MIL Poisons Family Dog, Verbally Attacks Woman, Is Still Shocked She’s Kicked Out Of Their House And Life

While most people would agree on the importance of boundaries, there isn’t an easy, catch-all method to cover what is and isn’t acceptable in one’s home. House rules, norms and personal preferences are always going to be a bit different, after all. But sometimes it’s the folks closest to you who think they can really just step over any line.

A woman shared her harrowing experience with a truly horrible mother in law who stepped over so many lines that she ended up being kicked out of the house. We reached out to the woman who shared the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Most folks would see someone threatening their pet as a massive issue

Veterinarian treating family dog poisoned by MIL, set on orange medical table in clinical veterinary setting.

Image credits: luismanuelm / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

But one woman had to kick her own mother-in-law out of her home when she put her dog at risk

Text excerpt showing a person describing how their MIL poisons family dog and verbally attacks them, causing family conflict.

Text excerpt about toddler recovering after surgery, illustrating MIL poisons family dog controversy in family conflict story.

Text excerpt describing MIL upset about losing the chance to care for family dog, causing conflict in the house.

Young woman hugging and kissing smiling blonde toddler boy outdoors on a sunny day, family dog incident discussed.

Image credits: simbiothy / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about passive aggressive texts before son's surgery related to MIL poisoning family dog and verbal attacks.

Text excerpt describing a toxic mother-in-law who poisons a family dog and causes conflict in the household.

Text on a white background reads a person feeling naive for encouraging MIL to be part of their family life despite issues.

Text describing MIL poisoning family dog, verbally attacking woman, and toxic behavior causing family conflict and eviction.

Older woman holding a cup on a porch, with a thoughtful expression, related to MIL poisoning family dog controversy.

Image credits: koldunov / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing a mother-in-law negatively impacting the household and responsibilities during her visit.

Text describing MIL poisoning family dog, verbally attacking woman, and causing conflict within the household.

Text excerpt describing a MIL poisoning family dog and causing conflict before being kicked out of the house and life.

Text excerpt showing a person describing how their MIL poisons the family dog and causes conflict leading to being kicked out.

Close-up of hands picking cigarettes from an open pack illustrating concepts of poisoning or harmful acts.

Image credits: MikeShots / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a woman warning about keeping cigarettes away from the dog after MIL poisons family dog and causes conflict.

Text message describing a woman at the vet with the dog after MIL poisons family dog and is kicked out of their house.

Text about MIL poisoning family dog and verbally attacking woman, highlighting shock of being kicked out of house and life.

Angry older woman yelling and gesturing with hands, reflecting conflict involving MIL poisoning family dog and verbal attacks.

Image credits: dvatri / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text showing a woman’s angry outburst after MIL poisons family dog and verbally attacks her, causing family rift.

Text discussing a verbal attack and reaction, related to MIL poisoning family dog and being kicked out of their house.

Text excerpt showing a woman's description of feeling unsafe after MIL poisons family dog and verbally attacks her, causing conflict.

Text excerpt about trying to include MIL in the family, revealing true feelings in a tense situation.

MIL poisoning family dog and verbally attacking woman leads to her being kicked out of the house and life.

Text message on a white background about clothes left behind and wanting to return to the house to get them tonight.

Woman on phone looking upset, holding curly dog, depicting MIL poisoning family dog and verbal attack situation.

Image credits: seleznev_photos / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a woman confronting MIL after poisoning family dog and verbal attacks, leading to house ban.

Text showing a hostile message with censored profanity, reflecting a MIL verbally attacking a woman after family dog poisoning incident.

Text expressing anger and fear about MIL poisoning family dog and verbally attacking woman, fearing confrontation at home.

Image credits: FlyingMochi

Some people think that because they are family, they are free to do anything

Navigating the complex waters of family dynamics often feels like walking a tightrope between maintaining traditions and preserving your own sanity. We are frequently told that family is a safety net, but as many internet anecdotes reveal, that net can quickly turn into a web of entitlement if firm boundaries aren’t established early on. The core issue in many of these high-conflict situations isn’t a lack of love, but rather a fundamental misunderstanding of what it means to be a “helping” relative. When a family member views their role as a right rather than a privilege, the focus shifts from the well-being of the household to the validation of the relative’s ego. This is why understanding how to set boundaries with family is the most important skill a parent can develop.

A tense family argument as a man verbally attacks a woman while an older woman observes, highlighting family conflict and poisoning issues.

Image credits: zamrznutitonovi / envato (not the actual photo)

Familial entitlement often rears its head during major life events, such as a child’s surgery or a milestone celebration. In these moments, an entitled relative might feel they have a “claim” to be the primary caregiver or the guest of honor, regardless of what the actual parents need. This creates a competitive atmosphere where the relative’s desire to feel important overrides the practical needs of the recovering child or the stressed parents. True support should be invisible and selfless, but entitled individuals often turn their “help” into a performance that requires constant praise and attention. When the help offered becomes more work for the recipient than the actual problem being solved, it is a clear sign that the dynamic has become toxic. Recognizing these signs of emotional manipulation is the first step in reclaiming control over your home environment.

