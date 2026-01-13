Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Shows His True Colors After Assuming Fiancée Is Pregnant, Leaving Her “Shocked and Humiliated”
Man shows his true colors confronting fiancu00e9e in a tense moment after assuming she is pregnant in a home setting.
Couples, Relationships

Man Shows His True Colors After Assuming Fiancée Is Pregnant, Leaving Her “Shocked and Humiliated”

Most conventional relationships have a sort of progression, from casual dating, to a more serious relationship, living together, then, often a proposal of some sort. It’s nice to think that one’s partner is ready for the next step because they are excited to be with you, but sometimes that’s just not the case.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for rethinking her engagement and relationship when her fiancé called her out for drinking while pregnant. The catch? She wasn’t pregnant. She later shared a substantial update. We also reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Being told you're pregnant when you're not must be a confusing feeling

    Man showing his true colors during tense conversation with fiancée in a dimly lit room, reflecting emotional conflict.

    Image credits:

    So one woman ended up questioning her relationship after her fiancé was angry she drank at a party

    Woman shares story about fiancé showing his true colors after assuming she is pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated.

    Woman shares story of fiancé showing his true colors after she assumed to be pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated

    Woman pours a drink while her fiancé wrongly assumes she is pregnant, revealing his true colors and causing shock.

    Text excerpt showing a man’s harsh reaction after assuming fiancée is pregnant, highlighting emotional shock and humiliation.

    Woman shocked and embarrassed after fiancé assumes she is pregnant, revealing his true colors in a tense moment.

    Alt text: Text showing man assuming fiancée is pregnant, revealing true colors and causing shock and humiliation

    Young woman in a blue sweater sitting alone, looking upset after man shows his true colors assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Image credits:

    Text on white background showing a shocked and humiliated woman clarifying she is not pregnant after a man assumed it.

    Text excerpt about a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

    Text excerpt showing a message about relationship effort after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

    Text post showing a woman rethinking her relationship after fiancé assumes she is pregnant, feeling shocked and humiliated.

    Text excerpt explaining confusion over a pregnancy test, highlighting a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Woman expressing mixed emotions after man shows his true colors assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

    Image credits:

    People suggested they communicated and wondered what actually happened

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Text screenshot of a woman shocked and humiliated after man assumes fiancée is pregnant, revealing his true colors.

    Comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

    Alt text: Woman shares experience of fiancé showing true colors after falsely assuming she was pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning a man’s reaction after assuming fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Man shows his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation in their relationship.

    Comment about man showing true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, expressing shock and humiliation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man who shows his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Comment highlighting a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, calling him a walking red flag.

    Man shows his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation in a relationship discussion.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing immaturity related to a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Comment revealing man shows his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation at a party.

    Comment about man showing true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, highlighting her shock and humiliation online.

    Comment on relationship issues after man shows his true colors assuming fiancée is pregnant, shocking and humiliating her.

    Alt text: Text message warning about a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

    Commenter warns about man's true colors shown after assuming fiancée is pregnant, highlighting concerns in relationship behavior.

    Comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated.

    ALT text: Man shows his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, revealing controlling and disrespectful behavior online.

    Comment discussing controlling behavior of a man after assuming fiancée is pregnant, highlighting relationship red flags.

    Text post discussing red flags in a relationship after man assumes fiancée is pregnant, revealing true colors and causing shock.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Comment expressing frustration over man showing true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

    Comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

    Woman holding a positive pregnancy test, illustrating a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Image credits:

    She talked to him and then posted an update

    Text update about a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated.

    Text from a shocked fiancée sharing how her man shows his true colors after assuming she is pregnant, causing humiliation.

    Text message conversation about pregnancy assumption causing drama after man shows his true colors, leaving fiancée shocked and humiliated.

    Text excerpt showing emotional effect after man shows his true colors assuming fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated

    Young man shows his true colors during tense conversation with fiancée assuming she is pregnant at a kitchen table

    Image credits:

    Text excerpt showing a man assuming fiancée is pregnant, revealing his true colors in a shocking and humiliating moment.

    Text conversation showing a man’s true colors after assuming his fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated.

    Man shows true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated in a tense relationship moment.

    Image credits:

    Some folks needed more details

    Reddit conversation showing man’s true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated.

    Online discussion revealing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation showing a man revealing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Man shows his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated in online comments.

    Readers wished her the best, some still suggested that the relationship wouldn't work out

    Comment praising a young couple while noting the man’s impulsive behavior after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    User comment on social media expressing frustration about a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing hope for a public apology after man shows his true colors assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Text comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated.

    Comment discussing red flags after man assuming fiancée is pregnant, leading to shock and humiliation.

    Screenshot of an online comment questioning trust in a relationship after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Man reacting angrily after assuming fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated in a tense moment.

    Reddit user advising to recognize true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, highlighting shock and humiliation in relationships.

    Comment discussing the impact of a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, urging couples counseling.

    Comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing her shock and humiliation.

    Screenshot of a user comment reacting to a story about a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration with a man who assumed his fiancée was pregnant.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock.

    Comment discussing immaturity and broken trust after man assumes fiancée is pregnant, showing his true colors in family setting.

    Comment discussing a man showing his true colors after wrongly assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Screenshot of a text comment advising caution in relationships, reflecting a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Comment excerpt showing a user advising to lock down birth control after man shows true colors assuming fiancée is pregnant.

    Commenter discussing controlling behavior from boyfriend after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

    Reddit comment criticizes man who shows true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked and humiliated in public.

    Comment highlighting red flags of controlling behavior after assuming fiancée is pregnant, showing true colors.

    Screenshot of a comment about a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, highlighting controlling behavior.

    Relationship

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    What do you think ?
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Bloody hell. Why would anyone want to get married and settle down so young. Boooooorrrringgg!!

    -1
    -1point
    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Bloody hell. Why would anyone want to get married and settle down so young. Boooooorrrringgg!!

    -1
    -1point
