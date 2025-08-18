Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"I Know A Batman Villain When I See One": Man Stuns Internet After Turning Himself In For Homicide
Mugshot of man with severe facial scars, resembling a Batman villain, after turning himself in for homicide.
Crime, Society

"I Know A Batman Villain When I See One": Man Stuns Internet After Turning Himself In For Homicide

A man wanted in a South Carolina homicide case has turned himself in and was arrested in North Charleston, authorities said.

Zaquan Shaquez Jamison, aged 20, was taken into custody on warrants for m*rder, several counts of attempted m*rder, and possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime.

Jamison called into Charleston County dispatch on Friday (August 15) and identified himself, stating that he wished to turn himself in in relation to an Orangeburg County case.

Highlights
  • Zaquan Shaquez Jamison, 20, turned himself in for a South Carolina homicide.
  • Jamison, described as armed and dangerous before arrest, complied peacefully when detained in North Charleston.
  • Social media users commented on Jamison's severe burn injuries, sparking debates about trauma and accountability.

According to law enforcement, police ran a background check and confirmed his charges.

Prior to his arrest, the man had been described as armed and dangerous.

    A 20-year-old man wanted in a South Carolina homicide case has surrendered to authorities

    Image credits: Michael Förtsch/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    He was detained after leaving home on Evanston Boulevard and reportedly complied with officers’ commands, as per WCSC.

    Jamison was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center before being transferred to the custody of the Santee Police Department.

    Warrants accuse Jamison of fatally shooting 17-year-old Ja’Mereion “Mari” Deangelo Crawford at his Boo Circle home in Santee on January 13.

    Man resembling Batman villain with extensive facial tattoos and scars wearing a red shirt posing for mugshot photo.

    Image credits: North Charleston Police Department

    He faces the possibility of a life sentence if convicted of m*rder.

    On social media, some users commented on the man’s appearance, which is the result of a burn injury.

    “You can tell by the way he looks that he dealt with severe burns and trauma. There may be more to this story,” one reader suggested.

    “Obviously a burn victim, so were his crimes related to something that happened to him, or did he survive a horrific event and decide to make other people suffer?” another asked.

    A third added that the burn incident “doesn’t excuse anything,” noting, “A lot of people experience trauma, some you can see others you can’t. Never, ever will it be an excuse to cause trauma to others.”

    The suspect, identified as Zaquan Shaquez Jamison, faces charges of m*rder, multiple counts of attempted m*rder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime

    Man with severe burn scars wearing red sweatshirt speaks at podium, linked to Batman villain story and homicide case.

    Image credits: Times and Democrat

    A separate user chimed in, writing that Jamison looked like “Deadpool’s evil twin.”

    “It looks like he survived Thanos’s snap but just barely,” penned someone else, referencing the Marvel supervillain.

    Along the same lines, one netizen focusing on Jamison’s appearance wrote, “I know a Batman villain when I see one.”

    “Dude realized there’ll be no place to go without being noticed he chose to do the right thing,” an additional user pointed out.

    Comment by Daniel Calixtro about disfigurement making it hard to hide as a murder suspect, referencing Batman villain.

    Comment on social media post discussing a man stunning the internet by turning himself in for homicide, likening him to a Batman villain.
    In a video shared by the Times and Democrat, the suspect mentions in his arraignment in court that his parents will be filing a lawsuit because he’s a “burn victim.” He also claimed that “these hands can’t pull the trigger. They can’t even bend.”

    “The Augusta Burn Center is going to be part of this because these hands are fractured,” he said. “I’m just bringing that to your attention. I just wanted to get that off my chest.”

    According to the outlet, Jamison was injured during a crash in October 2023. Emergency crews took him from the scene to the Augusta Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.

    Police confirmed that the man had been described as armed and dangerous prior to his arrest

    Man with spiked hair stuns internet after turning himself in for homicide, linked to Batman villain discussion.

    Image credits: Santee Police Department

    Comment discussing public judgment of a man linked to Batman villain and homicide after turning himself in.

    Man comments on internet post about Batman villain, reacting to shocking homicide confession story online.
    According to a Forbes study released in November 2024 on the most dangerous states in the United States, South Carolina ranked eighth with a crime rate of 4.91 violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

    It followed states such as New Mexico, which ranked first, along with Arkansas, Louisiana, Colorado, California, Tennessee and Missouri.

