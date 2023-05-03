“Am I The Jerk For Continuing To Sleep Nude Despite My Neighbors Being Able To See Into My Bedroom?”

Peaceful living can get a lot less peaceful when neighbors and a lack of privacy collide.

In a recent post on the ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ subreddit, platform user Hanging-Out28 found himself in a peculiar situation when a housing expansion cleared the treeline that once shielded his property from prying eyes and erected a building right in front of his bedroom.

Despite efforts to be more considerate of the newcomers, the man didn’t want to give up his Adam costume, and a conflict soon emerged.

This man had enjoyed being naked in his own home

But his peace was disturbed after a building emerged next door and his new neighbors weren’t happy to see his bare butt

Decency laws differ from place to place, so we can’t determine if the original poster broke any local ones

As the story went viral, some of its readers highlighted that exposing yourself naked to the public, even if you’re inside your own home, is an act of indecency in some places (like Canada).

However, the key word here is “some.” For example, New York State decency laws do apply to some behavior inside a private residence, and you could cross a line if you were to, say, intentionally flash your neighbors for an extended period of time, but when it comes to walking in the buff in your own home, you’re not breaking New York law — even if your neighbor spots you.

So since the Redditor hasn’t made any comments after publishing this post, we can’t know for certain whether or not he’s crossing his local legal line.

Neighborly disputes in the US are quite common

According to research by Find Law, a popular legal information website, 42% of Americans say they have had a dispute with their neighbors.

But at least they’re still a minority; the survey found that the remaining respondents – 58 percent – say that they have never had a dispute with a neighbor.

The category that the Redditor’s conflict with his neighbor falls into, visual nuisance, is actually one of the most common. Here are the top issues and their prevalence:

Noise 48%;

Pets and animals 29%;

Children’s behavior 21%;

Visual nuisance, property appearance, trash, etc. 18%;

Property boundaries 17%;

Suspected criminal behavior 8%;

Health or building code violations 4%;

Parking 1%.

Among Americans who know at least some of their neighbors, one in four say they have face-to-face conversations with them at least several times a week. (An additional 24% say they have these conversations about once a week, 21% say about once a month and 25% say less often than that.)

Let’s hope that these folks will be able to keep in touch and talk out their dispute without escalating it.

