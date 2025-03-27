ADVERTISEMENT

Some people act like the world is their personal buffet – grabbing whatever they want, whenever they want it. They waltz through life expecting everyone else to pick up the tab, give them a ride, or rearrange their schedules to fit their whims. Entitlement isn’t just about wanting more; it’s about assuming you deserve it without lifting a finger.

That’s one Redditor’s experience, who was doing his friend a solid by driving him around like a personal Uber (minus the tips) and all he asked in return was for him to be ready on time, which he couldn’t do.

Friendship is about give and take, but when one side is giving free rides and the other is taking forever to get ready, something’s got to give

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One man stops driving his friend to work, as he’s tired of waiting in the car for him every day to be ready

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man’s friend doesn’t have a driving license, so he relies on the man to give him a ride to and from work every day

Image credits: fxquadro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The friend is constantly late, always makes the man wait in the car for at least 10 minutes

Image credits: Any-Damage-7026

The man is tired of waiting around for his friend, tells him to get his own license as he won’t be driving him to work anymore

The OP (original poster), a 19-year-old hard-working man with the patience of a saint, landed his buddy a job at his company, assuming it’d be a short-term gig. Turns out, it was anything but. Said friend doesn’t have a driver’s license, which meant our OP willingly stepped up to be his ride to and from work.

At first, it was tolerable – despite the occasional tardiness, he let it slide. But over time, a couple of minutes late turned into “I should’ve packed an overnight bag.” Every morning, like clockwork, he’d sit outside his friend’s house, waiting…and waiting, while his soul probably aged 20 years. Enough was enough.

One morning, after receiving yet another “I’ll be ready” text, our weary driver made a decision. He finally called it quits on his unpaid chauffeur gig. Instead of acknowledging his habitual lateness and offering an apology, the OP’s friend claimed he was “busy” and that the whole driver’s license talk was stressing him out.

My guy, you’re 19, your parents have already promised you a car, and your best friend is practically on the verge of writing “I am not a taxi service” on his forehead. Just get the license and get to work as late as you want, without forcing anyone to wait around for you.

So, is the OP in the wrong here? I would argue he’s not. Friendship is about mutual respect. Being a few minutes late once or twice? Understandable. But making someone late every day, while still expecting free rides? That’s just entitlement.

Image credits: Michael Burrows / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Entitlement comes in many forms, but the core signs are always the same—zero gratitude, endless demands, and an attitude that screams, “Why isn’t the world bending over backward for me?” This mindset usually comes from overly indulgent parenting, a lack of real-world struggles, or simply a belief that they’re just that special, so they deserve more and better than the rest of us.

The best way to handle an entitled person? Set boundaries and stick to them. If they expect the royal treatment without giving anything in return, it’s time to show them that life doesn’t come with a VIP pass.

If the OP’s friend wants free rides daily, he should at least be respectful and just be on time. Because respect is a two-way street, and if someone’s determined to drive the wrong way, it might be time to take a different route. Literally.

After all, nobody likes to feel used. The pros say that if you constantly find yourself giving more than you’re getting, it’s time for a reality check. Being generous is great, but letting people walk all over you? Not so much. The trick is recognizing when someone genuinely needs help versus when they’re just looking for a free pass.

When someone keeps asking for favors and expects you to take care of their needs but never offer anything in return, those are clear signs that someone is using you. If favors start feeling more like unpaid labor, it’s okay to say no. At the end of the day, being nice doesn’t mean being a doormat.

What do you think of this story? Should the poster have been more patient, or was it about time he cut off his friend’s free rides? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the man saying he is not a jerk for refusing to drive his friend to work anymore

