“I Know A Batman Villain When I See One”: Man Stuns Internet After Turning Himself In For Homicide

A man wanted in a South Carolina homicide case has turned himself in and was arrested in North Charleston, authorities said.

Zaquan Shaquez Jamison, aged 20, was taken into custody on warrants for m*rder, several counts of attempted m*rder, and possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime.

Jamison called into Charleston County dispatch on Friday (August 15) and identified himself, stating that he wished to turn himself in in relation to an Orangeburg County case.

According to law enforcement, police ran a background check and confirmed his charges.

Prior to his arrest, the man had been described as armed and dangerous.

Image credits: Michael Förtsch/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

He was detained after leaving home on Evanston Boulevard and reportedly complied with officers’ commands, as per WCSC.

Jamison was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center before being transferred to the custody of the Santee Police Department.

Warrants accuse Jamison of fatally shooting 17-year-old Ja’Mereion “Mari” Deangelo Crawford at his Boo Circle home in Santee on January 13.

Share icon

Image credits: North Charleston Police Department

He faces the possibility of a life sentence if convicted of m*rder.

On social media, some users commented on the man’s appearance, which is the result of a burn injury.

“You can tell by the way he looks that he dealt with severe burns and trauma. There may be more to this story,” one reader suggested.

“Obviously a burn victim, so were his crimes related to something that happened to him, or did he survive a horrific event and decide to make other people suffer?” another asked.

A third added that the burn incident “doesn’t excuse anything,” noting, “A lot of people experience trauma, some you can see others you can’t. Never, ever will it be an excuse to cause trauma to others.”

Share icon

Image credits: Times and Democrat

A separate user chimed in, writing that Jamison looked like “Deadpool’s evil twin.”

“It looks like he survived Thanos’s snap but just barely,” penned someone else, referencing the Marvel supervillain.

Along the same lines, one netizen focusing on Jamison’s appearance wrote, “I know a Batman villain when I see one.”

“Dude realized there’ll be no place to go without being noticed he chose to do the right thing,” an additional user pointed out.

“The Augusta Burn Center is going to be part of this because these hands are fractured,” he said. “I’m just bringing that to your attention. I just wanted to get that off my chest.”

According to the outlet, Jamison was injured during a crash in October 2023. Emergency crews took him from the scene to the Augusta Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.

Share icon

Image credits: Santee Police Department

It followed states such as New Mexico, which ranked first, along with Arkansas, Louisiana, Colorado, California, Tennessee and Missouri.

Share icon

Image credits: Middleton Mortuary, LLC

In South Carolina, a ten-year trend analysis shows a 106.2% increase in the weapon violation rate from 2014 to 2023, as per WCSC.

“The number of Weapon Law Violations are going up at a rapid pace,” said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.

“The number of these offenses has more than doubled in the last decade. Law enforcement continues to encounter offenders with [firearms] every day, many of whom are young.”

Share icon

Image credits: Hanasaki/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

A report by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, based on official state data, found that fatalities linked to weapon violence in South Carolina rose by 60% from 2014 to 2023.

This type of violence costs South Carolinians $12.1 billion annually, or about $2,291 per resident, the report noted.



When it comes to the safest states, the Forbes study shows a clear trend pointing to New England and the Northeast as the country’s safest places to live.

The smaller and more homogenous populations of many New England states, along with generally high education levels and strong median incomes, are key drivers behind the low crime rates in the region.

New England is a region in the northeastern corner of the United States, comprising six states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

“Ain’t no way he could hide,” one reader commented

