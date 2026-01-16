Three-person department. Me, an awesome dude, and this terrible new co-worker. She was fresh out of college and believed that she was smarter than myself and our other team member because of that. She totally discounted anyone's opinions except her own and one manager who let her do whatever she wanted. She was the worst one-upper I'd ever met. Even for stupid things, like going to a coffee stand, she'd chime in and say how her friends work at a coffee stand, and they know her order by heart. Just stupid stuff. She thought she was adorable and charming, but was incredibly grating and worthless. She constantly messed up on her job, but if you tried to help or give any constructive feedback, she'd cry and go to her wet nurse (aka the one manager who liked her). She lasted almost four years, which blew my mind. She was furloughed at the beginning of Corona, but will not be returning as her position is being taken by the owner's daughter. The company split about two years ago. I went to the new company, and she and the awesome dude stayed at the old one.

