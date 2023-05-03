Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Am I The Jerk For Continuing To Sleep Nude Despite My Neighbors Being Able To See Into My Bedroom?”
31points
Social Issues5 hours ago

“Am I The Jerk For Continuing To Sleep Nude Despite My Neighbors Being Able To See Into My Bedroom?”

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Peaceful living can get a lot less peaceful when neighbors and a lack of privacy collide.

In a recent post on the ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ subreddit, platform user Hanging-Out28 found himself in a peculiar situation when a housing expansion cleared the treeline that once shielded his property from prying eyes and erected a building right in front of his bedroom.

Despite efforts to be more considerate of the newcomers, the man didn’t want to give up his Adam costume, and a conflict soon emerged.

This man had enjoyed being naked in his own home

Image credits: phoenixproduction (not the actual photo)

But his peace was disturbed after a building emerged next door and his new neighbors weren’t happy to see his bare butt

Image credits: elenakaretnikova2022 (not the actual photo)

Image source: hanging-Out28

Decency laws differ from place to place, so we can’t determine if the original poster broke any local ones

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

As the story went viral, some of its readers highlighted that exposing yourself naked to the public, even if you’re inside your own home, is an act of indecency in some places (like Canada).

However, the key word here is “some.” For example, New York State decency laws do apply to some behavior inside a private residence, and you could cross a line if you were to, say, intentionally flash your neighbors for an extended period of time, but when it comes to walking in the buff in your own home, you’re not breaking New York law — even if your neighbor spots you.

So since the Redditor hasn’t made any comments after publishing this post, we can’t know for certain whether or not he’s crossing his local legal line.

Neighborly disputes in the US are quite common

Image credits: alvarogonzalez (not the actual photo)

According to research by Find Law, a popular legal information website, 42% of Americans say they have had a dispute with their neighbors.

But at least they’re still a minority; the survey found that the remaining respondents – 58 percent – say that they have never had a dispute with a neighbor.

The category that the Redditor’s conflict with his neighbor falls into, visual nuisance, is actually one of the most common. Here are the top issues and their prevalence:

  • Noise 48%;
  • Pets and animals 29%;
  • Children’s behavior 21%;
  • Visual nuisance, property appearance, trash, etc. 18%;
  • Property boundaries 17%;
  • Suspected criminal behavior 8%;
  • Health or building code violations 4%;
  • Parking 1%.

Among Americans who know at least some of their neighbors, one in four say they have face-to-face conversations with them at least several times a week. (An additional 24% say they have these conversations about once a week, 21% say about once a month and 25% say less often than that.)

Let’s hope that these folks will be able to keep in touch and talk out their dispute without escalating it.

Some people couldn’t understand the man’s behavior, pointing out that it’s even illegal in some places


But there were also some who thought he can’t be blamed

Others, however, believed that everyone sucks here



Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

in my country (italy) you cannot be nude in your property if you're visible from outside

0
0points
reply
Sarias_song
Sarias_song
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did just chuckle at this!

0
0points
reply
