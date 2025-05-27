Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Punishment Must Fit The Crime”: Outrage After HS Valedictorian Is Stripped Of Title Over Speech
High school valedictorian in green cap and gown smiling with woman in sunglasses at graduation event.
News, US

“Punishment Must Fit The Crime”: Outrage After HS Valedictorian Is Stripped Of Title Over Speech

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

In what is usually a celebratory event, the graduation ceremony at a high school in Wichita, Kansas has been overshadowed by controversy. That’s because the school’s valedictorian was stripped of his title after giving a speech that was longer than expected. Now the internet is banding together to petition the school to reinstate the title.

Highlights
  • A valedictorian at a school in Kansas is being stripped of his title because his graduation speech was not approved
  • The school made him change his first speech, but the student felt the revised version wasn’t authentic
  • The school made him change his first speech, but the student felt the revised version wasn’t authentic
  • The internet has rallied behind the student saying the punishment does not fit the crime

Austin Tran, valedictorian at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, said he was asked to return his medal after giving a speech that was not approved by the school administration. 

Tran said the version that was approved by the school wasn’t authentic enough, so he changed it at the last minute.

RELATED:

    Kansas student has valedictorian title removed after his speech ran long

    Bishop Carroll High School building with sign and cross, related to HS valedictorian stripped of title controversy.

    Image credits: Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

    In a Facebook post after the incident, Tran’s mother, Ann Nguyen Tran, said that her son had “stayed up all night, as he confessed in the speech, to write one that went a little over time so that his sincere message to his classmates could be delivered in the manner and tone that he wanted, ranter than what was dictated.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The reaction from the community was swift. Almost immediately after learning that the school had taken away Austin’s title, a petition was circulated that garnered about 10,000 signatures. 

    People mentioned that there was nothing wrong with Austin’s speech, there were no bad words, nor inappropriate topics, and that, in fact, it was quite charming. 

    “The punishment must fit the offense”, netizens react to Austin’s title being removed

    High school valedictorian in green cap and gown celebrates graduation with a woman amid controversy over speech and punishment.

    Image credits: Ann Nguyen Tran

    “As an alumni and a member of the staff at this school it’s incredibly disheartening that this situation even exists. I understand that there are rules to be followed but one of the first things that we are taught as teachers is that the punishment must fit the offense. This is not the case here,” one person said.

    High school valedictorian wearing green cap and gown with medals, standing on football field during graduation ceremony.

    Image credits: Ann Nguyen Tran

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A catholic school that preaches continuously on Christian ethics has the audacity to threaten and bully our children…… The entire catholic organization should be so ashamed of stripping Austin of his rightfully earned accomplishment,” said a parent with a child at the school.

    Commenter praising the valedictorian speech as memorable before controversy and punishment over the high school title dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “His speech may have been long, but it came from the heart and acknowledged those who mattered to him. Frankly, it’s disappointing and shameful that Bishop Carroll and or the Catholic High School couldn’t find it in themselves to appreciate that.”

    School threatens valedictorian after he gave a speech that was “more authentic”

    Valedictorian medal showing front with books and laurel and back with engraved name and school, highlighting punishment controversy.

    Image credits: Ann Nguyen Tran

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her Facebook post, Tran’s mother Ann explained how it all went down. Austin had prepared a speech and submitted it to the administration for approval. 

    The revisions included suggestions to cut the speech because the administration felt it was too long, and to remove a joke about one of the staff possibly falling asleep because the speech was long. 

    Facebook comment from Ebony Saunders expressing disbelief about revoking an earned valedictorian title over speech controversy.

    But on the night before graduation, Austin had doubts. He feared the newly revised speech was not authentic enough, and didn’t include enough references to the important people in his life. 

    So he re-wrote it.

    His mother said in her FB post that her son stayed up all night to write a speech, that, while perhaps a bit long, better reflected his true feelings.

    Bishop Carroll gymnasium with people setting up tables, relating to high school valedictorian controversy over speech.

    Image credits: 12 News

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Have you ever written something and later reread it and it doesn’t sound that great? He wanted a personal and authentic speech that’s not AI generated nor compressed into a few minutes,” she wrote. 

    But the administration at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School was not impressed. 

    “It will only reflect badly on you”, Austin tells staff after being threatened by Vice Principal 

    Facebook comment expressing shock over a Catholic school’s decision, related to punishment fitting the crime controversy.

    Right before the moment when Austin was slated to give his speech, he was approached by the Vice Principal at the school, Mr. Keaton Mr. McCracken. The VP told Austin to stick with the approved speech or risk getting pulled off the stage. He said “ok”. 

    However, when he approached the stage to accept his valedictorian medal, Austin told the VP that if he did get pulled off stage that “It will only reflect badly on you.”

    Austin went ahead and gave his revised speech. What happened next stunned him, his family, and classmates.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    High school valedictorian medal hanging on school sign, symbolizing punishment must fit the crime controversy over speech.

    Image credits: 12 News

    The day after graduation, Austin and his family received an email requesting a meeting with the school to discuss the matter. They agreed, but since they were out of the county, the in-person meeting would have to wait. 

    A few days later, Austin and his mother opened their emails to find a note from the school explaining that a decision had already been reached on Austin’s punishment. He would need to return his valedictorian medal, and his title of valedictorian would be removed from his diploma and official transcripts. The school said that if he didn’t comply, his diploma would be withheld. 

    Comment from Janell Davis expressing support for former HS valedictorians returning medals amid punishment outrage

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When Austin’s family learned of the school’s decision, they were dismayed. Austin’s mother Ann said that the punishment didn’t seem to fit the crime.  “If you get stopped for speeding, they’re not going to take away your car. They’ll give you a ticket,” she told a local TV station

    They decided to turn to the internet for support. And they found it in droves.

    “If a medal can be taken by arbitrary judgement, then it’s worthless”, former students support Austin

    High school valedictorian in green graduation gown at ceremony triggers punishment must fit the crime debate.

    Image credits: Ann Nguyen Tran

    Students and staff began stepping forward to condemn the school’s decision, and in the case of some former students, to return their own academic medals and achievements. 

    One of Bishop Carroll’s Class of 2003 salutatorians, Zachary Faber, returned his medal, hanging it on the school’s sign in the front courtyard. 

    Facebook comment by Logan Richmond expressing concern over punishment fitting the crime in a high school commencement speech controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If the medal I received as the salutatorian of Bishop Carroll’s Class of 2003 was not an award recognizing the hard work and dedication it took to earn, but a shiny ornament that can be swiped away by arbitrary, bureaucratic judgment, then it has become worthless,” he told a local news outlet.

    Lauren Dean, one of Bishop Carroll’s academic leaders from the Class of 1983, is another alumni who returned her valedictorian medal.

    Valedictorian medal with red, white, and blue ribbon hanging on a wall, highlighting punishment must fit the crime controversy.

    Image credits: 12 News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When I saw that that award can be taken away so easily and for something so arbitrary and capricious, my medal just didn’t have meaning to me anymore and so my reaction was, ‘Austin can have mine,’” Dean said. 

    So far, the school has not made a statement or commented about the matter.

    Image credits: 12 News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens react with support for Austin, outrage at school  

    Comment criticizing the school for stripping HS valedictorian title over speech, sparking outrage and debate on punishment fitting the crime.

    Comment by Debra Kelly on a social media post criticizing the school’s decision to strip a valedictorian of their title.

    Comment by Patty Vang expressing opinion about valedictorian stripped of title over speech controversy online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about valedictorian stripped of title, expressing opinion on punishment fitting the crime controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment praising a high school valedictorian's speech amid controversy over punishment fitting the crime.

    Comment on high school valedictorian stripped of title over speech length sparks outrage about punishment fitting the crime.

    Facebook comment by Nicolas Reese expressing frustration after high school valedictorian is stripped of title over speech controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing outrage after high school valedictorian is stripped of title over speech for exceeding time limit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment about school setting precedent after valedictorian is stripped of title for unapproved speech controversy.

    Comment from Shelly Evans reacting to high school valedictorian stripped of title over speech controversy.

    Facebook comment from Steve Sciarratta about a high school valedictorian who faces outrage after being stripped of title.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Lisa Marie explaining the unapproved speech causing outrage after valedictorian is stripped of title.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Laurie Skinner saying Accountability and consequences in a social media post about punishment fitting the crime controversy.

    Comment by Don Schexnider stating people need to know that rules must be followed amid valedictorian punishment outrage.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda