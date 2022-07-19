Dogs bring us a lot of love and those indescribable moments that enrich our lives so much. Because these four-legged creatures are the stars of our lives and our hearts, I had to pay tribute to them by taking adorable pictures of them.

At the end of 2021, a grooming salon asked me to do a Christmas shoot. I was not ready for studio photography but I like challenges so I accepted it. I self-trained and self-equipped in two months and I realized this photo shoot by deciding to think and create my own sets and stagings. After Christmas, I thought of a Valentine's Day décor and then a vintage décor to enhance the environment of these hundreds of dogs who passed in front of my lens.

I wanted to share with you some of the strongest images of these intimate moments always under the sign of respect for the animal.

