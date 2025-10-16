High-Earning Wife Disrespects Hubby By Getting Puppy He Didn’t Want, Expects Him To Care For It

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a pet is a wonderful experience, as it fills people’s lives with companionship and love, but it’s important for both partners to be on the same page when it comes to this decision. If only one person is on board with getting a furry friend, then it might lead to resentment.

This is what a man experienced after his wife got a puppy, even though he had specifically said he didn’t want one. After that, instead of taking responsibility for the animal, she expected him to do it all just because she was the breadwinner.

More info: Reddit

A disparity in finances between partners can sometimes lead to big conflicts over time

Image credits: Ravindushan / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster, who is a teacher, shared that he was out of the house most of the day due to his work, while his wife worked from home, making three times his salary

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, his wife told him that she wanted a puppy for her safety and for their toddler, but even though the poster wasn’t on board with the idea, she went ahead with it

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster had to handle all of the responsibilities related to the puppy because his wife kept making excuses about being busy

Image credits: Interesting-Sea4348

When the man confronted his wife about the situation, she put him down for being a teacher and said that since she earned more, she got to call the shots

Even before the couple got a dog and began fighting about it, the OP’s wife always used to disrespect him because of his job and earning capacity. Since she made three times his salary, she probably felt that it was okay to throw her weight around and let him pick up the slack around the home.

It clearly seems like money matters had been driving a wedge between the couple, and that they never really addressed the issue properly. This is actually what many partners face when their earning capacity is unequal, and that’s why experts state that financial disagreements are a strong predictor of divorce.

Since the woman had been earning more and working from home, she decided that it was time to get a dog, which would ensure the safety of her and her toddler when her husband wasn’t home. The problem is that she went ahead with this decision even though her partner wasn’t on board with the idea.

This isn’t the ideal way to go about getting a furry friend, even though there are many stories of people who’ve successfully adopted a dog that won over their loved one’s hearts. According to pet advisors, the best way to adopt an animal when one’s partner isn’t on board is to start small, possibly with fostering, to see if they warm up to the idea.

Image credits: oksix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the woman wanted a puppy for the sake of safety, it also seems like she wanted to make this decision to show her partner who had more power in their relationship. That’s why she was perfectly content with asking him to manage everything, like cleaning up after the animal and giving it food.

In an ideal situation, nobody should just get a pet as a gift or surprise, because there are a lot of responsibilities that come with such a decision. Veterinarians state that anyone looking to own a pet should have at least an hour a day to care for and interact with the animal, and they should also be able to afford to look after it.

Any animal, whether it’s a bird, cat, or dog, can also live for many years, which is why adopting one of them is a huge commitment. That’s why it wasn’t right for the woman to force her husband into looking after the puppy against his wishes, since she essentially put a decade-long responsibility on his shoulders.

The OP didn’t know what to do about this situation, and he felt bullied into submission by his wife. He was frustrated at the fact that she was holding her breadwinner status over his head and, as a result, expecting him to just go along with any decision she made. Hopefully, the woman realizes how much her actions affect her partner, or else she might end up losing him.

Do you think it’s right for the person earning more to call the shots in the relationship? Let us know your honest thoughts below.

Netizens sided with the man because they felt that his wife was too controlling, and that he should not just give in to her demands

