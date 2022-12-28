Those who have already seen my other works on Bored Panda here and here know my inexhaustible love for animals. In 2022 there were about 600 dogs, cats, rabbits, and rats that I had the pleasure to picture.

A while ago, I started as a self-taught photographer, and now I can call myself a professional pet photographer. And in this post, I want to look back at some of the 'stars' who've passed in front of my lens.

Happy New Year's Eve to all!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | naskaphotographie.fr | flickr.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

6points
Olivier Naska
POST
#2

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

6points
Olivier Naska
POST
#3

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

6points
Olivier Naska
POST
#4

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

6points
Olivier Naska
POST
#5

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

5points
Olivier Naska
POST
#6

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

5points
Olivier Naska
POST
#7

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

5points
Olivier Naska
POST
#8

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

4points
Olivier Naska
POST
#9

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

4points
Olivier Naska
POST
#10

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

4points
Olivier Naska
POST
#11

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

4points
Olivier Naska
POST
#12

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

4points
Olivier Naska
POST
#13

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

4points
Olivier Naska
POST
#14

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

4points
Olivier Naska
POST
#15

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

4points
Olivier Naska
POST
#16

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

4points
Olivier Naska
POST
#17

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

3points
Olivier Naska
POST
#18

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

3points
Olivier Naska
POST
#19

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

3points
Olivier Naska
POST
#20

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

3points
Olivier Naska
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

3points
Olivier Naska
POST
#22

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

3points
Olivier Naska
POST
#23

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

1point
Olivier Naska
POST
#24

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

1point
Olivier Naska
POST
#25

Our Animal Friends Celebrate Autumn In Photos

Report

1point
Olivier Naska
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!