ADVERTISEMENT

There are lots of secret layers to the lives of the ultra-wealthy. Some people have the opportunity to take a peek behind the curtain and see what actually goes on when money barely matters and everything is for sale.

In a viral thread on the AMA subreddit, internet user u/xKillRoy bared all about his work as a paid companion for wealthy married women. Scroll down for his honest answers to people’s questions about his line of work and the world he suddenly found himself thrust into. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

Some parts of your life are so sensitive that it might take you years, or sometimes even decades, to share your secrets

Image credits:  Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A male companion for incredibly wealthy married women invited the internet to ask him questions about his work and luxurious lifestyle

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: xKillRoy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Reddit user discussing emotional attachments and intimacy challenges as a paid companion for wealthy married women.

xKillRoy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Reddit conversation about female psychology, intimacy, and timing in relationships from a paid companion perspective.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a paid companion shares advice on presentation and personality with wealthy married women.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As noted by u/xKillRoy, many of the spouses of the women he was with didn’t mind that he was their companion. These couples probably have open relationships. However, they are not for everyone.

    “Open relationships fall under the umbrella of consensual non-monogamous relationships and generally, but not always, tend to focus on sexual activities over emotional with other partners,” clinical psychologist Dr. Catalina Lawsin explained to PureWow.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Online discussion about paid companion answering questions on being with wealthy married women and financial matters.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Screenshot of online discussion with paid companion sharing insights about experiences with wealthy married women and their lifestyles.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Screenshot of an online forum discussing experiences with wealthy married women from a paid companion’s perspective.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Under this larger umbrella there are many types of consensual non-monogamous relationships, some of which include: polyamory (where partners support one another having both emotional and sexual relationships with other partners with the understanding that love can take many forms and individuals can love more than one person at a time), monogamish (similar to open, but restricted only to sexual activity with other partners), swinging (exploring sexual activities together at social events and meetups with other couples), and relationship anarchy (there are no set rules but instead the relationship is flexible to the needs of each partner),” Lawsin notes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, open relationships are not affairs. The former are open, transparent, and supported. The latter are mired in secrecy.
    #7

    Reddit Q&A with paid companion discussing experiences with wealthy married women and intimate relationship insights.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Reddit conversation about the challenges faced by a paid companion with wealthy married women, including emotional and lifestyle downsides.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Reddit thread where a paid companion discusses experiences with wealthy married women and personal relationships.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to sociologist Dr. Elisabeth Sheff, it’s inevitable that people get jealous. It’s something that you should anticipate and build skills around dealing with before you start opening up your relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The best way to handle your jealousy is to face it head-on. Try to analyze why you feel the way that you do, and how it relates to insecurity and feeling threatened by your significant other’s new partners.
    #10

    Reddit conversation text featuring a paid companion discussing experiences with wealthy married women.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Reddit conversation showing a paid companion discussing experiences with wealthy married women and love versus sex.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Screenshot of an online AMA where a paid companion discusses experiences with wealthy married women and personal insights.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    That being said, of course, not all married wealthy couples have open relationships. Some of them have secret affairs. There are a multitude of reasons why someone might decide to cheat on their partner, such as:

    1. Unmet needs
    2. Unhappiness
    3. Dissatisfction
    4. Falling out of love
    5. Feeling unappreciated
    6. Commitment issues
    7. Boredom
    8. Body image
    9. Aging
    10. Revenge
    11. Anger
    12. Opportunity
    13. Poor boundaries
    14. Desire for variety
    15. Sexual desire
    16. Low self-esteem
    #13

    Reddit conversation discussing wealthy married women hiring paid companions to fill emotional gaps in marriage.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Screenshot of an online Q&A discussing experiences as a paid companion with wealthy married women and setting boundaries.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Reddit conversation where a paid companion discusses experiences with wealthy married women and handling STI and birth control talks.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While some people cheat on their partners because they might not have their physical and emotional needs met or want to get revenge, others do so simply because they have the opportunity to have an affair.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As Verywell Mind stresses, having easy access to the internet and social media makes it much easier to have affairs (especially emotional ones) than before. “Internet infidelity or ‘online cheating’ is still cheating, even if the two people never met face to face.”

