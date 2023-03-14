Mom Confronts Remote Worker Who Was Giving “Evil Eyes” To Her And Her Toddler After He Sat Next To Them At A Cafe
Recently, a mom of a toddler turned to Mumsnet, a popular UK forum for parents, to ask if she was being unreasonable in a recent incident at a cafe.
According to the frustrated mom, she was having breakfast with her toddler when a man was taking a teams call at a nearby table.
“Toddler was being good as gold in my opinion,” mom explained, adding that the child was babbling and singing but it wasn’t loud. The guy in a video meeting was clearly not happy, rolling his eyes and huffing at them, so the mom did what she thought was reasonable in the situation.
A mom wonders if she went too far by confronting a man who kept huffing and eye-rolling at her and her toddler in a coffee shop
Cafes have become a safe haven for people who work from home but need fresh air, change of venue, etc, and they both have every right to be there, but it's juvenile to blast some poor guy online. He was probably frustrated from the meeting, but new mom had to make it about her and rally other moms online to shame him. Great, I'm glad you have a somewhat well behaved child we all have to tolerate, but it's not about you. Every huff and eye roll isn't about you. Grow up and stop shaming people who don't immediately stop what they're doing to accommodate your choices.
He's giving you the evil eyes because from his perspective he was minding his own business and one of those Karen moms blew up at him out of nowhere. Guy was probably focused on his meeting, I've rolled my eyes and sighed during meetings because the people on the other side are irritating. Especially if they're coworkers he dislikes. There's no indication he was even aware of or was acknowledging mom and toddler's existence.
Trust me, he was probably trying to impress others with his"dedication" and "committed work ethic", because his home Internet was down ( dur dur dur dur) and he had to settle for this "unreasonably noisy cafe" because he wasn't going to let the team down. Never let it be said that one can sit outside of most any fast food restaurant and carry on just fine with team/interview/zoom whatever. The faces he was making weren't for her benefit, but the ones who could see him online.
