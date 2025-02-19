Woman Freaks Out After Friend Brings Her Dog To Expensive Vet While Pet Sitting

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the joys of being human is that we get to share our planet with pets. If you’re lucky enough to own one, you’ll know how much they can brighten your day. But you’ll also be aware they don’t come cheap. The average cost of owning a dog can range anywhere from $1,000 to $5,225 a year—and that’s just for essentials. When it comes to emergency vet visits, you could find yourself needing to sell a kidney.

A guy has shared how he was pet-sitting his friend’s dog when it suddenly became violently ill. When he couldn’t get hold of the owner, he panicked and rushed the dog to the vet. When his friend returned to a bill of $1,400, she completely lost it. She’s accusing him of forcing her into debt, and he’s now wondering if he did the right thing.

RELATED:

Just like humans, dogs might need medical care now and again

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When one guy rushed his friend’s dog to the vet for emergency surgery, he wasn’t expecting her to react as angrily as she did

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: BlackDynamite_7

Being a dog parent doesn’t come cheap and potential pet owners aren’t always prepared

A dog can start dipping deep into your bank account before you even bring it home for the first time. You’ll need to have their food, bowls, toys, bedding, leash, and more ready. Then, of course, you’ll need to pay the adoption fee, or breeder’s price.

According to Prudent Pet, the world’s most expensive dog comes with a hefty price tag of around $14,000. The rare Samoyed breed originates from Siberia, and are known for their “kind, loving, and eager-to-please attitude,” along with their smiling faces.

However, the site warns that the breed racks up vet bills like no other dog. “They’re prone to expensive health issues, such as corneal dystrophy, autoimmune conditions, and cardiac disorders that can mount to around $5,000.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of what breed you choose or whether you adopt or shop, there are also vaccinations, tick and flea treatments, and deworming costs to consider. If Fido needs grooming, you’ll be forking out for that too. Training costs a pretty penny, as does doggy daycare, should you choose to go that route.

According to pet-sitting platform Rover, the total cost of getting a new doggo ranges ranges from $870 to $4,565. And that’s just for the first year. Annually, you’re looking at spending around $1,000 on the low end to $5,225 on the high end. Throw in the optional extras and your furkid’s expenses can reach around $6,235 per year.

Rover’s research shows the average dog owner “may spend anywhere from $80-$440 per month on their dog.” It’s a 55% increase since 2023.

Just like humans, doggies need their teeth cleaned and checked. Owners that do opt for some doggo dentist trips pay anywhere from $630-$1,145, depending on what needs to be done.

“Hopefully you’ll never need to make a trip to the emergency vet,” notes Rover. “But if you do, the typical visit can cost up to almost $3,000.” Pet insurance will increase your monthly costs by a bit but you’ll be glad you went that route should you ever have to rush your best friend in for emergency surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

It goes without saying that being a dog parent doesn’t come cheap. But we at Bored Panda really do feel it’s worth it. After all, you can’t put a price on unconditional love…

“She shouldn’t be a pet owner”: netizens praised the man for saving the dog’s life

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“You owe the owner for your mistakes”: some felt the man might be to blame for the blockage