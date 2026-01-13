Man Shows His True Colors After Assuming Fiancée Is Pregnant, Leaving Her “Shocked and Humiliated”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Most conventional relationships have a sort of progression, from casual dating, to a more serious relationship, living together, then, often a proposal of some sort. It’s nice to think that one’s partner is ready for the next step because they are excited to be with you, but sometimes that’s just not the case.
A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for rethinking her engagement and relationship when her fiancé called her out for drinking while pregnant. The catch? She wasn’t pregnant. She later shared a substantial update. We also reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
RELATED:
Being told you’re pregnant when you’re not must be a confusing feeling
Man showing his true colors during tense conversation with fiancée in a dimly lit room, reflecting emotional conflict.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.
I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
32
1