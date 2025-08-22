Paid Companion Answers Internet’s Burning Questions: “I’ve Been With Wealthy Married Women”
There are lots of secret layers to the lives of the ultra-wealthy. Some people have the opportunity to take a peek behind the curtain and see what actually goes on when money barely matters and everything is for sale.
In a viral thread on the AMA subreddit, internet user u/xKillRoy bared all about his work as a paid companion for wealthy married women. Scroll down for his honest answers to people’s questions about his line of work and the world he suddenly found himself thrust into. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.
Some parts of your life are so sensitive that it might take you years, or sometimes even decades, to share your secrets
A male companion for incredibly wealthy married women invited the internet to ask him questions about his work and luxurious lifestyle
As noted by u/xKillRoy, many of the spouses of the women he was with didn’t mind that he was their companion. These couples probably have open relationships. However, they are not for everyone.
“Open relationships fall under the umbrella of consensual non-monogamous relationships and generally, but not always, tend to focus on sexual activities over emotional with other partners,” clinical psychologist Dr. Catalina Lawsin explained to PureWow.
“Under this larger umbrella there are many types of consensual non-monogamous relationships, some of which include: polyamory (where partners support one another having both emotional and sexual relationships with other partners with the understanding that love can take many forms and individuals can love more than one person at a time), monogamish (similar to open, but restricted only to sexual activity with other partners), swinging (exploring sexual activities together at social events and meetups with other couples), and relationship anarchy (there are no set rules but instead the relationship is flexible to the needs of each partner),” Lawsin notes.
However, open relationships are not affairs. The former are open, transparent, and supported. The latter are mired in secrecy.
According to sociologist Dr. Elisabeth Sheff, it’s inevitable that people get jealous. It’s something that you should anticipate and build skills around dealing with before you start opening up your relationship.
The best way to handle your jealousy is to face it head-on. Try to analyze why you feel the way that you do, and how it relates to insecurity and feeling threatened by your significant other’s new partners.
That being said, of course, not all married wealthy couples have open relationships. Some of them have secret affairs. There are a multitude of reasons why someone might decide to cheat on their partner, such as:
- Unmet needs
- Unhappiness
- Dissatisfction
- Falling out of love
- Feeling unappreciated
- Commitment issues
- Boredom
- Body image
- Aging
- Revenge
- Anger
- Opportunity
- Poor boundaries
- Desire for variety
- Sexual desire
- Low self-esteem
While some people cheat on their partners because they might not have their physical and emotional needs met or want to get revenge, others do so simply because they have the opportunity to have an affair.
As Verywell Mind stresses, having easy access to the internet and social media makes it much easier to have affairs (especially emotional ones) than before. “Internet infidelity or ‘online cheating’ is still cheating, even if the two people never met face to face.”
Meanwhile, if your and your partner’s lifestyles don’t match and you spend a lot of time apart, this can lead to loneliness and resentment. Moreover, individuals who are people pleasers, have poor boundaries, and have a tough time saying ‘no’ can also find themselves cheating even if this wasn’t what they initially wanted.
Healthline suggests that cheating doesn’t necessarily mean the end of your relationship. However, repairing the damage you or your partner has caused is going to require lots of time, energy, and effort to rebuild the lost trust.
You should talk to your partner about the affair and find out their motivations. If needed, get a couples counselor involved. Find out if your partner wants to continue their relationship with you. Meanwhile, be honest with yourself: can you trust your significant other again, and do you still want the relationship?
It’s also vital that you are transparent about potentially having more affairs in the future. If you can’t commit to them again, don’t cause them future pain by lying.
According to u/xKillRoy, sharing his experiences online is “some form of therapy.” Otherwise, he has kept the secret even from his family for the past two decades. He shared that his journey as a paid companion started when he was just 19 years old.
He found himself meeting new clients at charity dinners, private events, and weekend getaways. “They bought me things and covered expenses. Over time, it shifted into a series of discreet paid arrangements,” he wrote online.
The author opened up about how he has slept with people who were married to some of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the world, with wealth sometimes even in the 8 to 9 figures.
“Almost every woman I have met who is a wife of a wealthy guy is in some form cheating outside their marriage, and many of their husbands know and did not mind. For some marriages, it’s more about business image and convenience than romance,” u/xKillRoy said, sharing his perspective.
As u/xKillRoy pointed out, he is no longer financially dependent on that part of his life. However, he still continues working as a paid companion. “I have never stopped,” he admits. “The money I made early on became the seed for investments, which I do live off of currently,” the internet user told his readers.
One of the perks of the job, according to the companion, is the opportunity to travel. Furthermore, he got unfettered access to the relationship dynamics among the ultra-rich. “In a little over 20 years, I have been to 31 countries and have stayed in expensive suites. I have been on yachts worth more than neighborhoods. I have seen affairs outlast marriages,” he said.
What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? Which aspects of the paid companion’s life did you find the most intriguing? On the other hand, which parts of this job do you think are the most challenging and emotionally exhausting?
If you feel like sharing your thoughts about all of this, you can do so in the comments.