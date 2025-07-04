In a fascinating AMA thread, internet user u/the_great_abandoneer urged everyone to ask her about what working at a private resort “for the rich and famous” is truly like. We’ve picked out the most interesting questions and answers to give you a glimpse into the reality of ultra luxury. Keep scrolling to take a peek behind the fancy curtain and to satisfy your curiosity.

Daily life at a private resort might not be exactly what you think it is or what you see on TV. Sure, there’s glitz and glamor to be found left, right, and center once you unpack your suitcases. But there are plenty of pitfalls and challenges, too. Especially when you're the staff, not the guest.

#1 Any nightmare guests? Trashing rooms, unreasonable demands, etc?

the_great_abandoneer:In 5 years, we only had two that stood out. One was a very popular country music singer. He called our bartender a butterface in front of her. He also ordered an expensive drink just to pour it out on the carpet and brag about how he had enough money to do whatever he wanted. He did not have enough money to buy his membership back after we banned him for his behavior. Another group came and were just rude, nasty, and inconsiderate the whole time they were there. They rented out one of our lodging facilities and started throwing shoes at the taxidermy to get them stuck on the horns, I guess? Drove a golf cart into the lake. Broke into the bar and stole liquor (even though we had 24 24-hour catering service, including alcohol). Over 20k in damages after they left.

#2 Celebrities tend to request certain item in their rooms, did you experience that? What types of things were requested?



the_great_abandoneer:

Specific beverage machines like slushy makers and espresso machines. Lots of requests for specific alcohols and beer. We had a whole elk helicoptered in that the guest wanted to have all of their meals made from for the week. I don’t think they realized how big an elk is, so the staff had awesome family meals when they left it behind.



Many of our requests were food and beverage related.

#3 Who was the most well know celebrity you have ever encountered?



do they tip well?



the_great_abandoneer:

Michael Jordan himself. He was absolutely lovely and took very good care of the staff!

McKinsey & Company points out that luxury hospitality needs stellar service and devoted staff, not just a beautifully designed hotel and signature property. As the luxury part of the hotel industry continues to grow, there’s bound to be more and more competition between high-class businesses. “Affluent customers increasingly value unique experiences—not just the tangible product—and vibrant atmospheres over opulent formality. Data on consumer spending substantiates the notion that interest in recreational experiences is generally rising while interest in nonessential goods is generally subsiding.”

#4 What’s the Juiciest thing you shouldn’t have over heard?



the_great_abandoneer:

“Who cares if it was insider trading? I made over 40 million dollars off that deal, sue me!”

#5 What country/climate do you work in?



I did ski town - Whistler at a luxury hotel and then a few luxury hotels in Manhattan.



The New York stuff was fun because celebs would pass through our banquet space, and musicians like Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Lady Gaga would perform. World leaders would do speeches and fundraiser events - like NYPD, Secret Service, FBI & Homeland Security with TSA X-ray screenings before every shift stuff during the UN General Assembly.



The Whistler stuff was fun for things like Gene Simmons’ show and the L Word filmed there. You see what’s real vs what gets portrayed on tv. Also for seeing celebrities in their ski gear clomping around like everyone else.

the_great_abandoneer:I worked in the South East US. We are very much out of the way and a “getaway” location for a lot of people.

#6 Five years at a high-end resort? Bet you've got some stories. What's the wildest thing you saw, without naming names, obvi? And what's the most common misconception people have about the rich and famous, based on your experience? I'm lowkey curious.



the_great_abandoneer:

Wildest: A very serious politician and his group running through 17 bottles of fireball in 3 days. They had “d*ldo wars” which was almost like capture the flag but with suction cup d*ldos. I witnessed the politician grab it from one golf cart and enthusiastically stick it to his own. Also found people drunkenly passed out on the golf course repeatedly.

Misconception: So many of these personalities that you see in the media are the complete opposite of how they interact with people in the real world. Most of the time, they just want to act like normal people and do dumb s**t, too, but they’re always under the eye and can’t risk doing something that could even be slightly controversial. Lots of them talked about their own pets and asked to see pictures of mine, too!

Statista reports that the global hotel market is projected to reach $443.07 billion by 2025 and $511.91 billion by 2029. Increasingly, hotel customers are yearning for unique and personalized experiences. “They are looking for accommodations that offer more than just a place to stay, but also provide memorable experiences and exceptional services. This trend has led to a rise in demand for boutique hotels, eco-friendly establishments, and themed accommodations.” For instance, in the Asian hotel market, there’s a marked influence of the region’s cultures, diversity, and traditions. So, there’s a focus on authenticity and incorporating local elements into everything, from the design and the cuisine to the overall guest experience. Meanwhile, in Europe, there are noticeable trends that focus on wellness tourism, sustainability, and eco-friendly and eco-conscious decisions.

#7 How was the pay?



the_great_abandoneer:

The base rate was garbage, but the tips absolutely made up for it. We also got a yearly Christmas bonus that was usually around $5k per person depending on your seniority that was donated to every year by the members of the resort.

If you were a full time server, in tips, you could easily make close to 80k a year, if not more.

#8 See anything weird? I think you know what I mean...



the_great_abandoneer:

Nothing particularly out of the ordinary, though I felt like I was definitely a part of an illuminati conspiracy at times. The owners do have a very odd clearing in the middle of the woods near their house, but it remains a mystery to me.

#9 Did your job change how you think about wealthy people? Did it change how you personally value wealth or materialism?



the_great_abandoneer:

Some people are successful when they are born with wealth and others are not. Just because you’re born with it doesn’t mean you’re going to be good at it.



Personally, I learned to take life a lot less seriously, and stopped worrying about my own finances as much as I do. I may be wealthy one day, but I know I’m never gonna be THAT wealthy.

According to the author of the thread, she has worked at a private resort for a whopping 5 years. Throughout that time, she “often got to see people at their best and worst, got to learn very specific things about them, and overheard many things I probably shouldn’t have.” A ton of internet users were intrigued. The thread got over 1.1k comments. Have you ever been guests at a luxury resort, dear Pandas? Meanwhile, have you ever worked at a place like this? We’d love to hear all about your upscale hotel experiences. And we’re sure all the other readers would be happy to get your perspective, too. If you have a moment, share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this post.

#10 Do celebrities eat bananas?



the_great_abandoneer:

Now that I think about it, I never had a request for a banana in all those 5 years. We kept citrus fruit in bowls in all the lodging. Got a few requests for apples and berries over the years. No bananas though. Weird.

#11 Did any of the patrons get to know you by name or keep in touch with you after their stay?



the_great_abandoneer:

Plenty! We had several local regulars. I can’t say anyone famous learned my name and retained it. One couple did stay an entire summer nearby. They decided they wanted to access the resort but stay off property for their extended stay, but they still came to eat every day. I had just gotten the job and moved there, so they offered to take me to lunch on my day off and give me a tour of the small historical town they were staying in, and they were absolutely delightful. Over the next five years I made sure we had grilled cheese with Brie and fig jam for them every time they were due to come in

#12 What was the funniest thing you ever heard?



the_great_abandoneer:

One famous retired football coach to a famous retired football player: “Jesus horsec*ck McGee you don’t have to make me feel so inadequate in front of these ladies.”



They were playing poker Horsec*ck McGee was wiping everyone at the table. I don’t know why, it just stuck with me and I still giggle about it.



Same table, one guy said to another “I gave my ex wife your name as a nickname.” First name was Richard, but he went by the common nickname, and his last name was something that would be very uncomfortable for that appendage.

#13 My husband worked at one for years as a valet. Bill Cosby would come frequently and immediately go to the drive and ask for " girls and bl*w." True story. 🤣 Shaq tips well.



the_great_abandoneer:

We hosted Shaq! He’s awesome!

#14 Do you envy their life? Are there negative aspects general people wouldn’t know about?



the_great_abandoneer:

The rich people, yeah, I envy their lives because having been poor my entire life, it’s painful to see what some of these people do with their money, but I can’t say I wouldn’t do the same. I feel like my constant budgeting and money management would make me a successful rich person if I had enough money to manage and budget that could be profitable on its own with a solid investment.



Downsides? Famous people are really paranoid of everything and have a lot of trust issues. It’s noticeable when they have their guard down, and it’s very sad. Many of them came to the resort alone to get away as well, and we even had regulars that would be in every few months for at least a weekend to just relax.

#15 Was anyone considerably nicer to you and service staff?



the_great_abandoneer:

This is going to probably be a shocker to a lot of people but Tucker Carlson and his family were really kind to everyone and very polite and respectful. His wife has a very warm presence to her that is comforting. They really talked to us like we were people and had whole conversations about so many different things with the servers.

#16 You said it was a resort for the rich AND famous. Does that mean it was an exclusive invite only kind of resort just for famous people?



Or could an unknown rich person visit? .



the_great_abandoneer:

Exclusive invite only. Yearly membership dues and a vetting process as well. You could come if you were accompanied by a member, but there were heavy restrictions on what you could and could not do as a non member.



Non members couldn’t be on property by themselves without a member at all. No access to member locker rooms. Higher fees for activities. Couldn’t use the carts unless playing with a member. Members could go basically anywhere on property they wanted, even the kitchen, and non members were not.

#17 Who was the biggest [jerk]?



the_great_abandoneer:

Morgan Wallen.

I’m not going to expand on it, and that’s my opinion, for legal reasons.

#18 How did you find this gig?



the_great_abandoneer:

The location was listed as a “confidential” job posting on linked in or indeed, I can’t remember which! The position that was open aligned with what I wanted to do.

#19 Did you get to have a life/vacation? Or is it a demanding job during peak season?



the_great_abandoneer:

It was incredibly demanding and things always fluctuated last minute, so it was hard to have a life and make plans. We did have an “off season” from January-March so if you wanted time off, you generally took it then.

#20 You were there when my daughter attended a bachelorette party there. What an event! She felt like a princess for the weekend and she wasn’t the bride. The bride’s aunt is a member and paid for everything.

#21 How was your day to day like? What were the benefits for you? What did you do on your off day? Was it a seasonal resort?



the_great_abandoneer:

Day to day was always different depending on who and what we had on property. Some mornings we’d do a la carte breakfast, others we’d do fancy buffets and spreads. Everything had to be opened by 6am. We’d gather requests and deliver them, outsource products when necessary. Other than that, it was mostly like working on a normal restaurant. I was in management, so I’d have to organize seating, confirm reservations and other things.



On my days off, I rested, and I like to be out in nature. We were a seasonal resort and we were closed from January-March every year, so even when I came in at that time I would spend a huge majority of my time walking around the course. It was a beautiful place to work.

#22 What was the best perk of the job?



the_great_abandoneer:

The food!!! We ate whatever we wanted for free.



Also, when guests would leave behind alcohol, it was already paid for and so the housekeeping staff would give it out to others for their birthdays/holidays/etc.



The food was fancy, and we had two amazing executive chefs in my time there who did amazing things with the menu. I’m going to be so stoked when they’re finally recognized in the culinary world for their talent and dedication!

#23 Did any celebs get star struck by other celebs? Any unusual friendships between people you wouldn’t think would have much in common?



the_great_abandoneer:

Not really. It was an exclusive members only kind of place, so most everyone knew everyone else. More people definitely showed up when we had bigger names, but everyone was always very chill.

#24 Have you worked in hospitality for the general public? If so, would you say wealthy people are more polite/respectful than average? Reddit wants people to think that anyone rich is a s*****g piece of s**t with no regard for other people, but in my (albeit little) experience wealthy people are much more pleasant.



the_great_abandoneer:

I worked for the general public for years, and there is a stark difference between the way someone will treat you in an average restaurant versus at a private resort like I worked at. I’m not sure if it’s so much the people as it is the place. But I can tell you some horror stories from my time in restaurants that would out do any experience I had working at the resort. I found the resort clientele much more tolerable and patient, personally.

#25 1. Who was the least down to earth person you met?



2. Who was the loudest and most boisterous person you met?



the_great_abandoneer:

1. A local lady who really thought she was something else. She called and asked for a reservation one night and said “well I have lots of money to spend, so why can’t I get a reservation?” She did not have enough money to buy Dan Marino and Jon Congemi out of their table. She also would call the day after dining to dispute her bill. “I can go to New York and get a double old fashioned for cheaper than that.” Ok, go to New York then. She would also request to be seated outside in October and then complain about the cool weather even though we had a heated patio.



2. The loudest and most boisterous was a local guy as well. He and his buddy own a lot of the local businesses and every time they came in it was a good time. You knew when they were on property because it just turned into a massive party. His wife and I shared a birthday, and every year they threw a huge cookout type party at their house to celebrate, and year three he handed me an invitation and told me to bring all of my friends and nothing else. Super cool and down to earth people just looking for a good time all of the time.

#26 In conclusion what is your overall assessment of rich people and famous people



And how does the reality differ from the presumptions the general public has ?



the_great_abandoneer:

Overall, they’re just people you wouldn’t know would have ridiculous amounts of money unless you were incredibly observant. Like when you realize someone is dressed head to toe in Dior. It may look like an outfit from a Belk catalogue, but the quality is insane. I used to do some seamstressing on the side for a local theater, so it was a very noticeable difference to me when I retrieved my first designer coat from the coat check for a member.



I think the general public thinks these people sit around all day and do nothing and enjoy their wealth, and some of them do, but I saw a lot of them actively working, even while they were supposed to be on vacation. I also think their perspectives on the world are incredibly warped because of their financial position, and they are incredibly interested in the lives of everyday people. I once had someone tell me they had never been in a Target. It blew their mind when I told them about the Dollar Tree. Some of those things really just don’t exist in their heads.

#27 Was there private medical staff to revive hungover guests and deal with true emergencies?



the_great_abandoneer:

Yes! We were very remote, and an ambulance would have taken a very long time to get to us, so we had medical staff on property to take care of anything like that. Heat exhaustion was a common problem. We didn’t do much for hangovers, honestly. Most of the staff were generally trained in first aid and CPR.

#28 Would you have served long pig to the most distinguished of guests if they requested it and if they supplied the meat?



the_great_abandoneer:

Oh man, that’s a question of ethics right there. Great one.



I think I’d have to if I wanted to keep my job and it got that far, but to be completely honest, if anything like that would did happen, it would be unlikely we would know that it was long pork unless it came to us like the elk did and we were expected to butcher it.



Edited to add that I would not want to keep my job if that ever came up, and I’d be dialing the police on the way out.

#29 Did you saw famous ppl, that you had no idea were famous?

I also worked 5 years in a Resort! (But not in north America)

It was funny when a whole sport team was there for a pre-season intensive training thing and a lot of the staff were excited and wanted to work their private meals, while me - a not at all sports fan - worked with them for the first few days.



the_great_abandoneer:

Absolutely! I’m terrible with celebrities and pop culture. I’ve never cared about politics, either. I know big names, but that’s about it. It was my job to do basic research though so that we could anticipate needs better, so I found out a lot through that.



Also, most famous people look nothing like their celebrity personas. When someone you’re used to seeing perform in an outfit that’s giving rockstar comes up to a bar in golf shorts and a polo, it’s a little strange and sometimes you have to do a double take.

#30 On average, how much did you make in a year?



the_great_abandoneer:

I was in management, so my salary was $65k a year. Servers made more than I did on tips alone, and they deserved it!