    He is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Ja’Mereion “Mari” Deangelo Crawford

    Young man wearing a blue shirt and gold chain standing outside a house, related to Batman villain and homicide news.

    Image credits: Middleton Mortuary, LLC

    In South Carolina, a ten-year trend analysis shows a 106.2% increase in the weapon violation rate from 2014 to 2023, as per WCSC.

    “The number of Weapon Law Violations are going up at a rapid pace,” said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.

    “The number of these offenses has more than doubled in the last decade. Law enforcement continues to encounter offenders with [firearms] every day, many of whom are young.”

    Silver handcuffs on a dark textured surface symbolizing a Batman villain turning himself in for homicide.

    Image credits: Hanasaki/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    A report by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, based on official state data, found that fatalities linked to weapon violence in South Carolina rose by 60% from 2014 to 2023.

    This type of violence costs South Carolinians $12.1 billion annually, or about $2,291 per resident, the report noted.


    When it comes to the safest states, the Forbes study shows a clear trend pointing to New England and the Northeast as the country’s safest places to live.

    The smaller and more homogenous populations of many New England states, along with generally high education levels and strong median incomes, are key drivers behind the low crime rates in the region.

    New England is a region in the northeastern corner of the United States, comprising six states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

    “Ain’t no way he could hide,” one reader commented

    Comment on social media by Brandan Miles comparing someone’s appearance to Kane from WWF under his mask with reactions visible.

    Comment by Jerry Alandy about a man stunning the internet after turning himself in for homicide, discussing Batman villain reference.

    Stephen Whittemore’s comment about being locked in, shown with his profile picture and reaction emojis on social media.

    Comment on social media stating he could be a Batman villain, highlighting man turning himself in for homicide.

    Comment on social media saying bro was trying to get caught for free medical related to Batman villain homicide case.

    Comment by Bobby Cannon saying should be easy to ID him in a social media post about a Batman villain.

    Comment by William T Fortenberry Jr. expressing that the sketch artist likely disliked the drawing in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning if a man was trying to be a Batman villain or supervillain.

    Comment on social media from Timothy Mcculley reacting to a man stunning the internet after turning himself in for homicide.

    Comment discussing criminal behavior and reactions after a man stuns internet by turning himself in for homicide.

    Comment discussing a burn victim in relation to crimes, reflecting on motives behind Batman villain behavior.

    User comment expressing sadness over mean comments about someone's looks after an accident, related to Batman villain story.

    Comment by Scott Lambert about a man linked to trauma and burns, related to a Batman villain turning himself in for homicide.

    Facebook comment by Susie Marie questioning the back story of a man linked to a Batman villain and homicide case.

    Comment by Emily Wheeler Busse expressing sadness about the burn victim and wishing for more on the possible motive in homicide case.

    Ashlyn Renee Vieytes commenting about a man who stuns internet after turning himself in for homicide.

    Comment from Grace Peacher expressing concern about a kid experiencing psychological and mental trauma related to a Batman villain.

    Comment by Pauline Wallace wondering if a man who turned himself in for homicide got revenge on someone who harmed him.

    Comment discussing the need for early help and rehabilitation to prevent repeated prison time for individuals.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Dwayne Hyphen Adamson stating there's a lot we don't know, related to Batman villain discussion.

    Comment from Jessie Bush questioning if the man is a victim or influenced by a Batman villain like the Joker effect.

    Crime
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Is BP Mocking the appearance of a burn victim? Holy F, this is next level straight up evil. How the heck does this get approved? How does a company think mocking how burn victims look is in any way not monstrous?

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    anthonyelmore_1 avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    General disconnect between the insult recipient and the insult itself. Not a good thing, for the record. The internet is no stranger to collateral damage when it comes to insults. The mentality that if what they did was bad enough, any insult is acceptable. It's why I cringe when I see people using the term 'incel'. Sure, the person receiving the insult probably deserved it, but it also inadvertently impacts people who are involuntarily celibate for reasons a little less in their control: Physical disfigurements, mental disorders, or just plain terrible self-esteem, to list a few We really haven't figured out this whole 'insulting a bad person without nuking anyone in the general vicinity" thing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Regardless of this guys guilt or innocence, for ANYONE to draw conclusions or even comment on, his disfigurement is truly disgusting. The fact that BP feels this is funny and counts as news is equally disgusting. Boo-do better.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    can we pleeeease go back to animals, art,uplifting news and comics?right now it's adult entertainment, body shaming, ozempic and what not...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
