“I’m Going To Need You To Step Up”: Manager Pressures An Employee To Come In, Despite The Fact That They’re Visiting Family In Another State

There’s nothing better than taking a few days off from work to relax and visit your family. You can play board games with your siblings, take the dog for a walk around your old stomping grounds and bake your favorite comfort foods with Mom. That is, until you receive a text from your manager demanding that you come into work in 12 hours…

Below, you’ll find screenshots of a conversation that one employee recently had with their manager while they were simply trying to enjoy Memorial Day weekend with their family.

This employee visited their family to enjoy a nice holiday weekend at home

Their manager, however, seemed to believe it was crucial for them to drop everything and come into work

Image credits: snowy_blissful

Image credits: snowy_blissful

Image credits: snowy_blissful

Later, the employee provided some clarification about the situation

Many managers in the US are actually allowed to request that an employee comes in on their day off

When taking a day, or a few days, off from work, the last thing most of us are thinking about is our job. It’s important to have time to relax and unwind, and life is not all about work, despite what some toxic managers may tell you. So when this worker received text messages demanding that they come in 12 hours later, they were likely shocked and offended. But the reality is, for many jobs in the United States, employers can fire workers for something as ridiculous as refusing to come in on a day off. According to Free Advice Legal, if a worker is “employed at will,” their boss is allowed to fire them “at any time, for any reason.”

“Regardless of your usual schedule, when your work is 100% up to the employer, [they] can require you to come in early, to stay late, or to be working on your day off,” Free Advice Legal explains. This means that you could be fired on your day off. If you don’t work when your employer says you must, you may be terminated.” Moshes Law, P.C. notes on their site that employees can even be required to respond to their boss on their day off. However, there are certain rules that may prevent employers from firing staff members unjustly. If a staff member has already worked 6 days and 40 hours during that week, they are legally allowed to refuse work. Employers also cannot force workers to come in on religious holidays that they celebrate or while they’re on medical leave.

So it's important for employees to set boundaries and communicate transparently

Unfortunately, this is a common issue that employees have with their managers. In fact, a survey from GoodHire found that only 46% of American workers believe their managers actually respect their personal time away from working hours. And asking workers to come in outside of their regular working hours is one of the top behaviors that Americans are frustrated with their managers for. So when it comes to dealing with bosses who refuse to respect their workers’ family commitments, Rebecca Knight at Harvard Business Review says it’s important for employees to know their rights and be upfront about their situation. If you have children, for example, your schedule is not likely to be very flexible outside of work. Have a chat with your HR representative and ensure that you’ll never be pressured to take on extra hours where you already have commitments.

When discussing your situation with a toxic manager or boss, be honest and simply state the facts. You’re out of town, you already have plans, or you’re at home with your sick child. It may be an uncomfortable conversation, but your manager should not feel that they can walk all over you simply because of their position at work. But it can be helpful to be empathetic towards your manager as well, Ella F. Washington, professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, told Harvard Business Review. They are likely stressed out and overwhelmed too, so see if having a conversation about your shared fears or worries can help them see your side too.

Workers must prioritize their own physical and mental health, even if that means seeking out new employment

It can be challenging trying to navigate discussions with your employer about outside commitments and boundaries for your personal life, but if there is truly a lack of trust and respect coming from them, it may be time to seek out other employment options. “If you’re not getting support and the organization is not being inclusive of your needs, maybe this work environment isn’t the best for your career development,” Washington says. After all, people who work for toxic employers are more likely to suffer a stroke, heart attack or other life-threatening cardiac condition and are at an increased risk of having high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. If you find yourself overwhelmed and stressed in the workplace, it might be time to move on.

It’s crucial for employees’ peace of mind and health, both mental and physical, that they don’t feel constantly stressed out at work. This employee was right to stand their ground, as many readers have assured them, but we can only hope that their manager did not feel the need to retaliate in any way. We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever worked for a manager who attempted to pressure you into coming in on your day off? Feel free to share your personal stories, and then if you’re interested in another Bored Panda article discussing a toxic manager, feel free to read this piece next.

Invested readers shared their thoughts on the situation, as well as suggestions of how to respond and stories of their own toxic managers