One of the most dangerous aspects of a lack of boundaries is the disregard for household safety and rules. Whether it’s a relative refusing to follow dietary restrictions for a child or, in more extreme cases, leaving hazardous materials where a pet can reach them, the underlying message is the same: “My habits and comfort are more important than your rules.” It is shocking how often people will prioritize their own convenience over the safety of those they claim to love. When a relative ignores safety protocols, such as the dangers of a pet consuming too much nicotine, they are effectively saying they don’t respect your authority as a homeowner or a parent. This behavior isn’t just “forgetful” or “scatterbrained”, it is a boundary violation that puts the entire family at risk.

Entitled, toxic people can’t handle being called out

The explosion that often follows the enforcement of a boundary is known in psychology circles as an “extinction burst.” When a person who is used to getting their way is finally told “no” or asked to leave, they may resort to dramatic displays of victimhood, including threats, crying, or accusations of cruelty.

Elderly man in green shirt grimacing and holding temples, expressing stress related to MIL poisoning family dog incident.

Image credits: 1footage / envato (not the actual photo)

This is a last-ditch effort to regain control by making the boundary-setter feel guilty. It is crucial to remember that you are not responsible for an adult’s inability to manage their emotions. Learning to use assertive communication allows you to stay calm while being firm, making it clear that the consequences of their actions are their own to bear. If a relative claims that your boundaries are “destroying the relationship,” remind yourself that their refusal to respect those boundaries is what truly caused the damage.

Protecting one’s peace is a necessary part of adulthood, not an act of aggression. While society often pressures us to “keep the peace” for the sake of the family tree, there is no virtue in allowing someone to cause chaos in your home. A united front between partners is essential in these situations, as it prevents the entitled relative from playing one person against the other. Ultimately, you have the right to decide who is allowed in your space and who has access to your children. If a relative cannot show basic respect and follow simple safety rules, then they have forfeited the privilege of being a guest. Keeping your family safe and your home stable is a much higher priority than soothing the ego of a relative who refuses to grow up.

She chatted with some commenters about her story

Reddit comments discussing MIL poisoning family dog and its strange behavior leading to discovery and family conflict.

Reddit users discuss MIL poisoning family dog and verbal attacks while shocked she's kicked out of their house and life.

Reddit conversation discussing the MIL poisoning family dog and verbal attacks leading to being kicked out.

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a MIL who poisons the family dog and attacks a woman verbally.

Reddit comments discussing MIL poisoning family dog and verbally attacking woman, showing lack of remorse for actions.

Reddit user warns against letting MIL back after poisoning family dog and verbally attacking woman, leading to her removal.

Screenshot of an online discussion about MIL poisoning family dog and verbal attacks leading to exclusion from the house and life.

Reddit user discussing MIL poisoning family dog, verbal attacks, and securing finances after being kicked out.

Reddit conversation about MIL poisoning family dog and verbally attacking woman, leading to her being kicked out of the house.

Comment discussing chain smoking’s harmful effects and frustration toward MIL poisoning family dog and verbally attacking woman.

Online discussion about MIL poisoning family dog and verbally attacking woman before being kicked out of the house and life

Text discussing MIL poisoning family dog and verbal attacks, questioning her motives and responsibility in the situation

Comment discussion about MIL poisoning family dog and causing harm, emphasizing boundaries and safety concerns in the home.

Screenshot of an online discussion where users talk about protecting a son from MIL poisoning family dog and verbal attacks.

Reddit comments discussing MIL poisoning family dog and verbally attacking woman before being kicked out.

Reddit user discusses MIL poisoning family dog, verbally attacking woman, causing fear and intimidation in their home.

Readers were shocked at the MIL’s behavior

Reddit comment discussing a dramatic departure and back-up plan involving MIL poisoning family dog and verbal attacks.

Text comments warning about o******e threats and advising caution for safety in unstable situations related to MIL poisoning family dog.

Comment highlighting emotional manipulation when people threaten and call the police, related to MIL poisoning family dog incident.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family conflict involving MIL poisoning family dog and verbal attacks on a woman.

Comment urging camera installation for safety after MIL poisons family dog and verbally attacks woman, causing her to be kicked out.

Screenshot of online advice discussing MIL poisoning family dog, verbal attacks, and eviction from house and life.

Comment advising to pack items and mentioning MIL poisons family dog and verbal attacks, emphasizing cutting ties.

Comment discussing a MIL poisoning family dog and verbally attacking a woman, with concern for security and dog’s safety.

Text comment about MIL breaking into house and changing locks, advising legal help after MIL poisons family dog and verbally attacks woman.

Comment discussing concerns about MIL poisoning family dog and the impact on household safety and relationships.

Comment stating relief about someone toxic removing themselves and burning bridges, related to MIL poisoning family dog and verbal attacks.

Comment on a forum post discussing a MIL poisoning the family dog and verbally attacking a woman, expressing disbelief over being kicked out.

Screenshot of a user comment warning about MIL poisoning family dog and advising security for safety after verbal attacks.

Comment discussing consequences for MIL who poisons family dog and is verbally attacked after being kicked out of the house.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a situation involving a MIL poisoning a family dog and causing conflict in the household.

Comment on Reddit discussing a MIL poisoning family dog and verbally attacking a woman in a heated exchange.

Comment criticizing MIL for poisoning family dog and being verbally aggressive, discussing safety concerns and police involvement.

Comment discussing concerns about MIL poisoning family dog and the impact on child safety with no unsupervised time recommendations.