Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Loves To Pull Pranks”: Guy Punches Stepdaughter In The Face And Breaks Her Nose
Family, Relationships

“Loves To Pull Pranks”: Guy Punches Stepdaughter In The Face And Breaks Her Nose

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

Pranks are not equally favored by all and neither is having a video of your startled self uploaded online for everyone to see. Yet, many people prank their friends and family nevertheless, often trying to capture it on camera, too, in the hopes that such content brings them clout.

Well, for this redditor’s stepdaughter, trying to film herself pranking her stepfather didn’t result in hundreds of likes; it led to a hospital visit instead. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Bored Panda has reached out to the OP via Reddit and will update the article once we’ve heard back from him.

Some teenagers tend to prank people for online clout

Image credits: Gabriella Ally / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This man’s stepdaughter wanted to catch pranking him on video, but it all took an unexpected turn

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: prankuser2046

The extent to which a person is easily startled depends on numerous factors

Being startled is rarely ever fun… Take it from someone who jumps at close to any sound that is stronger than a snowflake hitting the ground. But it’s something few people have control over, especially bearing in mind the complexity of the reaction.

While being startled is basically a reflex, it’s also closely intertwined with a person’s emotions. “To psychologists, startle is very interesting. It’s a reflex, but it is also affected by psychological processes, especially emotion,” Adjunct Professor Professor at Curtin University, Ottmar Lipp told HuffPost, discussing the phenomenon.

“If I put you in a situation where you feel unpleasant, anxious or nervous, you might have a heightened startle reflex,” Lipp explained, pointing out that the extent to which a person is startled depends largely on the situation they find themselves in. “Whereas if I put you in a state where you are feeling pleasant and I am showing you materials you like and find pleasant, the startle reflex is usually reduced.”

While some people believe that a restroom is a place where a person can relax, others might argue that—as one redditor in the comments pointed out—it is a place where a person might feel vulnerable, too, which can arguably strengthen their reaction to an unexpected occurrence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filming people in private settings, especially for clout, is disturbing at best

Another thing quite a few netizens discussed in the comments is how inappropriate filming someone in the bathroom is. As a matter of fact, it would even be considered a felony under certain circumstances.

Unfortunately, the news has covered quite a few cases of someone recording people in private settings, which is unlawful in most places. That likely means that was the stepdaughter to prank someone else in such a way, it might have had way stronger consequences than the ones she had to deal with.

To make matters worse, some people try to catch such situations on camera so they can upload them on the internet, which—it’s no secret—not everyone wants to be a part of. A research on Perception of Pranks on Social Media: Clout-Lighting found that in a romantic setting, for instance, people pulling pranks on their significant other is negatively linked to their level of satisfaction in the relationship. Chances are, such situations don’t make family relationships any better either; so it’s safe to assume that the OP’s stepdaughter’s pranks and her broken nose weren’t something the two could bond over.

Netizens didn’t think the man intentionally did anything wrong

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Some, though, believed that he should have been more careful

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

35

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

12

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
802nccs07 avatar
Trundle
Trundle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah the YTA crowd is just a pile of worthless humans. they only read the title. Play stupid games win stupid prizes. Step daughter was an idiot and is lucky all she got was a broken nose

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
marstew1173 avatar
Mark Stewart
Mark Stewart
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Worthless is correct. Quite apart from the complete invasion of privacy filming someone on the toilet, try explaining how a teenage girl has a d**k-pic of her stepfather on her phone that doesn't completely ruin his life.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

play stupid games... Hope she learnt that sometime pranks can backfire

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
nikistavrou avatar
8Yorkies-and-33cats
8Yorkies-and-33cats
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. Btw, this is how Hamlet killed Polonius thinking he was Claudius; stabbed him through the curtain in Gertrude's bedroom where Polonius was eavesdropping.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
802nccs07 avatar
Trundle
Trundle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah the YTA crowd is just a pile of worthless humans. they only read the title. Play stupid games win stupid prizes. Step daughter was an idiot and is lucky all she got was a broken nose

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
marstew1173 avatar
Mark Stewart
Mark Stewart
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Worthless is correct. Quite apart from the complete invasion of privacy filming someone on the toilet, try explaining how a teenage girl has a d**k-pic of her stepfather on her phone that doesn't completely ruin his life.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

play stupid games... Hope she learnt that sometime pranks can backfire

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
nikistavrou avatar
8Yorkies-and-33cats
8Yorkies-and-33cats
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. Btw, this is how Hamlet killed Polonius thinking he was Claudius; stabbed him through the curtain in Gertrude's bedroom where Polonius was eavesdropping.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda