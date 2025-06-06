ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re traveling for business or pleasure, a great place to stay can make or break your entire trip. There are very few things better than feeling truly at home when you’re exploring other cities and countries. However, creating this atmosphere of genuine hospitality is quite challenging.

That being said, some hotel owners go above and beyond the call of duty for the sake of their guests. We wanted to showcase some of their brilliance, so, our team at Bored Panda collected some of the finest, most creative, and coolest hotel design decisions and solutions that people couldn’t help but take a pic of and share online. Scroll down to check them out. And if any hoteliers are here, we hope you’re taking notes!

#1

This Hotel Has The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights

Creative hotel design decision showing a German hotel offering the Universal Declaration of Human Rights instead of a Bible.

roddreher Report

    #2

    This Hotel Has A Polaroid Guestbook, But Just For The Dogs

    Pet photo album with handwritten names displayed on a wooden counter showcasing creative hotel design decisions.

    Humavolver Report

    #3

    I Checked In To My Hotel And Joked With The Check-In Lady That As Long As My Room Had A Bowl Of M&m’s With All The Blue Ones Removed, Everything Would Be Great

    Bowl of colorful candies with a handwritten welcome card, showcasing genius hotel design decisions for guest experience.

    She laughed and told me about some other crazy guest request. 20 minutes later there was a knock on my door and she handed me this.

    JBPII Report

    The global hotel market is phenomenally big. According to Statista, the market is predicted to reach a whopping $443.07 billion by 2025, with a projected spike to $511.91 billion and 1.81 billion users by 2029.

    It’s expected that by then, 80% of the total revenue in the hotel market will be generated via online sales.
    #4

    I Feel So Lucky To Wake Up In This Heaven Today

    Hotel design featuring a cozy bed with large windows showcasing snowy mountain views in a creative setting.

    lunatically , dumbadzemarika Report

    #5

    The Hotel I Stayed At Had A “Anything Anytime” Button

    Hotel design decision featuring a creative room service indicator with privacy and make-up suite options illuminated.

    Ok-Musician-5310 Report

    #6

    There’s A Hammock In My Hotel Room Instead Of A Couch

    Hammock setup as a creative hotel design decision in a modern room with curtains and a wall-mounted TV.

    pwstern79 Report

    Hotel customers are increasingly looking for unique and personalized experiences during their travels.

    “They are looking for accommodations that offer more than just a place to stay, but also provide memorable experiences and exceptional services. This trend has led to a rise in demand for boutique hotels, eco-friendly establishments, and themed accommodations.”

    #7

    This Hotel I Stayed At In Japan Let You Pick Out Your Pillows. Complete With Spec Charts

    Various pillow options organized in cubbies, showcasing a genius hotel design decision for guest comfort and choice.

    Impressive-Peach-815 Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I take my pillow whenever I can. Yes, it's that important.

    #8

    This Morning Bloody Mary Station At My Hotel’s Breakfast Buffet

    Creative hotel design decision featuring a stylish condiment and herb station with fresh basil and sauces on a tray.

    TheSoschianGamer Report

    #9

    The Assortment Of "Celebrity" Pictures In The Hotel Im Staying At

    Wall art featuring unique character portraits as part of genius hotel design decisions showcasing creative decor ideas.

    bakercob232 Report

    In Europe, there have been recent trends toward sustainable and eco-conscious practices in hotels, as well as wellness tourism.

    Meanwhile, in Asia, the hotel market is “heavily influenced by the region’s diverse cultures and traditions.” So, many hotels try to be authentic and incorporate local elements into their design, cuisine, and guest experience.

    Halfway around the world, in North America, the hotel market is closely linked to overall economic performance in the region. Growing economies mean more disposable income and higher consumer spending on travel and accommodation.
    #10

    Hotel Offers Free Beer If You Opt-Out Of Room Cleaning

    Hotel design decision offering guests a free beer for opting out of room cleaning during multi-night stays.

    clyft Report

    #11

    Hotel Breakfast Has White Pepper And Black Salt

    Two clear glass spice grinders with black tops containing white pepper and black sea salt on a wooden surface for hotel design decisions.

    stanyeojinfromloona Report

    #12

    I’m Staying In A Hell-Themed Hotel Room In Florence, Italy

    Creative hotel design featuring red decor, hanging art, and ambient lighting in a unique and stylish hotel room interior.

    ScrantonStrangler01 Report

    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Judging by the writing it's themed after Dante's Inferno. Cool idea.

    According to McKinsey & Company, luxury hospitality might begin with a signature property and beautiful hotel design, but it also needs stellar service and devoted staff.

    Our facility is our stage, and guests are paying for a performance,” one luxury hotel general manager revealed to the company.

    #13

    The Hotel I'm Staying In Has A Shower With Water Pressure Control

    Shower thermostat with clear hot, warm, and cold labels showing a practical hotel design decision for guest comfort.

    unclegetter Report

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well.. They all do? Apart from those button operated in gyms etc that automatically turn off of course. But at home and in hotels?

    #14

    The Hotel I’m Staying At Uses Wooden Room Key Cards In Stead Of Plastic

    Hand holding a wooden key card by a pool, showcasing a creative hotel design decision with natural material use.

    Infinite_prevalence Report

    #15

    The Shower Head In The Shower Of My Hotel Room Gives Me The Exact Temperature Of The Water

    Showerhead with water flowing and a temperature display, showcasing genius hotel design decisions in bathroom fixtures.

    reddit.com Report

    katharinasei_ avatar
    Katharina Sei.
    Katharina Sei.
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For anyone who wonders: 115°F would be around 46°C or around 319°K.

    It’s predicted that the luxury segment of the hotel industry may grow at 6% through through 2025. This may lead to more competition between high-class hotels, as more businesses enter the proverbial arena.

    In the meantime, some non-luxury properties are closing the luxury gap with physical details that may indicate luxury, for example, things like rainfall shower heads and sumptuous mattress tops.
    #16

    The "Palace Of Salt" In Bolivia Is The World's First Hotel Made Of Salt

    Modern hotel design featuring illuminated glass block pillars around a central spa pool with unique textured wall details.

    booking.com Report

    #17

    This Hotel Has A Room Numbered 419+1 Instead Of 420

    Hotel room sign with creative number design 419+1 and no smoking symbol on textured wall in modern hotel interior.

    SerendipitouslySane Report

    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the hospital i work in we have no room/bed number 13. There is 12 and 12bis.

    #18

    Sink Faucet In My Hotel Room

    Modern hotel design decision featuring a sleek faucet with a unique fine stream water flow in a clean white sink.

    mebeim Report

    As per McKinsey & Company, the meaning of luxury is actually shifting, too. “Affluent customers increasingly value unique experiences—not just the tangible product—and vibrant atmospheres over opulent formality. Data on consumer spending substantiates the notion that interest in recreational experiences is generally rising while interest in nonessential goods is generally subsiding.”

    #19

    These Hotel Elevators Are On Pistons Instead Of Being Suspended By Cables

    Modern hotel lobby featuring genius design decisions with glass elevators and stylish seating area with TVs and warm lighting.

    DirectorZB Report

    #20

    Men's Restroom In Our Spa Hotel In The Center Of The Black Forest In Germany

    Hotel design with creative forest-themed wall murals and wooden columns for a unique guest experience.

    xig_brick Report

    #21

    This Hotel Room Has Complimentary 4kg Dumbbells Next To The Bed

    Chrome 4 kg weights with Profil Hotels branding on a sleek black hotel gym design rack detail.

    EndTheMadnessPls Report

    So, with these changes in mind, it becomes more important than ever to create a culture of excellence in order to differentiate yourself from other hotels.

    According to McKinsey & Company’s research, the main reason why people become loyal, returning guests is their positive past experiences with a travel brand—not the value, quality, or convenience.

    One luxury hotel general manager said that culture isn’t a sign on a wall or something that you’d find in a textbook: “It has to be driven by a leader, 24/7, on good days and bad.”
    #22

    Stair Runner Snake Rug I Made

    Creative hotel design decision featuring a snake-shaped carpet running up a staircase in a uniquely decorated interior.

