Manager Says Woman Is “Useless” At Work, Ends Up Getting Schooled

One of the signs of a good workplace leader is that they’ll support their staff. However, that requires a lot of awareness and emotional intelligence. You can only step in to help if you realize there’s a problem, say, with overwork and burnout.

Unfortunately, some bosses misinterpret the situation. Where there’s exhaustion and excessive workloads, they might see ‘laziness.’

That’s what happened to u/Theory_Large. They shared how their old boss accused them of being useless and started to shadow them to teach them the ropes. It was only then that the manager realized just how much work the employee was actually doing.

Check out the story and the net’s reactions below. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has gotten in touch with the author for comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from them.

Good managers find ways to support their staff, while bad workplace leaders look for whom to blame

Image credits: dvatri / envato (not the actual photo)

One overworked and helpful employee shared how their boss accused them of laziness and uselessness. Here’s what happened next

Image credits: NomadSoul1 / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Theory_Large

Emotional intelligence is underrated. Managers who can’t empathize with their staff will end up pushing top talents away

An unwillingness to listen to your employees, misinterpreting situations, and being unable to apologize all indicate that someone probably has low emotional intelligence (aka EQ or EI).

EQ refers to a person’s ability to understand and manage their own emotions, as well as those around them.

According to the Harvard Business School, you can strengthen your emotional intelligence skills in the following ways:

Practice active listening, where you’re focused on what the speaker is saying. If you’re ignoring the other person’s perspective and just waiting for your turn to speak, you’ve got a problem.

Reflect on your emotions and analyze what might have sparked a particularly strong emotional response so that you’re better equipped to manage yourself in the future.

Take up journaling where you reflect on how your emotions influenced your decisions and interactions every day.

Undergo a 360° assessment during which feedback from your coworkers helps you identify gaps in your leadership.

Start some sort of course, whether in-person or digital, to improve your EQ.

“Leaders set the tone of their organizations. If they lack emotional intelligence, it could have more far-reaching consequences, resulting in lower employee engagement and a higher turnover rate,” Harvard Business School warns, stressing that even if you’re good at your job, your skills may get overlooked if you’re a poor communicator or not a team player.

Toxic bosses tend not to care what anyone else thinks, are bad at active listening, and are resistant to honest feedback

Image credits: reezky11 / envato (not the actual photo)

Having a toxic workplace leader in charge of your department isn’t just bad for your physical and mental health, but it also has a negative impact on the company itself.

“Toxic leaders are damaging to mental well-being because of the impact they can have on a number of areas important to the working experience of an employee. From their feelings of value and competence to their perception of their social standing and connection with colleagues,” organizational psychologist Ella Washington, PhD, explained to Verywell Mind.

Furthermore, toxic bosses generally result in poor job satisfaction, anxiety, depression, mental health issues, increased burnout, bad work-life balance, and weak office morale. They also damage the company’s reputation, harm productivity, and lead to a high rate of employee turnover.

The main red flags that you’re probably working under a toxic workplace leader include behaviors like them constantly criticizing you, taking credit for your work, disrespecting you and your colleagues, and micromanaging everyone.

What’s more, toxic managers tend to play favorites with preferential treatment, don’t listen to others, ignore feedback, and aren’t interested in taking responsibility.

How would you react if your manager suddenly accused you of being ‘useless’ and ‘lazy’? When is the last time your boss seriously misjudged a situation, only to end up embarrassing themselves?

What do you value the most in a truly great workplace leader? How do you push back against burnout and overwork? What’s the worst manager you’ve ever had? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this important topic. Grab a drink or a snack and share your opinions in the comments below.

The story got a lot of attention. This is what some netizens said about the situation the worker found themselves in

However, not everyone saw it this way. Some folks came out to support the manager instead

Unfortunately, this situation isn’t unique. Other people have faced similar situations in the job industry