    Meanwhile, if your and your partner’s lifestyles don’t match and you spend a lot of time apart, this can lead to loneliness and resentment. Moreover, individuals who are people pleasers, have poor boundaries, and have a tough time saying ‘no’ can also find themselves cheating even if this wasn’t what they initially wanted.
    #16

    Online discussion about paid companion experiences with wealthy married women, focusing on attraction and client expectations.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Reddit conversation discussing kinks and preferences shared by wealthy married women with a paid companion.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion featuring a paid companion sharing experiences with wealthy married women.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Healthline suggests that cheating doesn’t necessarily mean the end of your relationship. However, repairing the damage you or your partner has caused is going to require lots of time, energy, and effort to rebuild the lost trust.

    You should talk to your partner about the affair and find out their motivations. If needed, get a couples counselor involved. Find out if your partner wants to continue their relationship with you. Meanwhile, be honest with yourself: can you trust your significant other again, and do you still want the relationship?

    It’s also vital that you are transparent about potentially having more affairs in the future. If you can’t commit to them again, don’t cause them future pain by lying.
    #19

    Screenshot of an online Q&A with a paid companion discussing experiences with wealthy married women and related feelings.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Reddit conversation showing a paid companion discussing experiences with wealthy married women and client referrals.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Commenter responding about experiences with wealthy married women, discussing discretion, presence, and longevity as a paid companion.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to u/xKillRoy, sharing his experiences online is “some form of therapy.” Otherwise, he has kept the secret even from his family for the past two decades. He shared that his journey as a paid companion started when he was just 19 years old.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He found himself meeting new clients at charity dinners, private events, and weekend getaways. “They bought me things and covered expenses. Over time, it shifted into a series of discreet paid arrangements,” he wrote online.
    #22

    Screenshot of an online forum where a paid companion discusses experiences with wealthy married women.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Reddit conversation discussing experiences as a paid companion with wealthy married women and social event cover stories.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Reddit conversation with paid companion answering questions about experiences with wealthy married women and financial advice.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    The author opened up about how he has slept with people who were married to some of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the world, with wealth sometimes even in the 8 to 9 figures.

    “Almost every woman I have met who is a wife of a wealthy guy is in some form cheating outside their marriage, and many of their husbands know and did not mind. For some marriages, it’s more about business image and convenience than romance,” u/xKillRoy said, sharing his perspective.
    #25

    Reddit post discussing experiences with wealthy married women and reflections as a paid companion answering internet questions.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Reddit Q&A discussion with paid companion sharing social experiences with wealthy married women and high-end groups.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Screenshot of a discussion about experiences as a paid companion with wealthy married women, exploring consent and perspectives.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As u/xKillRoy pointed out, he is no longer financially dependent on that part of his life. However, he still continues working as a paid companion. “I have never stopped,” he admits. “The money I made early on became the seed for investments, which I do live off of currently,” the internet user told his readers.

    One of the perks of the job, according to the companion, is the opportunity to travel. Furthermore, he got unfettered access to the relationship dynamics among the ultra-rich. “In a little over 20 years, I have been to 31 countries and have stayed in expensive suites. I have been on yachts worth more than neighborhoods. I have seen affairs outlast marriages,” he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Reddit thread discussing experiences with paid companions and wealthy married women seeking companionship beyond intimacy.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Screenshot of an online conversation about experiences with wealthy married women as a paid companion.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a paid companion discusses experiences with wealthy married women.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? Which aspects of the paid companion’s life did you find the most intriguing? On the other hand, which parts of this job do you think are the most challenging and emotionally exhausting?

    If you feel like sharing your thoughts about all of this, you can do so in the comments.
    #31

    Paid companion shares insights on experiences with wealthy married women, discreet arrangements, and client expenses.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a paid companion revealing experiences with wealthy married women.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Paid companion discusses experiences and connections with wealthy married women in an open online Q&A.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Screenshot of online conversation where paid companion discusses experiences with wealthy married women and pregnancy concerns.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Commenter discussing experiences with wealthy married women and private investigators in intimate relationships.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion where a paid companion lists luxury cars owned by wealthy married women.

    xKillRoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!