    I made 8 of these 25-foot-long snakes for a hotel in San Diego called the Lafayette. These are hand-tufted, made with wool yarn.

    Smallbutalsomedium Report

    #23

    Motel 6 Has Phone Number To Help Line On Their Soaps

    Small Motel 6 soap bar with human trafficking hotline information showcasing creative hotel design decisions.

    Freddypretty Report

    #24

    This Display In A Hotel In Seoul Allows You To Adjust Your Shower Temperature To Within A Fraction Of A Degree

    Modern hotel shower design with digital temperature display showing 37°C on chrome fixtures and water droplets on tiles.

    EastCoastHustler Report

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My balls aren't that sensitive. I'd never be able to tell the difference 🫩

    Some ways to create truly quality, luxury customer experiences, no matter the industry, include:

    1. Focusing less on price points and more on exquisite, thoughtful, and careful service;
    2. Promoting a culture of excellence among your employees;
    3. Empathetic and generous leaders who actively listen to their staff and customers;
    4. Hiring, investing in, and empowering employees with great personality traits;
    5. Offering personalized service and going above and beyond to pleasantly surprise your guests.
    #25

    The Hostel I'm Staying At Uses The Drake Meme Template To Show How The Dishes Are Supposed To Be Returned

    Dish return area with creative hotel design using meme images to show proper plate and dish placement.

    adamgasth Report

    #26

    My Hotel In Munich Plays Music From The Bar In The Bathroom

    Creative hotel design decision featuring a unique music volume control dial on a wall switch panel.

    tracking_down Report

    #27

    Hotel I Stayed At In Greece Had Wooden Bikes For Guests To Use

    Wooden bicycles parked outside a building showcasing genius hotel design decisions with creative and eco-friendly materials.

    colaboy1998 Report

    Which of these hotel design details impressed you the most, dear Pandas? Which ones were so creative and elegant that they genuinely wowed you? What was your best hotel stay like and what things did you appreciate the most?

    On the flip side… what was your worst stay like? We’d love you hear your thoughts, so if you’d like to spill the tea, feel free to visit the comments section below.
    #28

    Hotel I'm Staying At Has A Pool Table In The Swimming Pool Room

    Indoor hotel pool area with seating and a pool table showcasing creative hotel design decisions.

    Nintenartist Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well it is the pool room 🤷🏽‍♂️

    #29

    My Hotel Uses A Punch Card Room Key

    Hand holding a perforated card key with number 201 in a hotel, showcasing creative hotel design decisions.

    LokiDucks Report

    #30

    This Pool Cover At My Bnb

    Retractable pool cover design showcasing creative hotel design decisions for safety and aesthetics in outdoor spaces.

    cizzoo Report

    #31

    This Hotel Has An Arcade Room, With 500 Games To Choose From

    Creative hotel design featuring a cozy gaming corner with bean bags, arcade controllers, and a wall-mounted TV setup.

    Zaycr Report

    #32

    The Pen In My Hotel Room Looks Like A Pencil And Has An Eraser

    Pen designed to look like a pencil on Kinzie Hotel notepad showcasing creative hotel design decisions.

    egg651 Report

    #33

    4 Different Locks On My Hotel Room Door In Papua New Guinea

    Hotel door with multiple locks including chain and bolt showcasing creative hotel design decisions for enhanced security.

    expedition_forces Report

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. Is this supposed to be a ~genious~ way of telling you that sleeping her was a bad life choice?

    #34

    This Hotel Has A 13th Floor, But Omits The 5th Floor

    Elevator panel in hotel requiring room key scan for guest room floor access showing floor buttons and security feature.

    hate_and_discontent Report

    writevalda avatar
    SpiderWoman13
    SpiderWoman13
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Italy, (as to many of us) 13 is a lucky number i.e. "Faire 13"!

    #35

    The Paradiso Art Hotel In Ibiza Offers One Suite At Zero Cost, But The Room Has Transparent Glass Walls

    Modern hotel interior featuring creative glass-walled room design and vibrant lighting, showcasing genius hotel design decisions.

    A glass-walled room in the middle of the hotel’s lobby where the absolute star of the show is you. It’s available for a free night’s stay, art interventions, DJ sets, and podcasts… The possibilities are endless. Would you try it?

    paradiso_ibiza Report

    #36

    My Airbnb Has 3 Way Chess

    Unique triangular chessboard design showcasing creative hotel design decisions beyond traditional game setups.

    buffayolo Report

    #37

    My Hotel Remote Has A Qwerty Keyboard On The Back

    Compact hotel room remote control with built-in keyboard showcasing genius hotel design decisions for guest convenience.

    Complete-Divide3637 Report

    melody5697 avatar
    Melody
    Melody
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I plan to get one of these when I move out of my dad's house. Very useful if you opt to use a Raspberry Pi instead of a streaming box or smart TV. (I mean, I'll probably get a smart TV just because most TVs are smart TVs, but I'll keep it offline.)

    #38

    Razor Slot In An Old Hotel

    Unique hotel design decision featuring a hidden slot in speckled beige wall tiles for creative functionality.

    MrBungleVI Report

    #39

    I Can’t Make Popcorn In My Hotel Room Microwave, Per The Fire Department

    Microwave in hotel room with a sign warning no popcorn allowed per local fire department for safety.

    burnedflag Report

    #40

    The Shower In My Hotel Room Has A Little Window In The Glass So You Can Grab Your Towel Without Opening The Shower Door

    Fogged glass shower door with water droplets and a round magnifying mirror, showcasing creative hotel design decisions.

    eltigre_rawr Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the splashing on the glass, some made it out the window.

    My Hotel Has Repurposed The Bidet As A Plant Pot

    Bidet creatively repurposed as a planter with green plants, showcasing genius hotel design decisions in a bathroom setting.

    sea-in-a-sieve Report

    #42

    A Motel Served Me This Breakfast Tray For $15 And Contains A Toaster, And A 2l Milk

    Breakfast setup with toaster, cereal, milk, bread, apple, and butter on tray showing creative hotel design decisions.

    nickykeeng Report

    boredpanda-com_10 avatar
    Peter Parker
    Peter Parker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you keep the toaster? Otherwise, it's a pretty expensive breakfast..

    #43

    This Monopoly Table At My Airbnb

    Wooden hotel table with built-in Monopoly board game tiles showcasing genius hotel design decisions.

    Lobro9 Report

    #44

    My Hotel Room Has A Conference Space In Half Of It Instead Of A Sofa Bed And Furniture

    Modern hotel meeting room with large wooden table, beige chairs, TV, and geometric carpet design reflecting creative hotel design decisions.

    kn1f3party Report

    The Hotel Staff Left A Cool Towel Dog On My Bed This Morning

    Towel animal shaped like a dog wearing sunglasses on hotel bed, showcasing creative hotel design decisions and guest welcome note.

    DoGoD18 Report

    #46

    At Henn Na Hotel In Tokyo, The Reception Is Staffed By Robots

    Robot receptionist with dinosaur heads behind counters at a uniquely designed hotel front desk area.

    Henn na Hotel is a well-known hotel in Japan that uses advanced technology - guests check in with dinosaur robots or holograms, making the experience safe and contact-free. Guinness World Records acknowledged it as the first hotel with robot employees.

    okuleonx Report

    #47

    My Hotel Has An Option To Request Laundry From The Control Panel In The Room

    Touchscreen control panel with temperature and music settings, showcasing genius hotel design decisions and modern technology integration.

    C170370 Report

    #48

    My Motel Room Had A Shower Timer To Encourage Guests To Conserve Water

    Green hourglass timer with a bull skull design, showcasing a genius hotel design decision in Death Valley stove pipe wells.

    dsyzdek Report

    This Motel Bathroom Has A Built In Bottle Opener

    Wall-mounted bottle opener installed near a bathroom door, showcasing a simple hotel design decision.

    DogofManyColors Report

    #50

    A Crocodile Made Of Towels, Left By The Hotel Staff

    Creative hotel design featuring a towel folded into a crocodile shape on a neatly made bed in a modern room.

    SpannerLad Report

