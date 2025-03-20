Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“So Basic”: Man Sparks Debate After Sharing His Idea Of The ‘Hottest’ Outfit On A Woman
Lifestyle, News

"So Basic": Man Sparks Debate After Sharing His Idea Of The 'Hottest' Outfit On A Woman

A content creator on TikTok is under fire after claiming he’s found the perfect outfit a girl could possibly wear.

Nicklaus Daniel, who has nearly 60K followers on the social media platform, shared a video where he described a specific woman he’d seen at a Boston Celtics game.

She had been sporting a slick-back ponytail, big gold hoop earrings, a plain black top, and an oversized team letterman’s jacket, paired off with Nike Air Jordan sneakers — something Daniel deemed to be “the lethal combo.”

Highlights
  • One TikTok creator, Nicklaus Daniel, claimed to have found the 'perfect' women's outfit.
  • Women criticized his 'lethal combo' outfit suggestion as 'boring' and 'basic'.
  • One critic suggested that the best outfit for a woman to wear was confidence and happiness
    Women were quick to slam a content creator who claimed he had found the “lethal combo” for a girl to wear

    Image credits: nicklauscdaniel

    @nicklausdaniel7 Makes my mouth water. Believe she had jeans on btw #womensfashion#womenstyle#outfitinspiration♬ original sound – Nicklaus

    “She looked like a former player’s wife or something,” he said. “She looked good. She knows who she is, too.

    “That combo right there — I don’t care who you are, you look hot,” the creator promised. 

    But the women in the comments weren’t going to tolerate any of his claims, saying Daniel was in no position to offer fashion advice.

    Woman wearing a varsity jacket and glasses, exemplifying a 'hottest' outfit style debate.

    Image credits: janet.bessq

    One person described the stereotypical white girl, writing, “Let me guess… blond, skinny, tall and pretty?” 

    “I’ll never take fashion advice from a man,” another informed.

    A third said, “Thank god i dont dress for the male gaze.”

    “thanks for this information, will NOT be wearing this,” someone quipped, sarcastically.

    One commenter emphasized, “Best combo a girl can wear is happiness and confidence.”

    To many of the commenters, the style was “boring” and “basic”

    Woman in a trendy outfit with a blue jacket and denim skirt, sparking debate on the "hottest" fashion choice.

    Image credits: sierrasuttle

    Woman in a green varsity jacket, sparking debate about the hottest outfit at a Celtics game.

    Image credits: ktdaley

    Others were quick to describe the outfit in question as the most ‘basic’ fit a woman could wear, even labeling it as the “grown up version of a cheerleader.”

    A handful of Daniel’s followers claimed he was describing Emma Pritchard, who is the wife of Boston Celtics player Payton Pritchard.

    However, according to Daily Mail, she had been wearing a slightly different outfit, as her jacket wasn’t as oversized, and she hadn’t been wearing sneakers.

    “Best combo a girl can wear is happiness and confidence,” one person promised

    Man debating on the hottest outfit for women, pointing with a serious expression.

    Image credits: nicklausdaniel7

    It’s been proven that a woman’s clothing choice can be somewhat influenced by men, whether consciously or subconsciously. Through factors such as partner preferences, social dynamics, and societal expectations, these occurrences are more than possible.

    Women, especially younger ones, may feel the need to conform to a social circle by either standing out or fitting in.

    Societal norms and media portrayal can additionally shape how women perceive the term ‘attractiveness,’ and these can be influenced by how men view and react to a certain style.

    Anita Hamilton comments on the debate over the 'hottest' outfit, referencing Emma Pritchard's video.

    Comment from Chelsea Dodge discussing the hottest outfit debate in a text message format.

    Woman on basketball court, wearing casual outfit, sparking debate on hottest outfit choice.

    Image credits: emmapritchard

    @nicklausdaniel7 Replying to @Anita Hamilton 💋 #greenscreen Guys love this look though, TRUSTTTT ME #fashion#outfitinspo♬ original sound – Nicklaus

    Despite all of this, however, there has been a growing trend that women are becoming more confident in what they wear, expressing themselves authentically through fashion and emphasizing individuality over a strict adherence to trends.

    Melissa Kaye, brand lead at Simply Bee, said, “We should embrace our current body shape and choose clothing that fits well and makes us feel good. This might mean going up a size in certain items, but the result will be both comfort and style.”

    Nicklaus Daniel’s opinion was quickly regarded as unreliable

    Comment saying "Sir please stop" in debate about "hottest" outfit on women, with 367 likes.

    Comment discussing a woman's 'hottest' outfit with a cheerleader comparison, liked 1411 times.

    Comment on "hottest" outfit for women debate: "Men are so embarrassing" with 5443 likes.

    Comment reacting to a man's idea of the hottest outfit, stating 'Men are so basic,' with 51.2K likes.

    Comment on debate about the hottest outfit idea, saying "She was blond right?", liked by 39.5K users.

    Comment on the hottest outfit debate: "Let me guess...blond, skinny, tall and pretty?

    Comment by Kat on a post about the 'hottest' outfit idea for women, expressing disinterest with 14.8K likes.

    Comment on women’s outfit prioritizing self-expression over male expectations.

    Comment on "slickback" sparks debate about the 'hottest' outfit on women.

    TikTok comment about big gold hoop earrings in hottest outfit debate.

    Comment questioning a man's idea of the "hottest" outfit as basic, with a popular response count.

    Comment on hottest outfit debate; user disagrees, says will not wear it, with heart emoji support.

    Comment referencing a basic outfit, sparking debate with over 11,000 likes.

    Comment saying "I’ll never take fashion advice from a man" with high likes, sparking debate on hottest outfit ideas.

    Comment questioning dressing for men today, with laughing emoji; sparks hottest outfit debate.

    Comment reaction to "hottest" outfit debate, expressing skepticism with emojis and "lethal combo" phrase highlighted.

    Michelle Tian

    Lei RV

