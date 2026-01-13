Man Shows His True Colors After Assuming Fiancée Is Pregnant, Leaving Her “Shocked and Humiliated”

ADVERTISEMENT

Most conventional relationships have a sort of progression, from casual dating, to a more serious relationship, living together, then, often a proposal of some sort. It’s nice to think that one’s partner is ready for the next step because they are excited to be with you, but sometimes that’s just not the case.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for rethinking her engagement and relationship when her fiancé called her out for drinking while pregnant. The catch? She wasn’t pregnant. She later shared a substantial update. We also reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Other-Suggestion1609

People suggested they communicated and wondered what actually happened

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

Text screenshot of a woman shocked and humiliated after man assumes fiancée is pregnant, revealing his true colors.

Comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant, causing shock and humiliation.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning a man’s reaction after assuming fiancée is pregnant, leaving her shocked.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

Woman holding a positive pregnancy test, illustrating a man showing his true colors after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

She talked to him and then posted an update

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Other-Suggestion1609

Some folks needed more details

Readers wished her the best, some still suggested that the relationship wouldn’t work out

Comment praising a young couple while noting the man’s impulsive behavior after assuming fiancée is pregnant.

