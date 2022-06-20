Hello, my name is Olivier. I am 43 years old and I am from France. Back in the day, I was an aquarium enthusiast with 42 aquariums all filled with freshwater shrimp, and I bought my first camera without knowing what was going to happen 12 years later. After five years of photographing the contents of my aquariums, a photographer friend took my head out of the water and explained to me that there was a multitude of other things to photograph. Basically attracted by the world of the very small, I practiced macro photography with insects, flowers, and mushrooms.

Then I became greedy to discover the many facets of photography. It was then that I tried my hand at various style exercises: compositing, high speed, studio, then two years doing urbex in a few countries. Enriched by all my experiences, I returned to the macro but in an artistic way.

If you would like to see my other works posted on Bored Panda, you can click here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | naskaphotographie.fr | flickr.com

#1

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

83points
Olivier Naska
POST
In 2017, I started to exhibit and it has been going on for 6 years throughout France, but also in Belgium and on the border of Switzerland. In 2018, I released my book "Monde Invisible" with the participation of Kyriakos KAZYRAS who gave me the honor of a preface.

In February 2021, after careful consideration, I acquired an Australian Shepherd. "Rexie" is an adorable female who unknowingly changed my life! I usually say that she gave me confidence and awareness. I decided to replace butterflies, flowers, mushrooms, and dragonflies with my dog. She came to take her place in my dreamlike universe and it was a revelation to the point of professionalizing me as an animal photographer specializing in dog photography.
#2

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

81points
Olivier Naska
POST
Floof
Floof
Community Member
11 months ago

Aussies are my favorite! And this one is beautiful, great photography too!

10
10points
#3

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

78points
Olivier Naska
POST
Muhammad Salman
Muhammad Salman
Community Member
11 months ago

really hate that this pic has the lowest points, I think this should have been on the top

14
14points
In less than a year, more than a hundred dogs have passed through my lens and I have never felt so fulfilled as since I started doing this. Dogs bring me an extraordinary balance and serenity. A real connection is established even with the most complicated dogs, to the great surprise of their masters.

We form a duo in life on stage,

My dog ​​is my best partner, I owe her a lot,

She succeeded where many humans have failed for me…

I love you, Rexie.
#4

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

73points
Olivier Naska
POST
#5

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

73points
Olivier Naska
POST
Floof
Floof
Community Member
11 months ago

it looks like the doggos bark is so strong its moving the clouds!

9
9points
#6

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

70points
Olivier Naska
POST
Floof
Floof
Community Member
11 months ago

this is when bored panda shouldn't have upvotes. this deserves so many more likes than just 8 😕

13
13points
#7

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

65points
Olivier Naska
POST
Floof
Floof
Community Member
11 months ago

looks like a wolf! Beautiful background too!

7
7points
#8

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

65points
Olivier Naska
POST
#9

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

64points
Olivier Naska
POST
#10

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

63points
Olivier Naska
POST
#11

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

63points
Olivier Naska
POST
#12

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

63points
Olivier Naska
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
11 months ago

Very nice shot. A beautiful dog.

9
9points
#13

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

62points
Olivier Naska
POST
#14

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

62points
Olivier Naska
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
11 months ago

Beautiful photos. This looks like my dog.

9
9points
#15

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

61points
Olivier Naska
POST
Gail GrayHabig
Gail GrayHabig
Community Member
11 months ago

I love all dogs. Another beauty!

6
6points
#16

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

60points
Olivier Naska
POST
Floof
Floof
Community Member
11 months ago

ooo what kind of breed are they? This photo is literally magic

8
8points
#17

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

60points
Olivier Naska
POST
Roni Kova
Roni Kova
Community Member
11 months ago

How is this not further up? Such a gorgeous pooch!

7
7points
#18

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

59points
Olivier Naska
POST
Lemonade Midnight
Lemonade Midnight
Community Member
11 months ago

He's here to offer his canine wisdom

7
7points
#19

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

59points
Olivier Naska
POST
#20

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

58points
Olivier Naska
POST
Sanchi
Sanchi
Community Member
11 months ago

This photography skills are wonderful, astonishing. It's how I hope to be able to photograph one day…

10
10points
#21

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

57points
Olivier Naska
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
11 months ago

Such a good looking dog. I love how you capture his expressions.

9
9points
#22

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

54points
Olivier Naska
POST
Floof
Floof
Community Member
11 months ago

MORE AUSSIES! (I've run out of words to describe your photos! they are so amazing they look unreal!)

9
9points
#23

My Dog ​​changed My Life…

51points
Olivier Naska
POST
Hades (but good)
Hades (but good)
Community Member
11 months ago

this is such a beautiful and natural photo!

6
6points
#24

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photos (23 Pics)

21points
Olivier Naska
POST
#25

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photos (23 Pics)

20points
Olivier Naska
POST
#26

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photos (23 Pics)

19points
Olivier Naska
POST
#27

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photos (23 Pics)

13points
Olivier Naska
POST
#28

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In

13points
Olivier Naska
POST
#29

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photos (23 Pics)

12points
Olivier Naska
POST
#30

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photos (23 Pics)

11points
Olivier Naska
POST
#31

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photos (23 Pics)

10points
Olivier Naska
POST
#32

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photos (23 Pics)

6points
Olivier Naska
POST
#33

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photos (23 Pics)

6points
Olivier Naska
POST
#34

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photos (23 Pics)

6points
Olivier Naska
POST