#31 Ever meet Donald Trump?



the_great_abandoneer:

No, he was not one of our members or guests and the owner of our resort told him to f*ck off at one point over a squabble about private jets once. He was on the “never ever” list, along with the Clintons.

#32 Outside of their money, how our rich and famous people different from the rest of us, if at all?



the_great_abandoneer:

I would say most of them have a different perspective on the world because of their position. I don’t want to say if it’s more positive or negative, it’s just different.

#33 What is the poorest thing you have seen someone that was wealthy do?



the_great_abandoneer:

Argue over a two dollar up charge because they wanted to add cheese to their fries.

#34 Do they seem to understand that unless they get their s**t together soon, the rest of us are going to eat them?



the_great_abandoneer:

Not at all.

#35 Was everyone doing [illegal substances]?



the_great_abandoneer:

Not everyone, but definitely some! Mostly, it was w**d and c****ne, but we also got really good at minding our business, so I can’t say if there was much else going on.

#36 How much of the shenanigans you witness would seem of the occult or culty/secret society type?



Do you think these people run the world or are these just the associates having fun?



the_great_abandoneer:

Not too many of the shenanigans I witness would have been considered culty/secret society or occult. There seemed to be little symbols and hints everywhere that pointed to some organizations, but nothing super secretive.



Most of these people were probably just people having fun. We did have a very serious very no bulls**t event once a year, and that was regarding a lot of key players in a global industry. It was super top secret, and it’s the kind of thing where you know shady deals are being made that affect a lot of people. There were also times where people would request to go out on to the course and play a round with no caddy, and not to be interrupted. You knew that was serious business when you heard it over the radio.



Lots of swingers, too.

#37 I’ve heard stories from others who worked in Hollyweird about seeing massive meltdowns over the simplest things (like clothes not fitting right) by some celebrities. Have you ever seen anything like that?



the_great_abandoneer:

I never experienced anything like that. We did have a woman who would constantly add people to her party last minute and then blame the inconvenience on us, despite confirming the numbers. I think she just liked to do it?



Another woman would only ever eat a basic grilled cheese on white bread with American and fries. She was a sweetheart though and used our property for her yearly Halloween party, and it was awesome.

#38 What was the most alarming thing you over heard.



the_great_abandoneer:

The stories from the retired alphabet boys. Some seriously messed up stuff. Those are the kinds of things where they’re talking and you just forget what you heard instantly and tell no one ever.

#39 Did you try any really expensive food/drink/whatever and think it was actually worth it?



the_great_abandoneer:

Don’t bother with any scotch that’s aged more than 15 years. A steak is only as good as the chef that’s cooking it and the person who is eating it. Wagyu beef hotdogs were one of the “bar food” items we had at one of our casual facilities and they are so worth the money, but probably not worth the heart attack. Pinot Noir from Oregon is going to be good no matter what.



I did have a taste of wine that was from a $3k bottle, and I don’t know if I would pay that much for it, but it was really REALLY good.

#40 Somehow, I get the sense you're a gal (?)



Either way, did anyone ever proposition you?



the_great_abandoneer:

Plenty! But we had a strict policy against that. I have walked away very flattered, though.

#41 Did y'all source SWers, or did the patrons book their own?



the_great_abandoneer:

We would normally make the arrangements for visitors if it was requested. Many people had their favorite visitors and would arrange it themselves. It was all very discreet and no one really ever saw anyone coming and going.

#42 Do you like corn or baseball better?



the_great_abandoneer:

Tough question. But I’m gonna say corn.

#43 Why’d you stop working there?



the_great_abandoneer:

The F&B director was absolutely unhinged.

#44 Who was the best tipper?



the_great_abandoneer:

Some young guy from New York. I cannot remember his name for the life of me, but he only came down once a year with his group of guys and they were amazingly sweet and wholesome. Talked up their wives constantly! They planned matching outfits for their tournament, too, and they were the best example of “boys being boys”. I probably made at least 200 espresso martinis over the five years I was there for them, and probably more green smoothies.

Tor Peterson!

#45 So from your observations and from the guest actions. Are morals just something the elite use to control us or are they more or less real.



the_great_abandoneer:

That’s a very philosophical question that I don’t think I’m qualified to answer.



The people I came in contact with seemed to be mostly good people. I was once asked “So which side of the fence are you on?” And I told them that I preferred to stay as far away from the fence as possible. They liked that. The staff always stayed away from engaging in political conversation or any kind. You could definitely lose your job by saying the wrong thing to the right person.

#46 Do they act like normal people are do a lot of them let their egos an other superficial things get in the way when dealing with people?



the_great_abandoneer:

Normal people. I never once heard “Do you know who I am?” or anything like that. We always started off very formal with “thank you for joining us Mr./Ms./Mrs.” And most of them would be like “ew no, we are on a first name basis.” Some of the older folks kept with the formality though, but they were like 70+ years old and appreciated the respect. I never once felt like I was looked down on or mistreated by a member.



Actually, one time, a guest of a member interrupted me while I was talking (he was very intoxicated), and another member stopped him, told him to wait, had me continue, and then asked the guest to apologize to me. All in a very respectful way! I learned a lot about de-escalating situations just by watching these people and how they dealt with others.

#47 Did the amount of security ever surprise you? Im not sure if that's something a resort like yours would provide or if the guests would bring, but I've always wondered how that worked exactly with rich/famous folk, I imagine there's a lot of paranoia for them.



the_great_abandoneer:

We had security for the resort, but that was mostly to keep our stuff safe and make sure no one was there that wasn’t supposed to be. Most people brought their own security. We had a governor visit us quite a few times and each time the place was crawling with state troopers and other security. You would have thought someone got murdered if you could see anything from the gate.

#48 This is so interesting i said this on another AmA lol but seriously is thought what was the hotel like was it the nicest hotel you’ve ever been or is it just like your typical beach hotel?



the_great_abandoneer:

So basically we had a property with lodging throughout. There wasn’t a single building like a hotel, it was lots of little houses with multiple suite rooms. You could rent the whole thing out if you wanted to, or just a room. It was one of the nicest places I’ve ever been in.



It was really cool because it’s mostly self sufficient. I always said that if the world went to s**t, that’d be the first place I’d try to go.

#49 Can you give an example of a similar resort?



the_great_abandoneer:

I would, but I’m not sure if I know any? I’m the worst at pop culture things so I’m not really sure. The resort was centered around golfing and relaxation in a rural setting. It wasn’t a rehab or anything like that, and it wasn’t an all out playground like a lot of people think.



The owner is from this area and came back to invest in it and provide jobs. It was part of our mission statement. He and his wife also do a lot of philanthropic work in the area.



We had servers that came in from Florida and California who had worked in similar places, but again, I didn’t really take note of the names of the places. They aren’t places I’d ever be able to afford, and I wasn’t intent on working in elevated hospitality like this. I just happened to get the job. When I applied the company was listed as “confidential”.

#50 Are they kind in general?



the_great_abandoneer:

Yes, I think so.

#51 Are you and all uoi co-workers incredibly hot?



the_great_abandoneer:

We definitely had a certain look that we considered when selecting staff, but we never outright refused anyone because of looks. We were all decently attractive, I would say. We were expected to wear light, natural makeup, have natural colored hair, and we were required to wear dresses with shorts or leggings underneath. Overall we were expected to be modest and clean and provide good service. However, if the owner came in and did not like one of the staff, we would find another position for them. That sucked.



We provided all uniforms except for shoes so we had a closet downstairs with sizes from XS-2X for the women and we generally ordered men’s pants for the fellas that worked with us as they were hired, but we kept XS-2X polos and button ups for them.

#52 What type of resort? Focused on golf, boating, skiing?



the_great_abandoneer:

We had a number of activities, but golf was the main one.

#53 How did you get the job?



the_great_abandoneer:

I had experience in the industry, filled out the application and interviewed. I don’t think I did anything special, other than a d**g test, but that’s only special because it’s uncommon in the hospitality industry

#54 Were there any nice non narcissistic people there.



the_great_abandoneer:

As a person who was [hurt] by a narcissist, I refrain from calling people that unless I know them more personally.



Almost everyone I met there was very nice. We had a few older women who were too bougie for their own good, and they were annoying, but we made it a point to anticipate their complaints so all they’d have to complain about was something very insignificant.

#55 Weirdest food or beverage request you received? (Ingredient substitution, items that weren’t on the menu, etc.).



the_great_abandoneer:

A whole elk helicoptered in to be butchered on site.

No, not alive. The Elk was field dressed, flown in, inspected by a USDA wild game inspector and then we butchered it on site at our facility.

#56 What was the most outrageous request you received?



the_great_abandoneer:

Chick-fil-A at 2am. It just wasn’t possible. One of the swingers groups requested a crystal bowl all green m&ms in every room but I think that was a joke. We did it anyway, of course.



Other than that, we never really had anyone make any ridiculous requests. I don’t think it’s as common as people think it is.

#57 Did people’s behavior change as they got richer?



the_great_abandoneer:

Not really? This was the kind of place that if you were a member you already had a significant amount of money, so I can’t say more would have changed things.

#58 What are some of your favorite memories?



the_great_abandoneer:

I’m a nerd who loves art and antiques, and I spent a lot of time with the owner discussing the items we had in the main house. Those were really cool, simple moments. Everyone kind of ran and hid when he came in, and he hated that. He just wanted to talk to people like everyone else.



We hosted a wedding once where the bride came and grabbed everyone, including staff, to the dance floor for the cha cha slide.



Every year at Christmas, one member would bring us imported chocolates. Another bought us all personal safety devices because he said we were like his kids and he wanted us to be safe.



I have so many good memories, it’s hard to really pick some that stand out, and they’re all so simple.

#59 Do the kitchen staff lick the toast or puke in the soup of horrible guests?



the_great_abandoneer:

In all of my twelve years in the industry, I never once saw anyone tamper with someone else’s food.



Closest thing I ever saw was scraping off the burnt bits of toast if it got too done, and that was before it left the kitchen the first time!

#60 Did you have to pass a background check?



the_great_abandoneer:

Yes! And a d**g test!

#61 OK, I will ask. Any good s*x stories?



the_great_abandoneer:

No. The staff of the resort was never allowed to engage in personal or casual relationships with any members or guests. I don’t know if others broke that rule, but I never did.

#62 Was Diddy ever there?



the_great_abandoneer:

No, thank goodness

#63 Were the members staying at the resort/club, or did they have their house residences on property?



the_great_abandoneer:

They stayed. Some of them had houses off property locally and they were able to come in and dine and enjoy the facilities and activities at their leisure.

#64 I worked in the mega yacht industry for sometime myself and found that like 90% of REALLY rich people are pretty much miserable. Nothing is ever good enough, everything is an annoyance, spoiled a*s kids and an empty s*x doll of a trophy wife. Only like 10% were normal humans with functional relationships, it was wild. Was this your experience as well? Cheers .



the_great_abandoneer:

I found most of their kids to be polite, though there were a few. We didn’t host children all that often. They were allowed, but we didn’t have any activities for kids. The owner wanted this to be a place where people could come to relax, and kids are often disruptive, so it was kind of an unspoken rule not to bring young children. We’d never kick anyone off property for bringing them though.



I definitely saw a few of those empty inside wives, but to be honest, most of them were very successful in their own ways.

#65 Can you ask some of guests for leads for some confidential info like where to buy w**d, or escorts?



the_great_abandoneer:

Most of the times it was the guests asking us that.

We operated in a state where w**d was legal. Escorts were just “fancy dates”.