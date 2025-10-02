Morbidly Obese Patient Passes Away After Visiting Instagram-Famous Dentist For Tooth Removal

ADVERTISEMENT

A grieving widow filed a lawsuit after her husband lost his life in the middle of a dentist appointment.

Matthew Miller, 48, had his life cut short when he met Dr. Faisal Quereshy to have three of his teeth removed.

The dentist now finds himself at the center of a lawsuit and may face disciplinary action from the Ohio State Dental Board.

Highlights A grieving widow has filed a lawsuit after her husband lost his life in the middle of a dentist appointment.

The dentist, Dr. Faisal Quereshy, may also face disciplinary action from the Ohio State Dental Board.

The board claimed the patient, Matthew Miller, faced higher risks due to his weight.

RELATED:

A grieving widow has filed a lawsuit after her husband lost his life in the middle of a dentist appointment

Morbidly obese man with a beard wearing a yellow Pirates shirt, outdoors with trees and a park in the background.

Share icon

Image credits: Brandy Slater Miller / Facebook

Matthew’s wife, Brandy Miller, filed a lawsuit against the prominent surgeon as well as Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine in Cleveland for her husband’s passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

She filed a lawsuit in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Dr. Quereshy’s hearing with the dental board is also scheduled to begin on October 22.

Man with beard and flushed cheeks wearing a gray shirt, related to morbidly obese patient and Instagram-famous dentist story

Share icon

Image credits: Brandy Slater Miller / Facebook

The dentist is reportedly an internationally recognized surgeon, listed as a professor at the university.

He is known for performing dental procedures, facial cosmetic surgery, and oral maxillofacial surgery.

Dr. Quereshy is reportedly an internationally recognized surgeon with an 82-page-long resume

Dentist in white coat smiling confidently in a clinic, related to morbidly obese patient tooth removal story.

Share icon

Image credits: visagefacialsurgery.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing potential anesthesia overdose risks related to a morbidly obese patient at Instagram-famous dentist.

Share icon

The surgeon shares his work on Instagram with his 23,000 followers and reportedly lives in a swanky 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 9,000-square-foot home that is worth $1.7 million.

The board-certified doctor also has an 82-page resume listing out his experience and studies.

Two dentists wearing masks and scrubs performing a tooth removal on a patient in a dental clinic.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Court documents revealed that Matthew visited Dr. Quereshy at the Visage Surgical Institute in Medina to have three of his teeth pulled out in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife and son were with him at the time, according to the lawsuit filed for the alleged medical-dental negligence that caused the wrongful passing.

Brandy Miller filed a lawsuit against the prominent surgeon as well as Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine in Cleveland

Legal complaint document from Cuyahoga County related to a morbidly obese patient and Instagram-famous dentist case.

Share icon

Image credits: Investigative Reporter Mike Mason / YouTube

As the procedure began, the doctor administered anesthesia, giving medications “one after the other without any pause between administration to assess effectiveness and then, within minutes, placing a throat pack and starting surgery,” according to the dental board.

The patient then lost his pulse and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Dr. Quereshy’s hearing with the dental board is scheduled to begin on October 22

Certification document from Ohio State Dental Board regarding a morbidly obese patient and Instagram-famous dentist tooth removal case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Investigative Reporter Mike Mason / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Quereshy allegedly “failed to give Miller reversal agents to counter the narcotics and benzodiazepines” used to sedate him.

Furthermore, the dental board said the dentist “assigned a research fellow who was not licensed to practice dentistry in Ohio to take the clinical role of dental assistant.”

Medical monitor displaying vital signs during procedure involving morbidly obese patient at dental clinic.

Share icon

Image credits: Investigative Reporter Mike Mason / YouTube

The patient spent the next four days in a coma before passing away.

The cause of his passing was listed as “acute hypoxic respiratory failure as a result of procedural sedation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The dental board said the doctor did not perform a full evaluation on Matthew despite being expected to

Sign for Visage Surgical Institute with names of dentists, related to morbidly obese patient and Instagram-famous dentist tooth removal.

