“So Basic”: Man Sparks Debate After Sharing His Idea Of The ‘Hottest’ Outfit On A Woman
A content creator on TikTok is under fire after claiming he’s found the perfect outfit a girl could possibly wear.
Nicklaus Daniel, who has nearly 60K followers on the social media platform, shared a video where he described a specific woman he’d seen at a Boston Celtics game.
She had been sporting a slick-back ponytail, big gold hoop earrings, a plain black top, and an oversized team letterman’s jacket, paired off with Nike Air Jordan sneakers — something Daniel deemed to be “the lethal combo.”
- One TikTok creator, Nicklaus Daniel, claimed to have found the 'perfect' women's outfit.
- Women criticized his 'lethal combo' outfit suggestion as 'boring' and 'basic'.
- One critic suggested that the best outfit for a woman to wear was confidence and happiness
Women were quick to slam a content creator who claimed he had found the “lethal combo” for a girl to wear
Image credits: nicklauscdaniel
@nicklausdaniel7 Makes my mouth water. Believe she had jeans on btw #womensfashion#womenstyle#outfitinspiration♬ original sound – Nicklaus
“She looked like a former player’s wife or something,” he said. “She looked good. She knows who she is, too.
“That combo right there — I don’t care who you are, you look hot,” the creator promised.
But the women in the comments weren’t going to tolerate any of his claims, saying Daniel was in no position to offer fashion advice.
Image credits: janet.bessq
One person described the stereotypical white girl, writing, “Let me guess… blond, skinny, tall and pretty?”
“I’ll never take fashion advice from a man,” another informed.
A third said, “Thank god i dont dress for the male gaze.”
“thanks for this information, will NOT be wearing this,” someone quipped, sarcastically.
One commenter emphasized, “Best combo a girl can wear is happiness and confidence.”
To many of the commenters, the style was “boring” and “basic”
Image credits: sierrasuttle
Image credits: ktdaley
Others were quick to describe the outfit in question as the most ‘basic’ fit a woman could wear, even labeling it as the “grown up version of a cheerleader.”
A handful of Daniel’s followers claimed he was describing Emma Pritchard, who is the wife of Boston Celtics player Payton Pritchard.
However, according to Daily Mail, she had been wearing a slightly different outfit, as her jacket wasn’t as oversized, and she hadn’t been wearing sneakers.
“Best combo a girl can wear is happiness and confidence,” one person promised
Image credits: nicklausdaniel7
It’s been proven that a woman’s clothing choice can be somewhat influenced by men, whether consciously or subconsciously. Through factors such as partner preferences, social dynamics, and societal expectations, these occurrences are more than possible.
Women, especially younger ones, may feel the need to conform to a social circle by either standing out or fitting in.
Societal norms and media portrayal can additionally shape how women perceive the term ‘attractiveness,’ and these can be influenced by how men view and react to a certain style.
Image credits: emmapritchard
@nicklausdaniel7 Replying to @Anita Hamilton 💋 #greenscreen Guys love this look though, TRUSTTTT ME #fashion#outfitinspo♬ original sound – Nicklaus
Despite all of this, however, there has been a growing trend that women are becoming more confident in what they wear, expressing themselves authentically through fashion and emphasizing individuality over a strict adherence to trends.
Melissa Kaye, brand lead at Simply Bee, said, “We should embrace our current body shape and choose clothing that fits well and makes us feel good. This might mean going up a size in certain items, but the result will be both comfort and style.”
27
0