“Reckoning Has Begun”: Man Finally Gets Revenge On Coworker Who Got Him Fired Years Prior

Just because you have the same job as someone doesn’t mean that you actually have anything in common with them. In fact, you might despise some of your colleagues. But you don’t have to be best friends with them. Just focus on doing your job well and minimizing interactions, and you’ll be fine.
Unless, that is, a coworker goes out of their way to get you fired. One man shared a saga on Reddit detailing how a former coworker made it her mission to get him fired. But instead of retaliating immediately, he waited patiently for the perfect opportunity to strike. Below, you’ll find the full story of revenge, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.
This man was fired from a previous job after being framed by a coworker
Man with packed box in office appearing thoughtful, symbolizing revenge on coworker who got him fired years ago.
85% of workers say they have at least one colleague they can’t stand
Most full-time employees spend over 2,000 hours at work every single year. So if you’re best friends with your colleagues, you may love being able to spend so much quality time with them. If you can’t stand them, however, you might feel like work is a perpetual punishment. And unfortunately, the majority of people aren’t a fan of all of their coworkers.
KickResume reports that a whopping 85% of employees say they work with annoying colleagues. Nearly two thirds of workers say they’ve been faced with obnoxious behavior directly in the office, and 58% admit that frustrating coworkers take a huge toll on their productivity.
When it comes to the behaviors that annoy workers the most, one-third of employees say they can’t stand a credit stealer. Many also despise a micromanager, a chronic complainer, a personal space intruder, and a lunch thief.
While 53% of workers who have experienced both in-office and remote work say that physical distance has decreased some obnoxious behaviors, another 20% believe that it’s actually made frustrations worse. After all, if a colleague is annoying, communicating via Slack, email, and video calls isn’t going to stop them from getting under other people’s skin.
So how do employees choose to deal with these frustrations in the workplace? Well, one-third say they do their best to just keep their distance. Meanwhile, 17% say they’ll either ask the person to stop or ignore them entirely. Some workers will vent to other colleagues, and some will even report their complaints to their manager or HR. And 9% of workers admit that they’ll become passive-aggressive with the employee they can’t stand.
It’s important to document everything if you’re worried that a coworker is trying to get you fired
Now, most employees aren’t bold enough to ever try to get a colleague fired. (Even though 11% of workers have fantasized about it.) But if someone you’re working with is going out of their way to jeopardize your career, WiseWhisper recommends documenting everything once you’ve confirmed your suspicions.
Limit your interactions with the coworker that you’re worried about, but if you have to work together, make sure that you have text or email evidence of everything. Meanwhile, you might want to keep track of your positive performance reviews to ensure that you have proof that you don’t deserve to be fired.
Deciding whether or not to approach HR with the issue can be difficult, as bringing it up too early can backfire. But if you feel comfortable speaking with your manager, you might want to share your concerns with them first. Even if it’s nothing, keeping them in the loop might make them keep a closer eye on your coworker’s behavior.
Meanwhile, if you think there’s a possibility that you may be fired, it’s a good idea to prepare for your exit. Look at other job opportunities, and start networking now. You might even decide to leave on your own accord to get away from the toxic environment that you’re in. Don’t hesitate to take your career into your own hands.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man made the right call by waiting patiently to get his perfect revenge? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring petty revenge on a colleague right here.
Readers applauded the author for his ice-cold revenge, and some shared similar stories of their own
Comment on a forum post where a user discusses a coworker who got him fired and the subsequent revenge.
Reddit comment discussing loyal friends and revenge, related to man finally getting revenge on coworker who got him fired.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a man’s revenge on a coworker who got him fired years prior.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing surprise about a man’s revenge on coworker who got him fired years ago.
Screenshot of a revenge story where a man exposes a coworker who got him fired years prior with a marked resume.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing harsh sentencing related to a revenge story involving a coworker who got someone fired years ago.
Comment about a man finally getting revenge on a coworker who caused his firing, shared in a forum discussion.
Comment on a forum expressing doubt about the severity of a first offense sentence, discussing possible suspension.
Comment text on a white background, stating one of the best ways to get revenge, related to coworker revenge and firing dispute.
Comment praising a man's revenge on coworker who got him fired, describing revenge as a dish best served cold.
Screenshot of an online comment praising a great revenge story about a man getting revenge on coworker who got him fired.
Reddit user commenting on a resume gap, relating to revenge on coworker who got him fired years prior.
Screenshot of an online comment praising the ending, relating to a man’s revenge on a coworker who got him fired.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment hoping for lasting family friendship and future generations after a workplace conflict resolution.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment reading That wasn't revenge. That was justice, related to coworker revenge story.
Man getting revenge on coworker in office setting, showing confident expression during a tense work moment.
Comment on Reddit about a revenge story where a man finally gets revenge on coworker who got him fired years prior.
Reddit comment praising a story about a man getting revenge on a coworker who got him fired years ago.
Screenshot of an online comment praising a story about a man seeking revenge on a coworker who got him fired.
Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
