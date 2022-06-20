Hello, my name is Olivier. I am 43 years old and I am from France. Back in the day, I was an aquarium enthusiast with 42 aquariums all filled with freshwater shrimp, and I bought my first camera without knowing what was going to happen 12 years later. After five years of photographing the contents of my aquariums, a photographer friend took my head out of the water and explained to me that there was a multitude of other things to photograph. Basically attracted by the world of the very small, I practiced macro photography with insects, flowers, and mushrooms.

Then I became greedy to discover the many facets of photography. It was then that I tried my hand at various style exercises: compositing, high speed, studio, then two years doing urbex in a few countries. Enriched by all my experiences, I returned to the macro but in an artistic way.

If you would like to see my other works posted on Bored Panda, you can click here and here.

