader? How do you push back against burnout and overwork? What’s the worst manager you’ve ever had? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this important topic. Grab a drink or a snack and share your opinions in the comments below.

    The story got a lot of attention. This is what some netizens said about the situation the worker found themselves in

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, not everyone saw it this way. Some folks came out to support the manager instead

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, this situation isn’t unique. Other people have faced similar situations in the job industry

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    critchlowbellinof-h-t-z3-68-2 avatar
    critchlowbellin
    critchlowbellin
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8500 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ....... W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    critchlowbellinof-h-t-z3-68-2 avatar
    critchlowbellin
    critchlowbellin
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8500 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ....... W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT