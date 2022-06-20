19Kviews
I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photos (34 Pics)
Hello, my name is Olivier. I am 43 years old and I am from France. Back in the day, I was an aquarium enthusiast with 42 aquariums all filled with freshwater shrimp, and I bought my first camera without knowing what was going to happen 12 years later. After five years of photographing the contents of my aquariums, a photographer friend took my head out of the water and explained to me that there was a multitude of other things to photograph. Basically attracted by the world of the very small, I practiced macro photography with insects, flowers, and mushrooms.
Then I became greedy to discover the many facets of photography. It was then that I tried my hand at various style exercises: compositing, high speed, studio, then two years doing urbex in a few countries. Enriched by all my experiences, I returned to the macro but in an artistic way.
In 2017, I started to exhibit and it has been going on for 6 years throughout France, but also in Belgium and on the border of Switzerland. In 2018, I released my book "Monde Invisible" with the participation of Kyriakos KAZYRAS who gave me the honor of a preface.
In February 2021, after careful consideration, I acquired an Australian Shepherd. "Rexie" is an adorable female who unknowingly changed my life! I usually say that she gave me confidence and awareness. I decided to replace butterflies, flowers, mushrooms, and dragonflies with my dog. She came to take her place in my dreamlike universe and it was a revelation to the point of professionalizing me as an animal photographer specializing in dog photography.
really hate that this pic has the lowest points, I think this should have been on the top
In less than a year, more than a hundred dogs have passed through my lens and I have never felt so fulfilled as since I started doing this. Dogs bring me an extraordinary balance and serenity. A real connection is established even with the most complicated dogs, to the great surprise of their masters.
We form a duo in life on stage,
My dog is my best partner, I owe her a lot,
She succeeded where many humans have failed for me…
I love you, Rexie.
Such a good looking dog. I love how you capture his expressions.
these are beautiful and magical. as someone whose whole world is surrounded by dogs, these photos bring out the beauty and natural instinct (I think that's the right word) of the dogs. and the backgrounds are stunning! I can't wait to see more posts from you!!
Thank you from the bottom of my heart Indeed, it is important for me to make authentic the nature of the animal and with maximum respect so that the photo shoot is a distraction or even fun. I am so rich from these meetings with them Another big thank you Oh, really
Beautiful pups, it´s only sad that the FB page or group allegedly doesn´t exist (anymore), but I follow Oliver Naska here on Bored Panda now.
Thank you very much Marion My facebook and instagram pages still exist, just that I haven't figured out how to insert them yet. I provide you with the links below with my apologies. www.facebook.com/NaskaPhotographie www.instagram.com/naska_photographie
Thank you very much, I follow you now, on Instagram I can´t post myself without a mobile phone, but I can follow, like and comment there.
They are beautiful! Great pictures, that capture not only cuteness but the beauty and character of these dogs . And I love doggos so much!
Thank you very much My approach is to let the dog decide to reveal his true personality without constraint and with the greatest respect. A big thank you to you
They are beautiful! Great pictures, that capture not only cuteness but the beauty and character of these dogs . And I love doggos so much!
