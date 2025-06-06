50 Genius Hotel Design Decisions That Are Beyond Creative (New Pics)
When you’re traveling for business or pleasure, a great place to stay can make or break your entire trip. There are very few things better than feeling truly at home when you’re exploring other cities and countries. However, creating this atmosphere of genuine hospitality is quite challenging.
That being said, some hotel owners go above and beyond the call of duty for the sake of their guests. We wanted to showcase some of their brilliance, so, our team at Bored Panda collected some of the finest, most creative, and coolest hotel design decisions and solutions that people couldn’t help but take a pic of and share online. Scroll down to check them out. And if any hoteliers are here, we hope you’re taking notes!
This post may include affiliate links.
This Hotel Has The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights
This Hotel Has A Polaroid Guestbook, But Just For The Dogs
I Checked In To My Hotel And Joked With The Check-In Lady That As Long As My Room Had A Bowl Of M&m’s With All The Blue Ones Removed, Everything Would Be Great
She laughed and told me about some other crazy guest request. 20 minutes later there was a knock on my door and she handed me this.
The global hotel market is phenomenally big. According to Statista, the market is predicted to reach a whopping $443.07 billion by 2025, with a projected spike to $511.91 billion and 1.81 billion users by 2029.
It’s expected that by then, 80% of the total revenue in the hotel market will be generated via online sales.
I Feel So Lucky To Wake Up In This Heaven Today
The Hotel I Stayed At Had A “Anything Anytime” Button
There’s A Hammock In My Hotel Room Instead Of A Couch
Hotel customers are increasingly looking for unique and personalized experiences during their travels.
“They are looking for accommodations that offer more than just a place to stay, but also provide memorable experiences and exceptional services. This trend has led to a rise in demand for boutique hotels, eco-friendly establishments, and themed accommodations.”
This Hotel I Stayed At In Japan Let You Pick Out Your Pillows. Complete With Spec Charts
This Morning Bloody Mary Station At My Hotel’s Breakfast Buffet
The Assortment Of "Celebrity" Pictures In The Hotel Im Staying At
In Europe, there have been recent trends toward sustainable and eco-conscious practices in hotels, as well as wellness tourism.
Meanwhile, in Asia, the hotel market is “heavily influenced by the region’s diverse cultures and traditions.” So, many hotels try to be authentic and incorporate local elements into their design, cuisine, and guest experience.
Halfway around the world, in North America, the hotel market is closely linked to overall economic performance in the region. Growing economies mean more disposable income and higher consumer spending on travel and accommodation.
Hotel Offers Free Beer If You Opt-Out Of Room Cleaning
Hotel Breakfast Has White Pepper And Black Salt
I’m Staying In A Hell-Themed Hotel Room In Florence, Italy
Judging by the writing it's themed after Dante's Inferno. Cool idea.
According to McKinsey & Company, luxury hospitality might begin with a signature property and beautiful hotel design, but it also needs stellar service and devoted staff.
Our facility is our stage, and guests are paying for a performance,” one luxury hotel general manager revealed to the company.
The Hotel I'm Staying In Has A Shower With Water Pressure Control
The Hotel I’m Staying At Uses Wooden Room Key Cards In Stead Of Plastic
The Shower Head In The Shower Of My Hotel Room Gives Me The Exact Temperature Of The Water
For anyone who wonders: 115°F would be around 46°C or around 319°K.
It’s predicted that the luxury segment of the hotel industry may grow at 6% through through 2025. This may lead to more competition between high-class hotels, as more businesses enter the proverbial arena.
In the meantime, some non-luxury properties are closing the luxury gap with physical details that may indicate luxury, for example, things like rainfall shower heads and sumptuous mattress tops.
The "Palace Of Salt" In Bolivia Is The World's First Hotel Made Of Salt
This Hotel Has A Room Numbered 419+1 Instead Of 420
In the hospital i work in we have no room/bed number 13. There is 12 and 12bis.
Sink Faucet In My Hotel Room
As per McKinsey & Company, the meaning of luxury is actually shifting, too. “Affluent customers increasingly value unique experiences—not just the tangible product—and vibrant atmospheres over opulent formality. Data on consumer spending substantiates the notion that interest in recreational experiences is generally rising while interest in nonessential goods is generally subsiding.”
These Hotel Elevators Are On Pistons Instead Of Being Suspended By Cables
Men's Restroom In Our Spa Hotel In The Center Of The Black Forest In Germany
This Hotel Room Has Complimentary 4kg Dumbbells Next To The Bed
So, with these changes in mind, it becomes more important than ever to create a culture of excellence in order to differentiate yourself from other hotels.
According to McKinsey & Company’s research, the main reason why people become loyal, returning guests is their positive past experiences with a travel brand—not the value, quality, or convenience.
One luxury hotel general manager said that culture isn’t a sign on a wall or something that you’d find in a textbook: “It has to be driven by a leader, 24/7, on good days and bad.”
Stair Runner Snake Rug I Made
I made 8 of these 25-foot-long snakes for a hotel in San Diego called the Lafayette. These are hand-tufted, made with wool yarn.
Motel 6 Has Phone Number To Help Line On Their Soaps
This Display In A Hotel In Seoul Allows You To Adjust Your Shower Temperature To Within A Fraction Of A Degree
Some ways to create truly quality, luxury customer experiences, no matter the industry, include:
- Focusing less on price points and more on exquisite, thoughtful, and careful service;
- Promoting a culture of excellence among your employees;
- Empathetic and generous leaders who actively listen to their staff and customers;
- Hiring, investing in, and empowering employees with great personality traits;
- Offering personalized service and going above and beyond to pleasantly surprise your guests.
The Hostel I'm Staying At Uses The Drake Meme Template To Show How The Dishes Are Supposed To Be Returned
My Hotel In Munich Plays Music From The Bar In The Bathroom
Hotel I Stayed At In Greece Had Wooden Bikes For Guests To Use
Which of these hotel design details impressed you the most, dear Pandas? Which ones were so creative and elegant that they genuinely wowed you? What was your best hotel stay like and what things did you appreciate the most?
On the flip side… what was your worst stay like? We’d love you hear your thoughts, so if you’d like to spill the tea, feel free to visit the comments section below.
Hotel I'm Staying At Has A Pool Table In The Swimming Pool Room
My Hotel Uses A Punch Card Room Key
This Hotel Has An Arcade Room, With 500 Games To Choose From
The Pen In My Hotel Room Looks Like A Pencil And Has An Eraser
4 Different Locks On My Hotel Room Door In Papua New Guinea
This Hotel Has A 13th Floor, But Omits The 5th Floor
In Italy, (as to many of us) 13 is a lucky number i.e. "Faire 13"!
The Paradiso Art Hotel In Ibiza Offers One Suite At Zero Cost, But The Room Has Transparent Glass Walls
A glass-walled room in the middle of the hotel’s lobby where the absolute star of the show is you. It’s available for a free night’s stay, art interventions, DJ sets, and podcasts… The possibilities are endless. Would you try it?
My Airbnb Has 3 Way Chess
My Hotel Remote Has A Qwerty Keyboard On The Back
Razor Slot In An Old Hotel
I Can’t Make Popcorn In My Hotel Room Microwave, Per The Fire Department
The Shower In My Hotel Room Has A Little Window In The Glass So You Can Grab Your Towel Without Opening The Shower Door
My Hotel Has Repurposed The Bidet As A Plant Pot
A Motel Served Me This Breakfast Tray For $15 And Contains A Toaster, And A 2l Milk
Can you keep the toaster? Otherwise, it's a pretty expensive breakfast..
This Monopoly Table At My Airbnb
My Hotel Room Has A Conference Space In Half Of It Instead Of A Sofa Bed And Furniture
Had a hotel room in New Orleans like that. A waste of space.
The Hotel Staff Left A Cool Towel Dog On My Bed This Morning
At Henn Na Hotel In Tokyo, The Reception Is Staffed By Robots
Henn na Hotel is a well-known hotel in Japan that uses advanced technology - guests check in with dinosaur robots or holograms, making the experience safe and contact-free. Guinness World Records acknowledged it as the first hotel with robot employees.