Share icon

Image credits: Investigative Reporter Mike Mason / YouTube

According to the lawsuit, Dr. Quereshy “pushed” to perform the procedure under general anesthesia, which the board said was risky because Matthew was morbidly obese.

There was a high chance that he could have stopped breathing during the procedure, the board said.

Dr. Quereshy said the dental board was making allegations, but didn’t have any conclusive findings

Male dentist in a suit, posing confidently indoors with textured wall background, related to morbidly obese patient tooth removal.

Share icon

Image credits: Visage Surgical Institute / Facebook

The dental board further said that Matthew’s condition demanded a full evaluation before the procedure, but Dr. Quereshy did not perform one.

Attorney Brian Gannon, who is representing the embattled surgeon, said the dental board was merely making allegations and did not have conclusive findings.

“The allegations in the board’s notice of opportunity are just that, allegations. These allegations have not been proven or established as fact,” he said.

Morbidly obese man wearing a yellow Pirates shirt and black cap, standing indoors near bleachers in a gym.

Share icon

Image credits: Brandy Slater Miller / Facebook

Comment expressing sympathy and condolences for the loss of a morbidly obese patient after tooth removal by Instagram-famous dentist

Share icon

Obesity could increase risks during surgery and make it challenging for doctors to locate veins to deliver anesthesia.

Being overweight could also make it harder for doctors to determine the right dosage of anesthesia.

Moreover, obesity could increase the chances of having sleep apnea, which could cause breathing to temporarily stop.

Matthew and Brandy were together for 18 years and “happily married” for 13 of them

Share icon

Image credits: Brandy Slater Miller / Facebook

Matthew and Brandy were together for 18 years, out of which they spent 13 years “happily married.”

“He was skilled in all facets of construction, which he used for his business, Tri-Mill Home Improvements,” according to his obituary.

The deceased, a father of two, was described as an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener.

Couple smiling and hugging indoors with television and snack display in background, related to morbidly obese patient and dentist.

Share icon

Image credits: Brandy Slater Miller / Facebook

“He loved gathering friends and family for parties at their home. He will always be remembered for how he could light up any room,” the obituary said.

“His laugh was quite infectious, and he made everyone feel special. No one was a stranger to Matt. He will always be remembered for his love of Christmas,” the message continued.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the news of Matthew’s passing

Comment stating the dentist did not follow protocols leading to morbidly obese patient’s death after tooth removal by Instagram-famous dentist.

Share icon

Text on screen saying when you add all fraudulently changed records and repetitive medical errors, this case sounds like a criminal case

Share icon

Text snippet showing a discussion about sleep apnea worsened by sedation in a medical context related to a morbidly obese patient.

Share icon

Comment text on a white background reading He just wanted the guys money not taking into affect his terrible physical condition related to morbidly obese patient visit.

Share icon

Comment section showing a user named Diceman69 posting a censored comment about a dentist related to an incident involving a morbidly obese patient.

Share icon

Comment criticizing Instagram-famous dentist for alleged insurance fraud and medical practices affecting morbidly obese patient.

Share icon

Comment discussing the morbidly obese patient’s death linked to extreme sedation during tooth removal by Instagram-famous dentist.

Share icon

Comment on a white background, posted by JypsieHarper, stating The doctor pushed for sedation.

Share icon

Comment by Steve describing an incident involving a morbidly obese patient at a dentist's office.

Share icon

Comment discussing concerns about a high-risk morbidly obese patient undergoing tooth removal by an Instagram-famous dentist.

Share icon

Text post showing user Archangel Michael with the phrase Always about $, related to morbidly obese patient story.

Share icon

Comment text warning against dentists performing tooth extractions, referencing risks linked to a morbidly obese patient and Instagram-famous dentist.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing board certification and professional licenses related to foreign and unqualified individuals in various states.

Share icon

Comment on lawsuit update from Anne in Hamilton discussing case review after morbidly obese patient’s tooth removal visit to Instagram-famous dentist.

Share icon

Text excerpt showing a comment mentioning a patient choosing a dentist related to a morbidly obese patient and Instagram-famous dentist incident.

Share icon